 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Newstalk KZRG)   Incoming Goodman MO mayor runs on the platform of dismantling small police force. Police force helps him on his campaign promise by resigning   (newstalkkzrg.com) divider line
45
    More: Silly, Mayor, Law enforcement, Facebook post, Police, Police Chief Adam Miller, Citizenship, entire police force, Law  
•       •       •

617 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 06 Apr 2023 at 5:50 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So a "town" with a population of 1,200 people no longer has its own small police force and will have to instead be patrolled by the local sheriff's department. Oh no. How will they ever function. What will prevent the rampant lawlessness. This is surely the beginning of the end of civil society.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Who's going to shake down out of towners for going 1 MPH over the limit now, and arrest black people for existing while black?
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
well bye. jpg
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Who's going to shake down out of towners for going 1 MPH over the limit now, and arrest black people for existing while black?


f4.bcbits.comView Full Size
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Who's going to shake down out of towners for going 1 MPH over the limit now, and arrest black people for existing while black?


The black people got the F outta there a long time ago.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: So a "town" with a population of 1,200 people no longer has its own small police force and will have to instead be patrolled by the local sheriff's department. Oh no. How will they ever function. What will prevent the rampant lawlessness. This is surely the beginning of the end of civil society.


Most of MO outside of a handful of medium-sized towns and a couple of actual cities are basically "towns." The cops are generally about what you would expect from that.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you want to be a cop so bad that you are willing to do police work for less than minimum wage, I DO NOT WANT YOU TO BE A COP.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nationally, there's an average of 2.4 police officers per 1000 people. How many police did this town of 1200 have?
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Their police coat of arms is a fascistthin blue line flag. Good riddance.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Goodman police

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: So a "town" with a population of 1,200 people no longer has its own small police force and will have to instead be patrolled by the local sheriff's department. Oh no. How will they ever function. What will prevent the rampant lawlessness. This is surely the beginning of the end of civil society.


More like 'where is our revenue going to come from if we can't shake people down?'

See Linndale (if you know you slow)
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well_Bye.jpg

Nice, a chance for a clean start, I hope they don't fark it up.
 
1funguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: Pocket Ninja: So a "town" with a population of 1,200 people no longer has its own small police force and will have to instead be patrolled by the local sheriff's department. Oh no. How will they ever function. What will prevent the rampant lawlessness. This is surely the beginning of the end of civil society.

Most of MO outside of a handful of medium-sized towns and a couple of actual cities are basically "towns." The cops are generally about what you would expect from that.


Even around St. Louis!

But they call them municipalities, so we don't sound too woodsy.

You can get wood shampoos in 3 jurisdictions and not travel 5 miles!  And not all of them have cop cams.

/ come for the car thefts
// stay for the ballgame
/// complimentary guns provided in some gloveboxes
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Nationally, there's an average of 2.4 police officers per 1000 people. How many police did this town of 1200 have?


2.88.  One of them was missing a foot.
 
olorin604
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Nationally, there's an average of 2.4 police officers per 1000 people. How many police did this town of 1200 have?


Well the mayors uncle, their son and two nephews all needed jobs so 7
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: So a "town" with a population of 1,200 people no longer has its own small police force and will have to instead be patrolled by the local sheriff's department. Oh no. How will they ever function. What will prevent the rampant lawlessness. This is surely the beginning of the end of civil society.


It's Missouri...
 
Geotpf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: So a "town" with a population of 1,200 people no longer has its own small police force and will have to instead be patrolled by the local sheriff's department. Oh no. How will they ever function. What will prevent the rampant lawlessness. This is surely the beginning of the end of civil society.


I was going to say, no town with a turnout of 156 voters should have its own police force, with the possible exception of a weird place that had few residents but a large [airport, stadium, business district, etc.].

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vernon,_California
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/City_of_Industry,_California

Both of these are groups of factories, warehouses, and other businesses, more than an actual city.  Vernon was so corrupt that it almost got disincorporated by the State in 2005, but has cleaned up it's act since then.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Nationally, there's an average of 2.4 police officers per 1000 people. How many police did this town of 1200 have?


