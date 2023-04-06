 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   Crash - a one-eyed rescue cat - gets to star in the 2023 Cadbury "Clucking Bunny" commercial, and he'll also receive a prize of $5,000 for himself, as well as $5,000 "to the shelter of his choice." Happy Easter weekend, Caturday   (abc7ny.com) divider line
    More: Caturday, Chocolate, Cadbury, Cadbury Creme Egg, Frog, Cadbury Bunny contest, Therapy dog, Press release, winner of the Cadbury Bunny tryouts  
•       •       •

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Lilyspad called me this morning asking me to tell you that her computer is DEAD and hopefully her friend can get her back online by this weekend. she sends her luv and will join us asap.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Woooo! Took the new kitty to the vet for an ear infection and he's now feeling $600 better. I got a sploot the minute we got home:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, to whoever told me to get his drooling checked out - he needs two of his back teeth pulled, so we're doing that once his ears clear up. Until then, he's prone to making faces like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Which is adorable. Sad, but adorable.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: Lilyspad called me this morning asking me to tell you that her computer is DEAD and hopefully her friend can get her back online by this weekend. she sends her luv and will join us asap.


Thank you for the much appreciated update!
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Lsherm: Woooo! Took the new kitty to the vet for an ear infection and he's now feeling $600 better. I got a sploot the minute we got home:

[Fark user image 850x1133]

Also, to whoever told me to get his drooling checked out - he needs two of his back teeth pulled, so we're doing that once his ears clear up. Until then, he's prone to making faces like this:

[Fark user image 850x1133]

Which is adorable. Sad, but adorable.


poor guy.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Lsherm: Woooo! Took the new kitty to the vet for an ear infection and he's now feeling $600 better. I got a sploot the minute we got home:

[Fark user image 850x1133]

Also, to whoever told me to get his drooling checked out - he needs two of his back teeth pulled, so we're doing that once his ears clear up. Until then, he's prone to making faces like this:

[Fark user image 850x1133]

Which is adorable. Sad, but adorable.


♥♥
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I cannot wait until we get out of Charlotte! It's just so BLEAK... My husband contacted the guy who got him into this hospitality group, knowing that he's in Denver these days... Apparently that location doesn't need anyone with my husband's experience, however the company is in the process of expanding across the country. "Do any of these citys sound good to you: Nashville, Dallas, Tucson, Gilbert, Phoenix.....?"
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Going to the West
Youtube GBQwJWyekx4


(Or so it seems)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

I cannot wait until we get out of Charlotte! It's just so BLEAK... My husband contacted the guy who got him into this hospitality group, knowing that he's in Denver these days... Apparently that location doesn't need anyone with my husband's experience, however the company is in the process of expanding across the country. "Do any of these citys sound good to you: Nashville, Dallas, Tucson, Gilbert, Phoenix.....?"


Dang, I was hoping for Portland
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'll be back in 3 days.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

I cannot wait until we get out of Charlotte! It's just so BLEAK... My husband contacted the guy who got him into this hospitality group, knowing that he's in Denver these days... Apparently that location doesn't need anyone with my husband's experience, however the company is in the process of expanding across the country. "Do any of these citys sound good to you: Nashville, Dallas, Tucson, Gilbert, Phoenix.....?"

Dang, I was hoping for Portland


The top of our "where we want to live" list has Portland and Denver. Practically, that's a ways off. We have declared a maximum acceptable rent for this year, and that's probably gonna be the major deciding factor. Out of the cities I remember being on the list, Tucson is looking most affordable for this year.
We want enough room for the cats while still keeping it within the budget as much as possible, and we're seeing places that are roughly $1 per sqft as opposed to $4+ per sqft.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Baby Girl is happy the grass is green and she can now roll in the dirt instead of snow and mud.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

oa330_man: Baby Girl is happy the grass is green and she can now roll in the dirt instead of snow and mud.

[Fark user image 600x450]


♥♥
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Fark that Pixel: Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

I cannot wait until we get out of Charlotte! It's just so BLEAK... My husband contacted the guy who got him into this hospitality group, knowing that he's in Denver these days... Apparently that location doesn't need anyone with my husband's experience, however the company is in the process of expanding across the country. "Do any of these citys sound good to you: Nashville, Dallas, Tucson, Gilbert, Phoenix.....?"

Dang, I was hoping for Portland


I mean, if you know a good restaurant group that's looking for a really good kitchen manager, I'm certain Mr Otera would be happy to look into it.

/JOKING
//But the restaurant industry is greased by personal connections as much as competency
///And Portland is one of the cities Mr Otera gets really excited about

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Crash - a one-eyed rescue cat...

What a coincidence: I was involved in a car accident yesterday. I was stopped on the freeway due to traffic and some guy in a work truck slammed into the car behind me, which then hit mine. Lit up the dashboard, including the air bag light, but the air bag didn't deploy. Car is at the dealership getting checked out. I was afraid this would trigger my back issue, but so far, it's just sore.

