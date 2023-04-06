 Skip to content
(WPRI Rhode Island)   Not news: Newport, RI has a brand-new crosswalk. Fark: No one knows who painted it   (wpri.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Pedestrian, Traffic calming, Stop sign, Traffic, School bus, Pedestrian crossing, Hazard, new crosswalk  
Russ1642
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Left Leg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Duh, The local residents did it. They saw a problem and solved it.

Portland is weird.
 
morg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well intentioned but doomed from the start. Not only did they paint over the stop line but it doesn't even connect with the sidewalk.
 
redheadedslut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Buncha fifth ward hooligans
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sus: Somebody who wants speed bumps to slow traffic and doesn't care if they are handicapped or not.

Well, at least we know it wasn't the Gheyz because they would have used the colors of the gay rainbow.

I put that second thing in there because I suspect I am using Sus wrong so I needed to ghey it up just in case Sus is only used for closeted gays.
 
daffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They knew immediately that it was not official because it was panted strait and neatly. If someone had to paint it in the middle of the night, maybe there is aneed for it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

redheadedslut: Buncha fifth ward hooligans


Did you mean ward or grade?
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Guerrilla Public Service

Good listen. 99% Invisible is a great podcast overall.
 
palelizard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

morg: [Fark user image 850x478]
Well intentioned but doomed from the start. Not only did they paint over the stop line but it doesn't even connect with the sidewalk.


Missing the sidewalk's weaksauce, but honestly, you shouldn't really need a line for a stop sign. Light, sure. But otherwise just line up with the sign and if you can't do that, the line wouldn't have helped anyhow.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

