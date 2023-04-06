 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Uvalde cops. Bad at saving kids. But if you have a Mom who need shoving, they're your guys   (kxan.com) divider line
    Primary school, Texas Department of Public Safety, Department of Public Safety, Gun violence, School, Elementary school, Legislature, School shooting  
22 Comments
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those assholes just can't help themselves, can they.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ITGs indeed
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So they do know how to go into schools
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If she'd had a gun they'd have cowered in fear.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
fark me, I'm old and broken down but even i could be a better cop than these asshats.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, there's always gonna be one bad apple. Fire that cop and everything's great.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh yeah. He's toast.

I used to hate the ubiquity of cameras. Starting to like it... for reasons like this.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Police don't fight
For school kids lives
👏👏👏👏
Deep in Uvalde Texas

They'll watch kids die
And then they'll lie
👏👏👏👏
Deep in Uvalde Texas

They use cowboy hats
To obscure the facts
👏👏👏👏
Deep in Uvalde Texas
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Shryke
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I see the school boards are justly concerned about the cost of better securing their schools.

I'd suggest allocating said cost to the police pension fund.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wow., that bruise looks exactly like the one on the cop's wife and his girlfriend.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I hope somebody hunts down that cocksucker and bashes its face in.
 
1funguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lee in Texas: I hope somebody hunts down that cocksucker and bashes its face in.


The cop or the mom?

You might think you're on some subreddit, but please be specific.
 
Braggi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He definitely has the look of someone with a small penis.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
fark the Police
 
meshnoob
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: So they do know how to go into schools


How do you know he wasn't running out and she was just in the way?
 
Myria
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: I used to hate the ubiquity of cameras. Starting to like it... for reasons like this.


Enjoy it while it lasts, for AI improvements will eventually make video untrustworthy as evidence.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But.....but....he had a battle rifle!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was trying to look up whatever happened to the Uvalde chief of police and noticed the police department has a perfect 1.0/5 Google stars review rating. lolz
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"You don't even know the story," the cop said.

We don't need to know the story, asshat.

You grabbed a woman a foot shorter than you and slammed her into a door while screaming profanities in her face.

It doesn't matter if it was the first time you told her to leave or the fifteenth.

She was entering a public building, and no matter how pissed off you are, you don't grab unarmed women and hurl them into walls and doors unless they're doing something a lot more heinous than trying to enter a building.

I'm trying to think what, exactly, they'd have to be doing for that to be appropriate. When you have a badge, a gun, and the weight of the laws of your state behind you, you really need to be far more circumspect than police have been acting lately.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not to to go all ackushally, but a DPS trooper is not an Uvalde cop. I mean, they're obviously not any better, but technical correctness and some such and so forth.
 
