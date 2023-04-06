 Skip to content
Jackson, MS may have a disaster of a water system, bad roads, & empty buildings everywhere but they at least pick up the trash in the city. I mean...this is FARK so you know what's up with the last one
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The city picking up trash?

Sure sounds like socialism!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The city fixed the cable?

\ As you said, this is Fark.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Excelsior: The city picking up trash?

Sure sounds like socialism!


Even worse, government jobs for poor people.  And since it's Mississippi, that means steady government jobs with steady paychecks and benefits and AFSCME membership for Black people, and Republicans can't tolerate any of that.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So the city council refuses to agree on who gets the money to pick up trash? Cui bono?

/maybe even cui bonobo at this point.
//Mississippi, god damn.
 
harryk7551
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Jackson's very close to having a glass dome with a bomb attached put around it. All it needs is one guy to spill pig poop in the sewage tanks.
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Excelsior: The city picking up trash?

Sure sounds like socialism!

Even worse, government jobs for poor people.  And since it's Mississippi, that means steady government jobs with steady paychecks and benefits and AFSCME membership for Black people, and Republicans can't tolerate any of that.


I assume they mean prison chain gangs
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So let me see why the state government is not responding.  based on the last census...population is
Black or African American: 82.47%
White: 16.19%
Two or more races: 0.7%
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Mississippi: America's home-grown third world country.
 
harryk7551
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I mean, can Jackson residents sue the state government for willful negligence? Especially if the Republicans seems content to just let them rot.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Shoulda voted for more republicans, yeah?
Have they tried shooting the trash?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

farknozzle: Shoulda voted for more republicans, yeah?
Have they tried shooting the trash?


storage.googleapis.comView Full Size

Uncle Toms are the worst
 
sillydragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

farknozzle: Shoulda voted for more republicans, yeah?
Have they tried shooting the trash?


You just need a big enough gun.

Red states...always absolute paradises...
 
Alebak
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

harryk7551: I mean, can Jackson residents sue the state government for willful negligence? Especially if the Republicans seems content to just let them rot.


Willful negligence doesn't seem like a good enough phrase for this, more like hostile/malignant negligence.

It's clear that for many, mostly in the right wing, governance is a path to essentially free money for nothing, because these guys are just collecting paychecks for jack shiat.

I wonder how long until a state stops functioning entirely at this rate from the people who are supposed to be in charge of shiat just not picking up the phone.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sillydragon: farknozzle: Shoulda voted for more republicans, yeah?
Have they tried shooting the trash?

You just need a big enough gun.

Red states...always absolute paradises...


Vote R every time!!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"As with the city's water crisis, which at its peak last summer left residents without running water for a week, this latest breakdown in public services has the potential to hit Jackson's most vulnerable residents the hardest."

In the richest country on earth.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Aren't all blue cities shiatholes, though? Not just the ones in red states.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Aren't all blue cities shiatholes, though? Not just the ones in red states.


Someone needs to take you to one....in the middle of the night...and abandon you...naked....with a bag on your head....just saying
 
