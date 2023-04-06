 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   Ok, it's all terrible but blaming the cat is a real dick move   (wpxi.com) divider line
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"prosecutors dismissed felony charges including manslaughter, first-degree assault, and three counts of malicious punishment of a child, according to the sentencing order."

OMFG the guy beat a baby to death! What is wrong with these people?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I'm not that damn person, man," the complaint quoted Henderson telling investigators in response to the doctor's report. Henderson denied harming his daughter but allegedly acknowledged that he might have been "a little rough" while changing her diaper.

Seems to me that is manifestly who you are, you f*cking deviant.

fjnorton: "prosecutors dismissed felony charges including manslaughter, first-degree assault, and three counts of malicious punishment of a child, according to the sentencing order."

OMFG the guy beat a baby to death! What is wrong with these people?


They DGAF as long as their conviction rate is good.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
a cat can beat an infant to death and break ribs and legs *looks at my cat, sweats a bit*
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Picture of the murderer:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beating a baby to death?  I'm just gonna go ahead and admit I can't detail what needs to happen to this farker without getting a vacation
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Beating a baby to death?  I'm just gonna go ahead and admit I can't detail what needs to happen to this farker without getting a vacation


Somebody's getting their cable fixed, that's for sure
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I couldn't finish reading that article. I have 3 kids and I can't imagine being so malicious. How about we beat the fark out of him for awhile?
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad he can't be penalized like he's helping someone get an abortion in a confederate state.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Beating a baby to death?  I'm just gonna go ahead and admit I can't detail what needs to happen to this farker without getting a vacation


I'm sure banning abortion will stop acts like this from ever happening again 🤭
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel there's no 'fixing' this guy.
Just remove him permanently.
/RTFA
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think convicts like baby-killers much. His time is likely to be rough... if he survives.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It always amazes me when someone that evil can look so normal. The is not a level of hell low enough for that monster. Of course, it could have been the evil cat. You know what they can be like.
 
0z79
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*reads first half of article*

As someone who endured a landlord from Minnesota, I can confirm these shiatbird shenanigans are completely in line with my experience. Dude told me I could hang out with my cat in the front yard, then wrote me up for... hanging out with my cat, off-leash, in the front yard. Pinned my neighbor smoking on me, got me kicked out of there for something I didn't even do.

Said he hates Texans (WTF?), really had it in for me when I came out as transgender and started wearing nice clothes. Told my friends in the building that they had to stop talking to me, or "they're next." Good old, chicken-shiat Minnesota nice & cheese.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: I feel there's no 'fixing' this guy.
Just remove him permanently.
/RTFA


Seconded.

Also, when I blame my cat for drinking all of my beer, people don't believe me because I do drink too much beer.

Well, the joke is on them because now I have proof:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Medical personnel also observed bruises on Adaline's face and broken ribs and legs."
Unintentional? Repeated actions are INTENTIONAL!!!!!!
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
15 years. He'd be 55 or so when he got out, if he serves all of it.

I suggest subtracting the 2 months the child lived from her life expectancy at birth, and make that his sentence.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: a cat can beat an infant to death and break ribs and legs *looks at my cat, sweats a bit*


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta admit. Seems like cats know what's up but seem to have zero clue on which old and rich white kitahs that perpetually and systemically judge them upon color. Sometimes the kitahs nee lape markers on the ground so they can be placed there by their controllers.
Wait a sec... If the world were flat, kitttahs would have knocked everything of the planet by now.
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fjnorton: Ss"prosecutors dismissed felony charges including manslaughter, first-degree assault, and three counts of malicious punishment of a child, according to the sentencing order."

OMFG the guy beat a baby to death! What is wrong with these people?


Absolute filth. JFC. I can't even process these stories anymore. I liked the pandemic cocoon.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two words:

Death penalty.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone wanna bet he was also beating his wife?
 
jst3p
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Henderson was also sentenced Tuesday in a 2019 assault case in which he was accused of beating his roommate over a utility bill

I am not saying it's OK, but I understand.
 
jst3p
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Moose out front: I don't think convicts like baby-killers much. His time is likely to be rough... if he survives.


He will probably be put in protective custody. You are exactly right that inmates are rough on people convicted of hurting kids. There is no honor among thieves, but even they have SOME standards.
 
rhondajeremy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

atomic-age: 15 years. He'd be 55 or so when he got out, if he serves all of it.

I suggest subtracting the 2 months the child lived from her life expectancy at birth, and make that his sentence.


I don't usually condone prison justice but I'd definitely be okay with it in this case.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jst3p: Moose out front: I don't think convicts like baby-killers much. His time is likely to be rough... if he survives.

He will probably be put in protective custody. You are exactly right that inmates are rough on people convicted of hurting kids. There is no honor among thieves, but even they have SOME standards.


Many of them were abused as kids (contributing factor in why they're in jail) and probably don't have fond memories of their abuser...
 
atomic-age
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Priapetic: jst3p: Moose out front: I don't think convicts like baby-killers much. His time is likely to be rough... if he survives.

He will probably be put in protective custody. You are exactly right that inmates are rough on people convicted of hurting kids. There is no honor among thieves, but even they have SOME standards.

Many of them were abused as kids (contributing factor in why they're in jail) and probably don't have fond memories of their abuser...


And I'd expect that most of them have children.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He will be ten years younger than I am when if he gets out.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Beating a baby so hard you break her ribs? Something seriously needs to happen to that guy
media-amazon.comView Full Size

media-amazon.comView Full Size

images.thdstatic.comView Full Size

Now those images are completely unrelated to the point I'm making, but that man deserves some serious justice.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

0z79: *reads first half of article*

As someone who endured a landlord from Minnesota, I can confirm these shiatbird shenanigans are completely in line with my experience. Dude told me I could hang out with my cat in the front yard, then wrote me up for... hanging out with my cat, off-leash, in the front yard. Pinned my neighbor smoking on me, got me kicked out of there for something I didn't even do.

Said he hates Texans (WTF?), really had it in for me when I came out as transgender and started wearing nice clothes. Told my friends in the building that they had to stop talking to me, or "they're next." Good old, chicken-shiat Minnesota nice & cheese.


The important thing is that you were able to make the dead baby story all about you.
 
Fano
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Too soon to talk about Pussy Control
 