Probably like 20.
 
SmugLife
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Red Hour time!
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
AndNothingOfValueWasLost.jpg

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: Marcus Aurelius: Who's going to shake down out of towners for going 1 MPH over the limit now, and arrest black people for existing while black?

The black people got the F outta there a long time ago.


And the ones who didn't, well... you know.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sounds like the typical small-town "good ole' boy club" upset because it's been disrupted by an outsider getting elected.

https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/local-news/mcdonald-county-news/goodman-mayor-elect-weighs-in-on-police-departments-resignation/
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: AndNothingOfValueWasLost.jpg

[Fark user image 441x1500]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tomorrow's headline: Private Equity firm purchases entire Goodman police force to work security for Private Equity's HOA.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good. When they resign, they become ineligible for unemployment. Fark em.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: AndNothingOfValueWasLost.jpg

[Fark user image image 441x1500]


Not pro cop by any measure but that is laughably absurd. Suddenly 2/3 of the population are trained social workers that are also psychiatrists that also know king fu.
 
jimjays
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Priapetic: Trainspotr: Nationally, there's an average of 2.4 police officers per 1000 people. How many police did this town of 1200 have?

2.88.  One of them was missing a foot.


I've always thought police gun holsters are dangerous, pointing near the feet like they do...
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Bith Set Me Up: AndNothingOfValueWasLost.jpg

[Fark user image image 441x1500]

Not pro cop by any measure but that is laughably absurd. Suddenly 2/3 of the population are trained social workers that are also psychiatrists that also know king fu.


Better that than the longtime "alternative":

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: So a "town" with a population of 1,200 people no longer has its own small police force and will have to instead be patrolled by the local sheriff's department. Oh no. How will they ever function. What will prevent the rampant lawlessness. This is surely the beginning of the end of civil society.


McDonald county:
Area: 540 sq miles
population: 24k
county Sherrif's employment: 3 detectives, 11 patrol officers, 2 lieutenants, the chief, and the sherrif.

And they put everyone's email address on their page? Really?
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So Defund the Police finally has a taker!!!  Let's check back in a year and see how it works!

8/2 for a LA Riots/Ferguson~esque hellscape!

2/8 for some Kyle Rittenhouse/Jack Wilson action!!!
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: AndNothingOfValueWasLost.jpg

[Fark user image 441x1500]


yeah that all works well until one of those 311 folks gets shot on a call and then no one from 311 wants to go out to a call without backup.  And that point why have the 311 go out?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: Pocket Ninja: So a "town" with a population of 1,200 people no longer has its own small police force and will have to instead be patrolled by the local sheriff's department. Oh no. How will they ever function. What will prevent the rampant lawlessness. This is surely the beginning of the end of civil society.

Most of MO outside of a handful of medium-sized towns and a couple of actual cities are basically "towns." The cops are generally about what you would expect from that.


Don't oversell it, fark, St Louis is a glorified trailer park and the rest of the state is worse
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Dictatorial_Flair: Pocket Ninja: So a "town" with a population of 1,200 people no longer has its own small police force and will have to instead be patrolled by the local sheriff's department. Oh no. How will they ever function. What will prevent the rampant lawlessness. This is surely the beginning of the end of civil society.

Most of MO outside of a handful of medium-sized towns and a couple of actual cities are basically "towns." The cops are generally about what you would expect from that.

Don't oversell it, fark, St Louis is a glorified trailer park and the rest of the state is worse


Yeah. I did notice that. A year and a half was plenty.
 
Spaced Lion
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"We did it for the citizens."

The fark you did. Stick an apple in it.
 
olorin604
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Dictatorial_Flair: Pocket Ninja: So a "town" with a population of 1,200 people no longer has its own small police force and will have to instead be patrolled by the local sheriff's department. Oh no. How will they ever function. What will prevent the rampant lawlessness. This is surely the beginning of the end of civil society.

Most of MO outside of a handful of medium-sized towns and a couple of actual cities are basically "towns." The cops are generally about what you would expect from that.

