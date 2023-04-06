 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Everything Lubbock)   "KFC releases official statement over 'appalling' sign at Lubbock location". Hmm...how bad could it be... GOOD LORD   (everythinglubbock.com) divider line
20
    More: Murica, Employment, Lubbock Police, Vandalism, LUBBOCK, official statement, Racism, Seafood, public release  
•       •       •

836 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2023 at 1:35 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ah, lovely Lubbock.  Home of Texas Tech, Buddy Holly, and vile rednecks.
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Kids are stupid.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Since they changed the name to KFC, its not real chicken anymore.
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dayum, straight to nuclear.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The correct signage was quickly restored.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
FailOut08
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What's wrong with selling nachos?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I laughed.

Someone is trying to get a rise out of people and they did.  Probably some kids that are high fiving each other over their minor act of 'vandalism' making the news.

Being offended is a choice you make and being offended and angry over stupid shiat like this doesn't do anyone any good.

/Try being Jewish
//You learn to ignore bullshiat or you can be angry and butthurt all the time
//IBetThejewsDidThis.jpg
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTA: a sign that some people referred to as racist...

I want to know who the people who didn't think it was racist are.
 
Bob The Nob [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AngryTeacher: FTA: a sign that some people referred to as racist...

I want to know who the people who didn't think it was racist are.


Elon. Kanye. Trump.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AngryTeacher: FTA: a sign that some people referred to as racist...

I want to know who the people who didn't think it was racist are.


Most of Lubbock Texas would be my guess.
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lubbock or Leave It

(Dixie Chicks song)
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Jumpstarting the abolition/circumvention of the 13th Amendment, I see.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Kinda surprised that sort of thing doesn't happen more often overnight.  That sign in particular is low enough you don't even need a ladder or pole-grabber-thingy.

I assume they don't really make new ones of whatever those kind of signs are called. They're all left over from when these places opened before digital displays were common or even existed.
 
Paul in Israel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, I am being blocked from the site due to GPDR. My VPNs aren't outsmarting the blocker. Can someone please copy and paste the sign into the comments? I am curious as to how backward these Texans are.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I honestly didn't know KFC sold nuggets.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That was an entirely unsurprising article, given that it's Lubbock.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

patcarew: Lubbock or Leave It

(Dixie Chicks song)


Yes - Leave It (Official Music Video)
Youtube 8-hJFoSgXfM
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cokezeroinacan: AngryTeacher: FTA: a sign that some people referred to as racist...

I want to know who the people who didn't think it was racist are.

Elon. Kanye. Trump.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
overthinker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Luh---Buck!
Lived there in my kidlet days. And you know what I remember? Lots of trauma. Lots and lots of trauma. The kind of trauma that frankly, makes a white kid hate white people. Do they all grow up to be the kind who grope little kids? Call everyone derogatory terms? Always talk bad about everyone behind closed doors? And the trauma I remember post clearly was the 'bus' that kidnapped kids to trick them into going to sunday school where pastors had to 'groin check' every kid.

I am not surprised this happened there. Very not surprised.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.