(Willamette Week)   The End of a Police Roundtable Makes Some Portland Kinksters Nervous. So we're just not doing phrasing anymore?   (wweek.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing normal comes out of Portland anymore.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do folks think we're so weird?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still, aspects of BDSM are illegal even in the privacy of one's own home-an Oregonian cannot consent to being strangled, at least not according to a recent Oregon Court of Appeals ruling.

Really? Like is there some specific definition of 'strangled' that makes it a little more understandable -- like something that separates strangulation from being 'choked' with just a hand for a few seconds when you're at that point where you just need that little extra boost to take it to eleven?
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A police advisory group made up of members of Portland's LGBTQ+ and sex work communities shut down last year after 27 years of monthly meetings. Its chair had stepped down and no one volunteered to take his place.

If it was that important, somebody should have stepped up to take that chair's place.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Still, aspects of BDSM are illegal even in the privacy of one's own home-an Oregonian cannot consent to being strangled, at least not according to a recent Oregon Court of Appeals ruling.

Really? Like is there some specific definition of 'strangled' that makes it a little more understandable -- like something that separates strangulation from being 'choked' with just a hand for a few seconds when you're at that point where you just need that little extra boost to take it to eleven?


No, no, Jimmy, choking is something you do when you eat too fast
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here's what a police round table might look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Still, aspects of BDSM are illegal even in the privacy of one's own home-an Oregonian cannot consent to being strangled, at least not according to a recent Oregon Court of Appeals ruling.

Really? Like is there some specific definition of 'strangled' that makes it a little more understandable -- like something that separates strangulation from being 'choked' with just a hand for a few seconds when you're at that point where you just need that little extra boost to take it to eleven?

Handsome Jack's Echo Logs | Borderlands 2
Youtube rxxTUhjqPts


"Jimmy? Please make a note I'm strangling Mr. Morren for bringing up my wife."
"Choked... Mr. Morren..."
"No no Jimmy, 'choking' is something you do when you eat too fast. As I'm crushing Mr. Morren's windpipe with my watch-chain, what I'm doing is actually referred to as 'strangling'."
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Still, aspects of BDSM are illegal even in the privacy of one's own home-an Oregonian cannot consent to being strangled, at least not according to a recent Oregon Court of Appeals ruling.

Really? Like is there some specific definition of 'strangled' that makes it a little more understandable -- like something that separates strangulation from being 'choked' with just a hand for a few seconds when you're at that point where you just need that little extra boost to take it to eleven?


It's a pretty normal line to have to worry about, and honestly an entirely reasonable thing to be regulated by the actual law rather than left up to the discretion of random chucklefarks who think they know better than all these "biologists" and "scientists" and "people with common sense" about this silly myth of "needing oxygen in your brain" to "not die".

Like, people's weird sexual shiat aside for a moment, if you're ever in a wrestling club (especially judo, which has a lot of different chokes) you'll always have to check which types of chokes are barred in any given state you're having a match in.  And I doubt you'll have to think particularly hard to come up with examples of why this is a similarly important regulatory issue in determining the legal limits of use of force for police officers and security personnel and similar.

Most people who are doing this kind of thing as a formalized practice that they, well, practice can be trusted with it, but the moment you find That One Guy who can't you're dealing with, y'know, a corpse.  Kind of the exact situation that legal restrictions on private activities usually come in.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am as kinky as the next amphibian, and Darklady is a wonderful, lovely person. Went to a couple of her parties long ago, and they were all safe, sane, consensual, and wholesome in a very Bouncy Castle With Genitals sort of way.

Someone should have stepped up and taken the gavel for that meeting. Now that sexuality has become the GOP's biggest assault in the war on civilization things like this are vital. Otherwise the cops could well default to getting their policy advice from Pastor Mather and Rhonda Santis speeches.

The law has to change. You can't rely on selective enforcement. Under the circumstances the appeals court made the best decision they could. "Stone did not dispute that he wound a power cord around her neck until she passed out" crosses a line between "fun" and "call 911. Send ambulance and cops."
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gbv23: Why do folks think we're so weird?

[i.imgur.com image 355x210]


Have you guys heard of Portland?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the PPB stretched as it is I think BDSM activity is way down the list of things they are going to involve themselves with.
 
Halfabee64 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Kinky Friedman w/ Ruth Buzzi - Get Your Biscuits In The Oven & Your Buns In The Bed
Youtube NiKy3KdL9_A
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Nothing normal comes out of Portland anymore.