Don't oversell it, fark, St Louis is a glorified trailer park and the rest of the state is worse


As long as you never go more than a quarter mile radius from one of the universities it's not so bad.
 
stinkyboss
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: Marcus Aurelius: Who's going to shake down out of towners for going 1 MPH over the limit now, and arrest black people for existing while black?

The black people got the F outta there a long time ago.


that area is crawling with nazi/militia/white power groups. has been forever.
 
bthom37
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Living in Missouri, I'd be fine with every town under 5000 people's PD being eliminated.  By resignation if they want, by being shot into the sun if not.

These pissant towns' PDs are nothing but nests of corruption, graft, and failson employment programs.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is the kind of thing that deserves a long line of people cheering, pointing and laughing, and drinking champagne* as they walk out the door.

*who's gonna ticket you for an open container? win-win!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bthom37: Living in Missouri, I'd be fine with every town under 5000 people's PD being eliminated.  By resignation if they want, by being shot into the sun if not.

These pissant towns' PDs are nothing but nests of corruption, graft, and failson employment programs.


I still believe the Ferguson riots were an accumulation of all the frustration people had with those notoriously corrupt PD's in those pissant towns scattered around St. Louis.
 
Alebak
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Didn't even have to click on the article, just the preview, and the first thing I see is one of those blue line badges.

Yeah, nah, fark em.
 
KeithLM
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: So a "town" with a population of 1,200 people no longer has its own small police force and will have to instead be patrolled by the local sheriff's department. Oh no. How will they ever function. What will prevent the rampant lawlessness. This is surely the beginning of the end of civil society.


1200 in 2010. There's a lot of dead and dying towns in that part of the state, could be a lot fewer there now. Only 156 voted for mayor, that's not a good sign.

Trainspotr: Nationally, there's an average of 2.4 police officers per 1000 people. How many police did this town of 1200 have?


According to another article there was the chief and 8 officers, although many of them could have been part time. Still likely more than enough.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bith Set Me Up: AndNothingOfValueWasLost.jpg

[Fark user image 441x1500]


I'm on board with most, but not all of those.  If there is domestic violence going on, having that as an option is okay, but I also think there is a time and place where someone needs to go to jail.  I'd also prefer that the person talking to themselves on the bus gets a wellness check.  I'm not saying they need to be locked up, but that can be a sign someone is decompensating.  As for neighbors intervening when they see someone snooping around the cars, I'd like officers of the peace- unarmed cops for that.  The idea of civilians intervening in that situation to me, sounds like it is more likely to end very badly than cops intervening, and I say that as someone who watches channels that cover cop's messing up interactions with the public regularly.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 minute ago  

KeithLM: Pocket Ninja: So a "town" with a population of 1,200 people no longer has its own small police force and will have to instead be patrolled by the local sheriff's department. Oh no. How will they ever function. What will prevent the rampant lawlessness. This is surely the beginning of the end of civil society.

1200 in 2010. There's a lot of dead and dying towns in that part of the state, could be a lot fewer there now. Only 156 voted for mayor, that's not a good sign.

Trainspotr: Nationally, there's an average of 2.4 police officers per 1000 people. How many police did this town of 1200 have?

According to another article there was the chief and 8 officers, although many of them could have been part time. Still likely more than enough.


A demographics search says there are only 13.6 african americans in the town, where else are you going to get that many racist per POC attention ratio?
 
lilplatinum
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HoratioGates: Bith Set Me Up: AndNothingOfValueWasLost.jpg

[Fark user image 441x1500]

I'm on board with most, but not all of those.  If there is domestic violence going on, having that as an option is okay, but I also think there is a time and place where someone needs to go to jail.  I'd also prefer that the person talking to themselves on the bus gets a wellness check.  I'm not saying they need to be locked up, but that can be a sign someone is decompensating.  As for neighbors intervening when they see someone snooping around the cars, I'd like officers of the peace- unarmed cops for that.  The idea of civilians intervening in that situation to me, sounds like it is more likely to end very badly than cops intervening, and I say that as someone who watches channels that cover cop's messing up interactions with the public regularly.


I like how it wa s seriously proposing that people would be driving around to do free repairs to peoples cars on the side of the road..
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.