(Aviation Web)   Bad: Your bizjet slides off the runway landing at Aspen. Worse: The recovery team rips the gear off trying to pull it out of the mud (w/video)   (avweb.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad: Your bizjet slides off runway trying to abort takeoff at Montgomery Field in San Diego.
Worse: You shear off all of the landing gear when you run off the end of the runway-
Falcon 900 Takeoff Crash KMYF 20210213
Youtube TQmniFEo1sY
 
Elfich
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It had already slid off the air strip. It wasn't going to be flying until it had had a complete tech inspection.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Elfich: It had already slid off the air strip. It wasn't going to be flying until it had had a complete tech inspection.


This. Not sure how recovery damage is worse.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Rich guy who owns plane and is in Aspin has problem.  Excuse me while I try to find a fark somewhere to give
 
Uzzah
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
MC Frontalot - First World Problem [OFFICIAL VIDEO]
Youtube M3w1_E1V46M

"That's a first world problem you had with your yacht plane."
 
Russ1642
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Going off the runway probably wouldn't have damaged anything. Now it's a hell of a lot worse.
 
IDisME
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I dunno.  One guy and a bigass dozer isn't my idea of a recovery "team".
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't know. Rolling off the runway is one thing, but yanking the gear off might have bent the structure enough to make this a total write off.
 
JAYoung [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Probably trying to get it off quickly because of the long line of other Big Shots waiting to take off.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The guy who owns the plane is a 52 year old attorney. From what I know, he's a pretty decent guy who did well for himself. No need for hate in this case.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

IDisME: I dunno.  One guy and a bigass dozer isn't my idea of a recovery "team".


That was Plow King.  They should have called Mr Plow.
/ That name again is Mr Plow.
 
Dudley_Nightsoil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That never would have happened if they had Joe Patroni.
 
Salmon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Haha.jpg
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Rich guy who owns plane and is in Aspin has problem.  Excuse me while I try to find a fark somewhere to give


You poors just wouldn't understand.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
had to think what a bizjet was at first I will admit.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can we move Airplane Owners higher up on the "First to Guillotine List ", for when the End Times come?  Not a lot will be missed!

/What do you say when a 100 pax bus goes over a cliff with 99 Lawyers in it?

// "Dam, one got away!"
 
Myria
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Rich Florida Man flies on a private jet to a private ski resort, and the poor jet ends up in the snowy mud.  Cry me a river.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ya gotta release the parking break before towing.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I don't know. Rolling off the runway is one thing, but yanking the gear off might have bent the structure enough to make this a total write off.


Ok now that is what I have a problem with


Why is this a business expense?

/corporate welfare
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Bad: Your bizjet slides off runway trying to abort takeoff at Montgomery Field in San Diego.
Worse: You shear off all of the landing gear when you run off the end of the runway-
[YouTube video: Falcon 900 Takeoff Crash KMYF 20210213]


FLAPS, FFS.
 
BetterMetalSnake [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Do you just hate it when it happens to you?

Anyone?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Old_Chief_Scott: Bad: Your bizjet slides off runway trying to abort takeoff at Montgomery Field in San Diego.
Worse: You shear off all of the landing gear when you run off the end of the runway-
[YouTube video: Falcon 900 Takeoff Crash KMYF 20210213]

FLAPS, FFS.


NTSB has a preliminary report. Pilots reported they couldn't rotate the aircraft, and they tried to reject the takeoff and rolled off the end. And....oh wow.

Apparently, the PIC had his license pulled two years before, the other pilot was still licensed but neither was type certified, and the plane was 3,000lbs overweight (unclear if that's overweight for the planning calculations or actual 3000 over MTOW.) This came out in a lawsuit from the Insurance Company who's basically saying "nope, not paying."
 
