 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   If you were planning to rent a machine gun in Frederick, MD, you better change your plans   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
31
    More: Strange, Government, Machine gun, Shotgun, Law, United States, FN Herstal, Weapon, Politics  
•       •       •

646 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2023 at 2:35 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Frederick, Maryland, nnown as "Fredneck" Maryland in the DC area.
Notice he stays on the job after all this came out.
He's a major wacko.

He has gained notoriety for casting himself as part of the "constitutional sheriff" movement that resisted federal authority on COVID-19 regulations, election results, and gun policy.

One of these Sheriffs who refuses to uphold the law because they don't agree with it.
And they somehow get away with it.
 
whidbey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Terrorism?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As an ex-resident of "Fredneck, MD" 1991-1995...

I don't remember ever seeing a rental machine gun store.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Should we ask why a podunk PD should even be allowed to purchase those weapons?

Nahhhh
 
zez
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"I'm just a very staunch Second Amendment guy. I believe in gun ownership, the right to own firearms - either for self-defense, sport shooting, whatever the case may be. It's not the gun, it's society and the people that make the decision to [commit these crimes]."
 
whidbey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

zez: "I'm just a very staunch Second Amendment guy. I believe in gun ownership, the right to own firearms - either for self-defense, sport shooting, whatever the case may be. It's not the gun, it's society and the people that make the decision to [commit these crimes]."


Like he's doing.  Awesome.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Machine guns are fun to look at, and shoot if at a shooting range.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Go to Vegas. You can rent flame throwers there too.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Psh, anyone who wants to pay the fees and go through all of the inspection hoops and everything, file for the appropriate Tax IDs and set up a business, and so on is more than welcome to obtain a Class 3 FFL. Then they, too, can own any machine gun they want as 'dealer samples'.*

/* - which must stay in your FFL inventory and cannot be transferred to a private person, and can only be maintained by the FFL as long as the FFL is valid -- which includes the yearly fees.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
To be fair, you shouldn't be forced into buying one if you're only gonna use it for about a half hour.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Walker: One of these Sheriffs who refuses to uphold the law because they don't agree with it.
And they somehow get away with it.


I'm not sure, but i think law enforcement in the states only have to technically uphold statelaws, but are under no obligation to assist with/enforce Federal laws.

At least, that seems to be how it works insofar as states that have legalized Weed despite Federal law still banning it.
 
pleasebelieve [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Psh, anyone who wants to pay the fees and go through all of the inspection hoops and everything, file for the appropriate Tax IDs and set up a business, and so on is more than welcome to obtain a Class 3 FFL. Then they, too, can own any machine gun they want as 'dealer samples'.*

As long as it's from May 1986 or earlier
 
Thingster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Psh, anyone who wants to pay the fees and go through all of the inspection hoops and everything, file for the appropriate Tax IDs and set up a business, and so on is more than welcome to obtain a Class 3 FFL. Then they, too, can own any machine gun they want as 'dealer samples'.*

/* - which must stay in your FFL inventory and cannot be transferred to a private person, and can only be maintained by the FFL as long as the FFL is valid -- which includes the yearly fees.


For what transferrables cost any more, it's worth it to 02/07 and has been for a while now

You can get a dealer sample M4/M16 and pay the 02/07 fees for 30 years for the cost of a transferrable M16.
 
Thingster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pleasebelieve: Kit Fister: Psh, anyone who wants to pay the fees and go through all of the inspection hoops and everything, file for the appropriate Tax IDs and set up a business, and so on is more than welcome to obtain a Class 3 FFL. Then they, too, can own any machine gun they want as 'dealer samples'.*

As long as it's from May 1986 or earlier


Nope, if you have the correct FFL you can call Colt and order a new production M16 tomorrow, or transfer a dealer sample from another dealer.

