(CNN)   Proud Boys on trial are proud to send other Proud Boys to stalk their jurors   (cnn.com) divider line
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Terrorists
 
fearmongert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
racketeering, domestic terrorism... dissolve the organization...; this isn't free speech, its intimidation with a political agenda
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One juror told the judge he thought it was possible the interactions were random and it might have been someone experiencing homelessness in the area.

Yeah, I couldn't tell you how many times I've been randomly approached by homeless people and asked if I serve on a trial jury.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am disabled and exempt from serving and I am very relieved. I have always worried that it would be my luck to serve on a case like that, were I would have to worry that the defendant would have the money and power to threaten me. It is such a scary prospect.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It could be law enforcement watching over them. In which case, yes, Proud Boys.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FFS this madness has to stop
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ah yes, the tried and true republican excuse for everything, because anything goes in a locker room, apparently.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
trumpers are degenerate pig boys. Heads on pikes is the only thing that might teach these scumbags a lesson.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only the best biggly
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What, don't you talk about killing your fellow neighbors and countrymen after you work out at the gym?

What are you, a Lib or something?
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we know how the germans felt after ww2
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One juror told the judge he thought it was possible the interactions were random and it might have been someone experiencing homelessness in the area.

That person sounds like a complete and utter moron.
/Or he's selling out his fellow jurors.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You'd think homeless people would just want to know if you have any spare change, but it's the weirdest thing that they all want to know if you serve on a trial jury instead.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well enjoy your RICO charges
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three may keep a secret if two of them are posting about it on 4chan.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't pride a "sin" To all of these right wing militia enthusiasts?   The only thing that would shock me would be someone who called themselves a Christian NOT behaving like a complete hypocrite out of ignorance or indifference or malice.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The name comes from a line in a song from the Disney movie Aladdin. True story. Look it up if anyone doesn't believe me.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jurors routinely wear their badges out on breaks.  Most judges will admonish their juries to keep them on around the courthouse complex so that lawyers and so forth know to shut the f*ck up around them. I totally can see a homeless person commenting on a badge in that way.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I would really like to be picked for a jury one day
 
Wessoman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We can solve a lot of problems and end a lot of bullshiat bad faith policing if we simply declare the Proud Boys a terrorist organization.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So you get to have your buddies harass the jurors in your trial and then use it as an excuse for a mistrial?

I hate this country.

Also guessing law enforcement isn't going to do anything about this beyond high-fiving the harasser at their next klan meeting.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

the GOP too
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Now why would such a fine and upstanding drinking fraternity engage in jury tampering? Really they just enjoy drinking! And insurrection but mostly drinking!
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

so remember, when you're manning your woodchippers, feet first.

/Makes good, good sense.  Good sense.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Just because you've never been approached by a homeless person obsessed with civic duty doesn't mean it doesn't happen!

/Happens to me all the time
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Thought y'all were proud of your actions. Proud man would stand on his convictions, and be glad to serve his time in order to show the world the strength of them.

Otherwise, you look like cowardly little sh*ts who f*cked around, and are in the process of finding out.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Maybe "stacking bodies" is the Proud Boy vernacular for "circle jerk".
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I probably wouldn't want jurors who really didn't want to be there if I'm ever in a court case.  I wouldn't want somebody that was too eager either.

I got rejected from a civil suit involving an auto wreck, probably because I said I thought that often both drivers contributed to it.  I know there are obvious exceptions, but I don't think the plaintiff's lawyers liked my answer.

A few years later I got picked for an auto-theft case.  I spent 3 afternoons in court not being convinced the defendant was the thief and then the judge declared a mistrial right before closing arguments.  I was convinced he was driving it and I strongly suspected he was wasted, but if he was charged with DUI that must have been a separate trial.

I would have voted not guilty and I think I wasn't the only one. I think the defense asked for the mistrial because of 2 comments from fellow jurors in the elevator after the 2nd day.

He had an earpiece to translate for him and one guy said: "I bet he understands English just fine when he wants to".

Another juror said it sounded like the car had been on "a week-long joy ride."

I agree with the 2nd statement, but not that the defendant 'intended to deprive the owner of her property' or however it was  worded.  He was an idiot who said a buddy loaned him the car which he was found passed out in with the engine running against a curb in a residential neighborhood.

It wasn't even a good car
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

No you don't.  It's boring AF.

Also, I refuse to vote guilty on any charges related to possession of marijuana.

Jury nullification.  Just can't let the court know that's what you're up to.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Full stop:  anyone still supporting tump *IS* a terrorist group.

Stop playing the "well now, not EVERYONE" bullshiat.  Yes...everyone that still backs trump is a farking terrorist.  Period.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Proud Boys, Oathkeepers, 3%-ers, etc.

Give them a test to organize the Amendments in order of importance to a functional society. If they put "2nd" first, they are domestic terrorists.

Putting "2nd" at the top should be enough justification to confiscate their weapons.
 
khatores
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Eugenne intimidate jurors - The Sopranos HD
Youtube rTFV78kON9o
 
MutinousDoug
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The article seemed to suggest the stalker might have been one of the 20 +/- FBI agents who engaged the Proud Boys and encouraged their "insurrection" on Jan 6th?
 
anuran
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is how degenerate Southern trash got away with enough murders to stop Reconstruction
 
MutinousDoug
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I beg your pardon: "informants"
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

You laughed when you typed that.
 
jerryskid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hey, proud little boys, come my way. In fact, bring your whole crew. I'd be happy to see what my guys think of you, you porky f*cks.
 
ongbok
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Most people have this image of the Proud Boys of being the handful of bodybuilding looking "men" that are being shown in the media. When in actuality, the truth is that most Proud Boys are homeless looking losers,
 
morg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Or he already got paid.
 
