 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Record (UK))   Potential sighting of 8ft gorilla statue that was stolen from Scots garden center last month, last seen on motorway in England leaving a trail of banana peels slipping up cars along the way   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Weird, England, Scotland, Glasgow, Garden centre, Christmas, Scots garden centre, CCTV footage, foot gorilla statue  
•       •       •

116 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2023 at 1:05 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Potential?

See, or see not. There is no potential. - Yoda.
 
braindeaddisco
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
-> 6:40 https://youtu.be/4ab9amvkgbw
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Let's get down to brass tax. How much for the ape statue?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
braindeaddisco
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

braindeaddisco: -> 6:40 https://youtu.be/4ab9amvkgbw


Boots Randolph - Yakety Sax (Audio)
Youtube lAJB6HsYiNA
 
braindeaddisco
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

braindeaddisco: braindeaddisco: -> 6:40 https://youtu.be/4ab9amvkgbw

[YouTube video: Boots Randolph - Yakety Sax (Audio)]


Boots Randolph - Yakety Sax (Audio)
Youtube lAJB6HsYiNA
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I can get him back for you, but its a-going to cost-a you a blue shell, paisan.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
...the statue had PPE on throughout the pandemic
.

That's Gary.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.