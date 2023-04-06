 Skip to content
(MassLive)   Authorities desperately seeking to round up Eland with promises of Dogecoin and blue checkmarks   (masslive.com) divider line
4
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Be careful approaching it or you might get sprayed with Eland musk.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The female Eland Antelope remained in the enclosure but the male "went for a walk and is now touring Ludlow and Wilbraham."

Wilbraham? Probably at a Friendly's, still waiting for his order.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
farker better not wander on the highway, people would be like what the hell is that and then back the pike up for an hour for no god damn reason, then when you get to it, there's nothing there and traffic starts moving fine again.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