Cat tax: Dulce's wondering why I'm working from home today. Car's in the shop, kitty!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Fark that Pixel: Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

I cannot wait until we get out of Charlotte! It's just so BLEAK... My husband contacted the guy who got him into this hospitality group, knowing that he's in Denver these days... Apparently that location doesn't need anyone with my husband's experience, however the company is in the process of expanding across the country. "Do any of these citys sound good to you: Nashville, Dallas, Tucson, Gilbert, Phoenix.....?"

Dang, I was hoping for Portland

I mean, if you know a good restaurant group that's looking for a really good kitchen manager, I'm certain Mr Otera would be happy to look into it.

/JOKING
//But the restaurant industry is greased by personal connections as much as competency
///And Portland is one of the cities Mr Otera gets really excited about

[Fark user image 425x224]


That's one sign I'd gladly disobey!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Otera: Fark that Pixel: Otera: [Fark user image 422x750]

I cannot wait until we get out of Charlotte! It's just so BLEAK... My husband contacted the guy who got him into this hospitality group, knowing that he's in Denver these days... Apparently that location doesn't need anyone with my husband's experience, however the company is in the process of expanding across the country. "Do any of these citys sound good to you: Nashville, Dallas, Tucson, Gilbert, Phoenix.....?"

Dang, I was hoping for Portland

I mean, if you know a good restaurant group that's looking for a really good kitchen manager, I'm certain Mr Otera would be happy to look into it.

/JOKING
//But the restaurant industry is greased by personal connections as much as competency
///And Portland is one of the cities Mr Otera gets really excited about

[Fark user image 425x224]

That's one sign I'd gladly disobey!


😹 this was the first restaurant themed meme I found in my critter collection
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Perfectly spaced babies
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Crash - a one-eyed rescue cat...

What a coincidence: I was involved in a car accident yesterday. I was stopped on the freeway due to traffic and some guy in a work truck slammed into the car behind me, which then hit mine. Lit up the dashboard, including the air bag light, but the air bag didn't deploy. Car is at the dealership getting checked out. I was afraid this would trigger my back issue, but so far, it's just sore.

Cat tax: Dulce's wondering why I'm working from home today. Car's in the shop, kitty!

[Fark user image 470x640]


OOF!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
random guess [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Lsherm: Woooo! Took the new kitty to the vet for an ear infection and he's now feeling $600 better. I got a sploot the minute we got home:

[Fark user image image 850x1133]

Also, to whoever told me to get his drooling checked out - he needs two of his back teeth pulled, so we're doing that once his ears clear up. Until then, he's prone to making faces like this:

[Fark user image image 850x1133]

Which is adorable. Sad, but adorable.


He will feel so much better after the dental! Such a pretty boi! Sorry about your bank account ಠ╭╮ಠ
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: [Fark user image image 850x1133]


Nice choice of game, looks like Olivia thinks so too
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Otera: Mr. Fuzzypaws: [Fark user image image 850x1133]

Nice choice of game, looks like Olivia thinks so too



It will keep me on the couch for many hours. Right where she wants me.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Otera: Mr. Fuzzypaws: [Fark user image image 850x1133]

Nice choice of game, looks like Olivia thinks so too


It will keep me on the couch for many hours. Right where she wants me.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
random guess [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Crash - a one-eyed rescue cat...

What a coincidence: I was involved in a car accident yesterday. I was stopped on the freeway due to traffic and some guy in a work truck slammed into the car behind me, which then hit mine. Lit up the dashboard, including the air bag light, but the air bag didn't deploy. Car is at the dealership getting checked out. I was afraid this would trigger my back issue, but so far, it's just sore.

Cat tax: Dulce's wondering why I'm working from home today. Car's in the shop, kitty!

[Fark user image image 470x640]


Oh gosh I can feel that in my bones! Glad you're ok!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Crash - a one-eyed rescue cat...

What a coincidence: I was involved in a car accident yesterday. I was stopped on the freeway due to traffic and some guy in a work truck slammed into the car behind me, which then hit mine. Lit up the dashboard, including the air bag light, but the air bag didn't deploy. Car is at the dealership getting checked out. I was afraid this would trigger my back issue, but so far, it's just sore.

Cat tax: Dulce's wondering why I'm working from home today. Car's in the shop, kitty!

[Fark user image 470x640]


Oh dear! Keep a look out for delayed aches and pains though. Easy to get whip lash being rear ended. I hope their insurance is good.
 
random guess [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hey er'buddy! Long time no Caturday! Elfie says hey, too! She's on day 50 of treatment for FIP! My lil champ.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Good Evening!Happy Maundy Thursday. And Passover begins today!

Hubby is home from the hospital. Boy is at class. I had him take a lyfte to class, as I didn't want to leave hubby so soon after he got home. I will be picking him up from class around 10, which means I will roll around 9:30pm. Not the best part of town after dark, otherwise I'd have him get a lyfte home.

We had a light meal, and now hubby is asleep on the couch. TC is curled up next to him. Kitteh missed his catdad.
 
