Elon Musk remains laser-focused on saving Twitter, by removing the "W" from the sign out front of their San Francisco HQ
    Dumbass, shot  
4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod
4 hours ago  
Is this just performance art at this point?  Or is he really that immature and stupid?

Don't worry, I know the answer...
 
jars.traptone
4 hours ago  
But no, let's listen to what that guy thinks about how we should proceed, technologically.


/s
 
Martian_Astronomer
4 hours ago  

Yes, he's gutted the company he bought for $44 billion, and yes, he's fired the people who knew things, and sure, he's driven away the advertisers, and fine, he's destroyed Twitter's utility as a source of information by replacing verified accounts with paid accounts....

...but if he just trolls hard enough with Doge memes and boob jokes, he can totally turn this thing around.
 
Kornchex
4 hours ago  
Well, he is a tit so that's fitting I guess.
 
OldRod
4 hours ago  

Every time I go to Twitter now, and see that Dogecoin icon, I'm starting to wonder if he's downloading a backdoor crypto-miner onto my computer
 
raerae1980
4 hours ago  
What is the point to that?
 
roddikinsathome
4 hours ago  

My port sniffer says no, so far. But I'm keeping an eye open.
 
Cake Hunter
4 hours ago  
Probably switching to porn-only to raise revenue. Shrewd business move. Very outside the box. So...uh, smart.
 
OptionC
4 hours ago  

raerae1980: What is the point to that?


It's shiat-posting, but irl
 
OldRod
4 hours ago  

Cake Hunter: Probably switching to porn-only to raise revenue. Shrewd business move. Very outside the box. So...uh, smart.


If he's switching to porn-only, wouldn't that be *inside* the box?
 
Markoff_Cheney
4 hours ago  
We deserve better villains.
Or, we get exactly the stupid farking villains we deserve.
 
Jake Havechek
4 hours ago  
Go back to Johannesburg, asshole.
 
fragMasterFlash
4 hours ago  
A nice effort but if Johnny Knoxville hasn't made Elmo a member of the Jackass crew by now it's never going to happen.
 
snowblur
4 hours ago  

Every time I go to Twitter now, and see that Dogecoin icon, I'm starting to wonder if he's downloading a backdoor crypto-miner onto my computer



Are you seeing it on mobile? Looks like it was removed from web/desktop yesterday.

I frickin' love how the Doge-buying Musksuckers are discovering that they've lost actual money:

Fark user image


on a late and poorly-executed April Fool's joke.
 
scottydoesntknow
4 hours ago  

Cake Hunter: Probably switching to porn-only to raise revenue. Shrewd business move. Very outside the box. So...uh, smart.


So I disabled my main account because I was tired of dealing with toxicity, but maintain a small one for one of our rec teams. Literally do nothing on it, have zero followers, and it follows less than 10 accounts because they wanted to secure the handle, but never use it.

I logged on to that and opened it. Apparently based on my picking of "streaming" and "technology" when creating it, every other post was some nearly naked chick saying "Neflix and SMASH [popcorn emoji]?" or "Me or iPhone 14?!" I kept saying "Not interested in this" and finally clicked one and it was like "We recommended this based on your desire for streaming/technology-related posts". And not the best-looking anything asking these questions. Had to block all that shiat just to stop it. And most, if not all, had the blue check...
 
RolandTGunner
3 hours ago  
When all else fails to make money pivot to pr0n.
 
bloobeary
3 hours ago  

OldRod: Every time I go to Twitter now, and see that Dogecoin icon, I'm starting to wonder if he's downloading a backdoor crypto-miner onto my computer


I still think that it was an april fool's gag that they f*cked up the timing on, and the only guy who knows how to put things back to normal is currently laughing all the way to the unemployment queue.
 
OldRod
3 hours ago  

[Fark user image 148x386]

I'm seeing it on desktop, even today
 
OldRod
3 hours ago  

[Fark user image 148x386]

NM, it's gone now - maybe a cache issue
 
foo monkey
3 hours ago  

What if the whole point of this was to turn Twitter's server farms into Dogecoin miners?
 
Xcott
3 hours ago  
You know, this is only news because of our weird expectation that tech CEOs are Einsteins.

This guy is an average doofus with an average level of gullibility, who falls for tabloid articles and has dimwit ideas like "why shouldn't we charge people who produce content for us, why should they be allowed to do that for free," or "we can make up $20B of ad revenue by charging a half million people $8 a month."  He's basically your wacky uncle who believes in chemtrails and has a brilliant idea for introducing a 99c coin.
 
Xcott
3 hours ago  

Xcott: or "we can make up $20B


Erm, $2B I mean.
 
Lady J
2 hours ago  
soon, he's going to do something stupid with repercussions.
obvs there's repercussions to everything, but I mean arrested/raided/injured stylee.

/Il get the popcorn
 
Shostie
2 hours ago  
I wonder if there's a whole section in Twitter's financial reporting about expenses and losses related to Elon's dipsh*ttery.
 
Kubo
2 hours ago  

Lady J: soon, he's going to do something stupid with repercussions.
obvs there's repercussions to everything, but I mean arrested/raided/injured stylee.

/Il get the popcorn


I'd pay to see that. He's second on my list of people that I'd like to see marched out of a building in cuffs.

media.tenor.com
 
Rage Against the Thorazine
1 hour ago  

This is why:

https://www.reuters.com/legal/elon-musk-seeks-end-258-billion-dogecoin-lawsuit-2023-04-01/

Whenever something bad is about to come out in the news about him Elon and his image management team drum up some distraction to drown out the story on the internets. You can time every one of Elon's stunts to one of the scandals or salacious news stories that came out about Twitter.
 
null
1 hour ago  

Lady J: soon, he's going to do something stupid with repercussions.
obvs there's repercussions to everything, but I mean arrested/raided/injured stylee.

