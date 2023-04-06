 Skip to content
(KRDO Colorado Springs)   Don't reset the clock just yet   (krdo.com)
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is bound to be handled sensibly by the conservative media machine for sure!
 
inner ted
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Shatter that glass ceiling ladies
 
Bolebuns
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
JFC... Trans and suddenly decades of white, male Christian shooters didn't happen
 
Wessoman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: This is bound to be handled sensibly by the conservative media machine for sure!


It will sensibly add another ginormous drum of napalm to the roaring transcontinental trans panic fire that they have kindled amongst the Walmart Waffen.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Colorado Springs Republicans a few months ago: "Who cares that someone went and shot up an LGBT club?"

Colorado Springs Republicans today: "Violent trans people are the biggest threat to our society."
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
why bother having a clock at all?
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Someone's grooming these kids, and it ain't drag queens.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Setting back your cause using guns. Women are poisoners.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
tembaarmswide: why bother having a clock at all?

So you know what time the shooting happened...
 
El_Dan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No guns even, NEXT.
 
giveitarest
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: This is bound to be handled sensibly by the conservative media machine for sure!


I bet it dawns on them that bullying trans people sometimes doesn't work out well for anybody and they'll become more accepting, more supportive and, gosh darn it, less terrified of people different from them. Yep, that's what I bet happens.
 
Shryke
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

shinji3i: [Fark user image image 850x477]

Colorado Springs Republicans a few months ago: "Who cares that someone went and shot up an LGBT club?"

Colorado Springs Republicans today: "Violent trans people are the biggest threat to our society."


Please cite? I only see you people (yes, "you people") making the typical accusations prior to any actual evidence.

Own your shiat.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Setting back your cause using guns. Women are poisoners.


Mm. Yeah. Just what I was thinking. Good job. You've really nailed it.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: why bother having a clock at all?


At this point it's about collecting antiques.
 
SmugLife
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Whoa.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
forumstatic.oneplusmobile.comView Full Size


/ never had a chance
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fredbox: Someone's grooming these kids, and it ain't drag queens.

[Fark user image 850x645]


I've watched that 3 or 4 times every year since TFG was elected.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Colorado springs, no further explanation needed.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Goddammit so much.

Also, Colorado Springs, goddamn.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
to much, mam
 
shinji3i
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Shryke: shinji3i: [Fark user image image 850x477]

Colorado Springs Republicans a few months ago: "Who cares that someone went and shot up an LGBT club?"

Colorado Springs Republicans today: "Violent trans people are the biggest threat to our society."

Please cite? I only see you people (yes, "you people") making the typical accusations prior to any actual evidence.

Own your shiat.


From the article and from days after the shooting

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd give you more but that's about all the effort your pathetic attempt at sealioning for the modern republican party is worth.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Every week there are literally a dozen or so kids across the country who are investigated for this exact situation. The ONLY reason this is "news" is because it is a trans kid.

So, fark Subby for being transphobic. fark the mod who greenlit this for being transphobic. Because I have seen ZERO newsflashes for the dozen or so cis kids every single week who do the exact same thing but cone here with this teansphobic bullshiat.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Donald J. Trump: Con-mam

There's a plot twist.
 
saturn badger [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 620x465]

Her name was Magill and she called herself Lil
But everyone knew her as Nancy Becky
 
atomic-age
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Donald J. Trump: Con-mam

There's a plot twist.


If DT were trans, she'd look like her mother.

You're welcome for the the visual.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ravage: (deleted: Attempting to start a flamewar)

Ya, cause females can never be overly aggressive.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Cue the republicans who are upset that "trans people" are taking over a previously white male dominated part of America.
 
