(CNN)   There was just no way to foresee that this could happen while climbing down a frozen waterfall   (cnn.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The 41-year-old woman was climbing ice falls in Duchesne County near Indian Canyon with two others Sunday when an ice column suddenly broke away, the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office said, without naming the climbers.

Patty?
 
Jamesac68 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Article- Climber dies as direct consequence of saving someone's life

Headline tag- Dumbass

Yeah, that's not a good look.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jamesac68: Article- Climber dies as direct consequence of saving someone's life

Headline tag- Dumbass

Yeah, that's not a good look.


Hero tag would be appropriate...
 
kbronsito
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Should have stuck to climbing frozen rivers and lakes that they're used to
 
0z79
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jamesac68: Article- Climber dies as direct consequence of saving someone's life

Headline tag- Dumbass

Yeah, that's not a good look.


Just proof that certain unnamed farkers really *are* complete sociopaths.
 
Crankpot
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jamesac68: Article- Climber dies as direct consequence of saving someone's life

Headline tag- Dumbass

Yeah, that's not a good look.


+1, this is a hero tag. They saved a life from certain death hoping for the best themselves.
 
whidbey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sorry this happened, great you saved someone's life but

WHY THE HELL DO YOU HAVE TO DO THIS?  DID YOU HAVE A DEATH WISH?
 
0z79
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Crankpot: Jamesac68: Article- Climber dies as direct consequence of saving someone's life

Headline tag- Dumbass

Yeah, that's not a good look.

+1, this is a hero tag. They saved a life from certain death hoping for the best themselves.


It's why I flip the fark out on certain people here... because I know they're entirely evil and selfish. Get a couple beers in me and I can't help but call them out.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LarrySouth: Jamesac68: Article- Climber dies as direct consequence of saving someone's life

Headline tag- Dumbass

Yeah, that's not a good look.

Hero tag would be appropriate...


Fully agree

Meg O'Neill is a hero and it needs saying out loud.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kbronsito: Should have stuck to climbing frozen rivers and lakes that they're used to


Ok that made me laugh
 