Post-sample vs transferrable.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Psh, anyone who wants to pay the fees and go through all of the inspection hoops and everything, file for the appropriate Tax IDs and set up a business, and so on is more than welcome to obtain a Class 3 FFL. Then they, too, can own any machine gun they want as 'dealer samples'.*

/* - which must stay in your FFL inventory and cannot be transferred to a private person, and can only be maintained by the FFL as long as the FFL is valid -- which includes the yearly fees.


I should also note: this does not apply to Pre-86 manufactured NFA-registered machine guns, which usually are prohibitively expensive, but only require filling out the requisite Form 4, paying your $200 tax, sending your prints and picture and info off to the ATF, waiting 6-9 months, and then receiving your tax stamp/approval after a serious background check to own, and those items must be transferred through an appropriate Class 3 FFL.

If one goes the Class 3 FFL route and does the business thing, they're not only looking at the yearly license fees, but also the yearly inspections by the ATF of your bound book and A&D logs, etc. and you're on the hook for every regulation and law relating to commercial sales of firearms, which will get you reamed and fined heavily, if not imprisoned, if you fail to comply/fail an inspection/audit.

Also, if you're a Class 3 FFL and surrendering your license, all of your business inventory must be transferred to another Class 3 FFL or surrendered to the ATF/Law Enforcement.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Go to Vegas. You can rent flame throwers there too.


Oh man....I might have to go back to one of those ranges in Sin City.

I have been to two of them, but damn they are expensive....the $5 off coupon doesn't do much when an Uzi mag is $30....and that was years ago.

When we went to The Gun Store (actual name) in 2005, I probably spent more money there than I did at the strip club later that day.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pleasebelieve: Kit Fister: Psh, anyone who wants to pay the fees and go through all of the inspection hoops and everything, file for the appropriate Tax IDs and set up a business, and so on is more than welcome to obtain a Class 3 FFL. Then they, too, can own any machine gun they want as 'dealer samples'.*

As long as it's from May 1986 or earlier


This only applies to things that are transferrable to private citizens under the NFA.   It does not apply to anyone holding either a class 3 or a Class 7 Federal Firearms License as a business, as the Class 3 license allows you to purchase any machine gun made directly as "dealer samples" for your business, and the Class 7 allows manufacture.

And, again, anything purchased or manufactured under those licenses (assuming we're talking things newer than the '86 cutoff for registration of new machine guns for civilian transfer) can only be "owned" by the business, thus they must remain in the BUsiness's inventory.  They cannot be transferred to an individual, only to another Class 3 dealer, Law Enforcement, or other entities authorized to purchase such arms.

The Pre-86 limit is specifically for NFA-applicable machine guns that were registered under the NFA up to 1986 as transferrable to private citizens following the normal NFA process for obtaining a tax stamp.
 
Shryke
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Machine guns are fun to look at, and shoot if at a shooting range.


Yes, also for burning through ammo (Money) faster than a casino can.

That said, I read the list of full auto weapons he had and I admit to a non-trivial Lazy One.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
30-50 feral hogs?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Obscene_CNN: Go to Vegas. You can rent flame throwers there too.

Oh man....I might have to go back to one of those ranges in Sin City.

I have been to two of them, but damn they are expensive....the $5 off coupon doesn't do much when an Uzi mag is $30....and that was years ago.

When we went to The Gun Store (actual name) in 2005, I probably spent more money there than I did at the strip club later that day.


Either way, you shoot your load though.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Rent some machine guns to go shoot up a journo's house at 3am?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Thingster: Kit Fister: Psh, anyone who wants to pay the fees and go through all of the inspection hoops and everything, file for the appropriate Tax IDs and set up a business, and so on is more than welcome to obtain a Class 3 FFL. Then they, too, can own any machine gun they want as 'dealer samples'.*

/* - which must stay in your FFL inventory and cannot be transferred to a private person, and can only be maintained by the FFL as long as the FFL is valid -- which includes the yearly fees.

For what transferrables cost any more, it's worth it to 02/07 and has been for a while now

You can get a dealer sample M4/M16 and pay the 02/07 fees for 30 years for the cost of a transferrable M16.