/Il get the popcorn


Supposedly that's all coming with the SEC and such crawling up his ass.

HAH!

He's another case of ANGH.  Unless he does something personally self-destructive in the sense of like an overdose or drunk crash into a tree, even if he lost his shirt on Twatter he's still gonna have money.  He's a younger, edgier Cheetolini.
 
Auntie Cheesus
1 hour ago  
So, Elmo Emeralddouche is such a loser that he can't stand the sight of a "W"?
 
Twilight Farkle
55 minutes ago  

OldRod: Cake Hunter: Probably switching to porn-only to raise revenue. Shrewd business move. Very outside the box. So...uh, smart.

If he's switching to porn-only, wouldn't that be *inside* the box?


pbfcomics.com


No, Titter's in the loose brick in the old fireplace.
 
cyberspacedout
45 minutes ago  
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/titter

*Insert terrible word-of-the-day pun here*
 
ace in your face
43 minutes ago  
Imagine thinking this is clever past the age of 12.
 
Mojongo
43 minutes ago  
                                  
Fark user image
 
WelldeadLink
39 minutes ago  

raerae1980: What is the point to that?


To make us laugh a little.
 
LordOfThePings
38 minutes ago  
Keep that guy away from scissors

Fark user image
 
special20
37 minutes ago  
Fat idiot billionaire says stuff and normal people see he's a fat stupid idiot.
Film at 11.

/fat
//idiot
///diet coke drinkin twat
 
vilesithknight
37 minutes ago  
We just hired a former twitter engineer. I was hoping for some funny inside dirt on the Elon era but it turns out him and his team were some of the first to go. They were working on security. Turns out one of Elons initial thoughts when he took over was he could outsource a lot of departments & save money. But as that hasnt happened in 5 months and their running with a skeleton crew who knows what hes thinking now. Obviously hes thinking about....jokes.
 
ChimpMitten
37 minutes ago  

[pbfcomics.com image 850x1099]

I really want [legally binding] a sky burial, in the Catskills or Adirondacks, and I will throw porn an anyone who walks into my haunted forest.
 
fat boy
37 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
AppleOptionEsc
36 minutes ago  
Is it wierd that one person spent 44 billion dollars to tell the world to stop making fun of him, found out that twitter isn't the only way to do that, and now he is in a bi-polar manic mode trying to both run it, but also troll it into the ground.

It's something.
 
daffy
35 minutes ago  
Pretty silly.
 
C18H27NO3
34 minutes ago  
I've mentioned it before and I'll mention it again:
Elon would be worth well over $500 billion dollars right now but he's not because he does stupid shiat like this.
/Maybe he doesn't care because he knows he and his subsequent generations are made for life and he can afford to 'have his fun' but to me it's just idiocy.

/This is coming from someone that actually teared-up a little when those 2 rocket boosters landed themselves next to each other for the first time.

Elon, you won't, but just sit back and shut up.
 
Stud Gerbil
34 minutes ago  

raerae1980: What is the point to that?


He may be getting into the spirit of The City.

csb:  In the mid-70s a two-block tunnel under one of the downtown streets was targeted for AM/FM radio reception, and the crew of the USS Coral Sea, which was going to the scrapyard, sent some corpsmen to do the job.   So, the city put up a big old sign at the tunnel entrance:  "THANK YOU CORAL SEA".   Within hours that first night the sign was altered to "THANK YOU ORAL SEX" and they left it up that way for days and days.

Point is, that town loves trolling and loves trolls.
 
Archie Goodwin
33 minutes ago  
T_itter.

Run by an Ass.
 
Kalyco Jack
33 minutes ago  

Cake Hunter: Probably switching to porn-only to raise revenue. Shrewd business move. Very outside the box. So...uh, smart.


Fark user image
 
MythDragon
32 minutes ago  
Elon:
c8.alamy.com


Though let's be real for a moment, if someone just spent 44 billion dollars having a temper tantrum, do you think making boob jokes is going to really damage their reputation any more? At this point, you just shrug and say  "Yeah, that's our Elon" while a laugh track plays in the background because you used the catch phrase.
 
azwethnkweiz
30 minutes ago  

Other entities bought it with him as the front bc he's probably the only guy anybody would actually believe would buy it.  He's just goofin off now bc the mission has already been accomplished and he has no actual skin in the game.  If it dies or continues to make money is of no consequence at this point.  They already did what they were trying to do.
 
vilesithknight
29 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: I've mentioned it before and I'll mention it again:
Elon would be worth well over $500 billion dollars right now but he's not because he does stupid shiat like this.
/Maybe he doesn't care because he knows he and his subsequent generations are made for life and he can afford to 'have his fun' but to me it's just idiocy.

/This is coming from someone that actually teared-up a little when those 2 rocket boosters landed themselves next to each other for the first time.

Elon, you won't, but just sit back and shut up.


SpaceX continues to impress me and make me emotional. He doesn't actually run it. He's just the face & wallet of it.
 
Qatmandu
27 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: raerae1980: What is the point to that?

To make us laugh a little.


To make us laugh at him a lot.
 
Flab
26 minutes ago  

Xcott: You know, this is only news because of our weird expectation that tech CEOs are Einsteins.

This guy is an average doofus with an average level of gullibility, who falls for tabloid articles and has dimwit ideas like "why shouldn't we charge people who produce content for us, why should they be allowed to do that for free," or "we can make up $20B of ad revenue by charging a half million people $8 a month."  He's basically your wacky uncle who believes in chemtrails and has a brilliant idea for introducing a 99c coin.


He's trying to turn Twitter into Fark.
 
Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

  4. Click here to submit a link.