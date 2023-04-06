 Skip to content
(WESH Orlando)   Gator spotted crossing road at University of Florida. Seminole seen crossing at Florida State   (wesh.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At least it wasn't one of those massive gators that have been spotted on Florida golf courses.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's going for a student loan. It's called gator aid
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: He's going for a student loan. It's called gator aid


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it really that rare? I thought they were like squirels down there.
 
khatores
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

morg: Is it really that rare? I thought they were like squirels down there.


They're around but usually they stay in one area. It's not that common to see a big one crossing the road.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

morg: Is it really that rare? I thought they were like squirels down there.


It's mating season. Sort of a Spring Break for alligators. So they're more active than usual. They don't get drunk and fall off hotel balconies, however.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Guess we should stay away from the roads at The U.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

khatores: morg: Is it really that rare? I thought they were like squirels down there.

They're around but usually they stay in one area. It's not that common to see a big one crossing the road.


But they can get really aggressive if you have food.
We're talking about squirrels, yeah?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Guess we should stay away from the roads at The U.


"if dinosaurs still rule the earth where you live, maybe that's a good indication that humans weren't meant to stick around there."

(either Bill Hicks or Greg Proops - i can't rememberate)
 
khatores
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: khatores: morg: Is it really that rare? I thought they were like squirels down there.

They're around but usually they stay in one area. It's not that common to see a big one crossing the road.

But they can get really aggressive if you have food.
We're talking about squirrels, yeah?


One day I'll find the picture, but when I was in high school we went to UF on a school trip. My friend had a sweater tied around her waist and a squirrel ran up her pants and inspected her pockets. Clearly the students had been feeding this squirrel (and probably getting it drunk).
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Elvis sighting, eh?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I clicked on the video and then realized "why the fark do I care that an alligator crossed the street?"
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MellowMauiMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: I clicked on the video and then realized "why the fark do I care that an alligator crossed the street?"


Right! Me too! In the first two seconds I wondered why I clicked on the link.
 
Muso
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
