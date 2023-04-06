 Skip to content
(ABC7 Chicago)   Now that's what I call an eyesore   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Massive Pole

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Where's your god HOA, now?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the house is still there. The power companies usually want 200 ft easements.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In Houston, of course.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ah Houston, home of "freedom zoning".
 
Myria
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yuck, that's a huge pole blocking a large chunk of their front yard view...

I doubt the homeowner* could do anything, because the utility company is either building on public property or has an easement in the property's deed for such poles.

* I love how "homeowner" has "meow" in it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've never seen a pole that thick in my life...and I've watched a lot of porn.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Walker: I've never seen a pole that thick in my life...and I've watched a lot of porn.


Ask your mom.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ok, let's see what the big deal is - HOLY SCHIAT

Mamma Mia, that's a spicy a-meatball!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They are a utility company, so they can do whatever they want, but what's it doing to the property values? This can't be good," Steve Wiese, a neighbor, said.

LOL for "freedom loving" people, Texans sure seem to be entirely captured by the corrupt nexus of business and politics to the point that they can't even imagine challenging something like this.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Walker: I've never seen a pole that thick in my life...and I've watched a lot of porn.

Ask your mom.


Looks like we found comedian Don Friesen's fark handle.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So since the electromagnetic waves emanating from the pole will turn the neighborhood children trans we better ban sex ed and books about Rosa Parks!

This is what conservatives are told to believe.
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Myria: Yuck, that's a huge pole blocking a large chunk of their front yard view...

I doubt the homeowner* could do anything, because the utility company is either building on public property or has an easement in the property's deed for such poles.

* I love how "homeowner" has "meow" in it.


esq.h-cdn.coView Full Size
 
DCBuck
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hahah ... oh Texas ... you're hoot.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I guess buried wires was too expensive?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've never seen an edison tower with a base that small.

Better get a lawyer. They'll be condemning the whole neighborhood next.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Where's your god HOA, now?


I don't think even an HOA is going to win that argument against a utility company or government entity.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I guess buried wires was too expensive?


My guess is no due to flood risk. I recall Houston flooding a lot
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Our sister station in Houston, ABC13, got to the bottom of why this is allowed."

To paraphrase Ernestine, "We don't care. We don't have to. We're the electric company."
lilytomlin.comView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Walker: I've never seen a pole that thick in my life...and I've watched a lot of porn.

Ask your mom.


You realize you just gave his Dad mad props, right?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mistahtom: So since the electromagnetic waves emanating from the pole will turn the neighborhood children trans   . . .


And what are those things at the tops of the poles? TRANSformers!  Why has no one noticed this?
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Has anyone tried shooting it?
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: mistahtom: So since the electromagnetic waves emanating from the pole will turn the neighborhood children trans   . . .

And what are those things at the tops of the poles? TRANSformers!  Why has no one noticed this?


These woke utility companies have gone way too far.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MythDragon: Walker: I've never seen a pole that thick in my life...and I've watched a lot of porn.

Ask your mom.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Put a dress on it - it'll be gone by tomorrow morning
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SumoJeb: I guess buried wires was too expensive?


probably not an option.

Underground wires can't dissipate the heat fast enough, even compared to being in open, hot air.
 