Other than acceptance, tolerance, living a life free to be who you want (until the fascists show up to start riots), and some of the best damn beer in the country.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Consenting adults.  What else do you need?  I am libertarian enough about stuff like this to say adults can do whatever that want to do to each other.
 
anuran
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: With the PPB stretched as it is I think BDSM activity is way down the list of things they are going to involve themselves with.


The same PPB that is eager to jump into bed with fascism and actively supports the Oaf Creepers and PBs?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As sex worker Elle Stanger explains to WW, "Law experts typically don't understand don't want their wives to discover they are wildly into BDSM or kink, so they tend to pathologize it."
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
As someone into the BDSM lifestyle, I'm okay with the law getting involved when someone farks up enough to require an ambulance call. But as pointed out, there's also the issue with the creeping authoritarianism with the police. Finding someone involved in a consensual scene with no other crime and no harm involved should not ever be grounds for arrest.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I figured at least one BDSM member who's been before would want to keep doing it. Some of their identities seem strongly tied to their position.
 
zez
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: A police advisory group made up of members of Portland's LGBTQ+ and sex work communities shut down last year after 27 years of monthly meetings. Its chair had stepped down and no one volunteered to take his place.

If it was that important, somebody should have stepped up to take that chair's place.


denverpost.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: As someone into the BDSM lifestyle, I'm okay with the law getting involved when someone farks up enough to require an ambulance call. But as pointed out, there's also the issue with the creeping authoritarianism with the police. Finding someone involved in a consensual scene with no other crime and no harm involved should not ever be grounds for arrest.


For better or for worse - there is no state that recognizes mutual consent as a defense against charges of domestic violence and/or battery,  BDSM is still one of those things - even if it's completely consensual and enthusiastic, you or your partner can be charged on the whim of a moralistic cop for.

A few years back they actually raided the club in Memphis (Impact) and outed over a dozen people in a press release.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Boojum2k: As someone into the BDSM lifestyle, I'm okay with the law getting involved when someone farks up enough to require an ambulance call. But as pointed out, there's also the issue with the creeping authoritarianism with the police. Finding someone involved in a consensual scene with no other crime and no harm involved should not ever be grounds for arrest.

For better or for worse - there is no state that recognizes mutual consent as a defense against charges of domestic violence and/or battery,  BDSM is still one of those things - even if it's completely consensual and enthusiastic, you or your partner can be charged on the whim of a moralistic cop for.

A few years back they actually raided the club in Memphis (Impact) and outed over a dozen people in a press release.


Yeah, the ability to beat people legally is reserved in Tennessee and similar states to the police and grade school admins. No consent required! God forbid a grown adult wants some bruises on their butt though.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: hardinparamedic: Boojum2k: As someone into the BDSM lifestyle, I'm okay with the law getting involved when someone farks up enough to require an ambulance call. But as pointed out, there's also the issue with the creeping authoritarianism with the police. Finding someone involved in a consensual scene with no other crime and no harm involved should not ever be grounds for arrest.

For better or for worse - there is no state that recognizes mutual consent as a defense against charges of domestic violence and/or battery,  BDSM is still one of those things - even if it's completely consensual and enthusiastic, you or your partner can be charged on the whim of a moralistic cop for.

A few years back they actually raided the club in Memphis (Impact) and outed over a dozen people in a press release.

Yeah, the ability to beat people legally is reserved in Tennessee and similar states to the police and grade school admins. No consent required! God forbid a grown adult wants some bruises on their butt though.


Not even lying - Corporal punishment is explicitly protected in Tennessee law.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Safe, sane, and consensual" includes the words "safe" and "sane." Extreme practices require extreme amounts of caution and sanity. Wrapping an extension cord around somebody's neck ain't safe and it ain't sane. If you're gonna flirt with death, you're definitely in a FAFO situation.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

allears: "Safe, sane, and consensual" includes the words "safe" and "sane." Extreme practices require extreme amounts of caution and sanity. Wrapping an extension cord around somebody's neck ain't safe and it ain't sane. If you're gonna flirt with death, you're definitely in a FAFO situation.


SSC is only one philosophy of kink practice. RACK and PRICK are also there.

I'm a RACK player. I let people do things to me that don't fall into SSC. I'm very aware of the risks of such.
 
