(Daily Mail)   It doesn't matter if it's a Rolls Royce or a Crown Vic if a senior is driving it then everything is a Farmer's Market   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
25
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

25 Comments     (+0 »)
Ronnie_Zman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just trying to get to the Country Kitchen Buffet. You know the elderly can't survive without it.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Juniors are worse!

At least seniors have had their license a year.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No memory?   Too bad.   If I destroy a $3million statue, I'd certainly want to remember it.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF are you doing with a $3 million dollar state in your back yard?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: WTF are you doing with a $3 million dollar state in your back yard?


Fark you autocorrect
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean you can claim that and all, but you'd better be able to have serious mental issues be verified by a medical examination.  'Cause otherwise you're just dodging responsiblity - fark you
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rich peoples' problems this time.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? Why? A 66 year old isn't feeble.

The unidentified female driver hurtled through the backyard in Palm Beach, Florida, before plowing through a fence and a 5-foot-high seawall.

Lol oh
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida is a strange place. Makes one wonder why so many people are moving there as of late. And 66 really isn't that old.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
People with more money than sense
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: WTF are you doing with a $3 million dollar state in your back yard?


It's state of the art, Coral!
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: Florida is a strange place. Makes one wonder why so many people are moving there as of late. And 66 really isn't that old.


It's cheap and it's warm.

Honestly I'm in my mid 30s and if I retired today I'd move there in a heartbeat.
 
nytmare
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: WTF are you doing with a $3 million dollar state in your back yard?


Who doesn't keep a $300 statue in their yard on the chance that someone will come along and run it over so they can claim $3 mil insurance on it?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
66 isn't exactly geriatric
 
4NTLRZ
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Meh... that'll buff right out.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Hello, insurance company? Yes, some woman drove into my yard and destroyed my sculpture. It's worth $3 million. No, really. Why are you laughing? It's totally worth $3 million! Receipts? Ummm, let me call you back."
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't see the point of a Rolls if you don't have a driver.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: I don't see the point of a Rolls if you don't have a driver.


Exactly. Asking the next car over for some Grey Poupon from the driver's seat is quite difficult.
 
1funguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: Florida is a strange place. Makes one wonder why so many people are moving there as of late. And 66 really isn't that old.


Maybe mobster memory?  Like RayGun had?
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What car is worth 400k.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Picture of the $3 million sculpture...

makeandtakes.comView Full Size
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Zizzowop: Florida is a strange place. Makes one wonder why so many people are moving there as of late. And 66 really isn't that old.

It's cheap and it's warm.

Honestly I'm in my mid 30s and if I retired today I'd move there in a heartbeat.


Yeah, maybe, but I'd rather be in Hawaii, and since I've lived in silly valley CA my whole life, the price of their real estate isn't all that shocking.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

barefoot2008: What car is worth 400k.


Exhibit A:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She is going to pay fine. And her life will go on.

If I did the same thing my life would be jacked up for 10 years minimum.

/
End prisons.  Tickets. On a sliding scale.
House arrest the rest.
 