The difficulty here comes down to the laws pertaining to running a business as a firearms dealer, passing the inspections, and all of the stuff that comes with maintaining yourself as a business, including all of the tax headaches and everything on top of the fee for the license.

It's not difficult per se, but it requires a fair amount of record keeping, bookkeeping, and dedication to everything that goes with maintaining it.  Plus it is dependent on how harsh the ATF is on their inspection process for qualifying for the license.

It may be cheaper than most of the desirable, transferrable NFA machine guns, but...IDK, considering all of the hassles and the limited utility of a full-auto firearm outside of combat, it's a lot of money, time, and dedication for something that's not going to really be really used much.

And, it also goes back to the issues with storage and maintaining control over your firearms: you really have to take steps to secure your inventory and such because it's a target for thieves and presents the potential for opening up a major can of worms if you get robbed.

I personally stay away from that whole thing because I have friends who are Class 3 FFLs or Class 7 Manufacturers that I can hang out with if I really want to shoot the fun stuff, but have zero desire to create a major risk surface for that kind of weaponry to get out into the wrong hands.

I've retooled most of my existing weaponry so they just shoot Simunition, too, since I don't want them to be able to be used as anything more than a club if they happen to get stolen.

But that's just me.
 
TWX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

steklo: As an ex-resident of "Fredneck, MD" 1991-1995...

I don't remember ever seeing a rental machine gun store.


They're not going to rent them to just anyone.  It's by invitation-only.

/does the NFA make any distinction between possession and lawful ownership?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
if only we had gun laws to keep the gun laws in check.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Rent some machine guns to go shoot up a journo's house at 3am?


you've never been to Fredneck County have you.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Should we ask why a podunk PD should even be allowed to purchase those weapons?

Nahhhh


same reason i can... because it's legal with the proper paperwork/background checks.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Machine guns are fun to look at, and shoot if at a shooting range.


"dollar bills"
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Kit Fister: Psh, anyone who wants to pay the fees and go through all of the inspection hoops and everything, file for the appropriate Tax IDs and set up a business, and so on is more than welcome to obtain a Class 3 FFL. Then they, too, can own any machine gun they want as 'dealer samples'.*

/* - which must stay in your FFL inventory and cannot be transferred to a private person, and can only be maintained by the FFL as long as the FFL is valid -- which includes the yearly fees.

I should also note: this does not apply to Pre-86 manufactured NFA-registered machine guns, which usually are prohibitively expensive, but only require filling out the requisite Form 4, paying your $200 tax, sending your prints and picture and info off to the ATF, waiting 6-9 months, and then receiving your tax stamp/approval after a serious background check to own, and those items must be transferred through an appropriate Class 3 FFL.

If one goes the Class 3 FFL route and does the business thing, they're not only looking at the yearly license fees, but also the yearly inspections by the ATF of your bound book and A&D logs, etc. and you're on the hook for every regulation and law relating to commercial sales of firearms, which will get you reamed and fined heavily, if not imprisoned, if you fail to comply/fail an inspection/audit.

Also, if you're a Class 3 FFL and surrendering your license, all of your business inventory must be transferred to another Class 3 FFL or surrendered to the ATF/Law Enforcement.


Thanks for this in depth info, sounds like you are in the business.

Now if we could just apply this same rigor to all firearms, I think we'd be in a much better place.
 
The Homer Tax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There's a really fun arcade in Fredrick called "Spinners" with a shiatload of pinball machines and classic arcade games and it's free play for a $15 admission...

That's my only contribution to this discussion.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Homer Tax: There's a really fun arcade in Fredrick called "Spinners" with a shiatload of pinball machines and classic arcade games and it's free play for a $15 admission...

That's my only contribution to this discussion.



That sounds like fun.

/Would be more fun if it was full of short women who like to party.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: As an ex-resident of "Fredneck, MD" 1991-1995...

I don't remember ever seeing a rental machine gun store.


That was in Frederick Towne Mall next to the Long John Silvers across from WaldenBooks.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.