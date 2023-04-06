 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave music is another chance to hear a previously aired show (if all goes to plan) . Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

As this is a re-run, please try to avoid spoilers for those who may have missed it the first time.

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll check back in around 12:30(ET), just in case we have a repeat of yesterday..
otherwise intermittently present.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.


Lookitchu - you're substitute SoCal! Hiya!

Oooh. Jazz...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hi everybody. Coworker is out for a few days, leaving me to hold the fort all by lonesome. At least I'll have something to listen to, don't know if I'll be able to play in here.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello all.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

perigee: Oooh. Jazz...


Really?
It's supposed to be the gardening program
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no.
Nora Foster just died :(
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Oh no.
Nora Foster just died :(


*Forster.

Damn my typing
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Oh no.
Nora Forster just died :(


Sounds like from Alzheimer's. Nasty business that. RIP Nora.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: perigee: Oooh. Jazz...

Really?
It's supposed to be the gardening program


Gardening on now guessing it may have changed... 15-20 minutes ago? Schedule may be donked again, or gardening came late.. ~shrug~
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: Pista: perigee: Oooh. Jazz...

Really?
It's supposed to be the gardening program

Gardening on now guessing it may have changed... 15-20 minutes ago? Schedule may be donked again, or gardening came late.. ~shrug~


there is a 1/2hr of jazz, the 1hr gardening show and another 1/2hr of jazz on the schedule before PF.. I wasn't paying enough attention to what time it was earlier, though.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: perigee: Oooh. Jazz...

Really?
It's supposed to be the gardening program


Boo... Gardening people indeed :(
Anyway, just came home and have to run some errands now, so I might be late for the show. No, for sure I will be late. Reality strikes again.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jazzy time for 30. All seems right in this corner of the world.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Sitting' by... scratch that. Should be 'Highly Caffeinated and Trying To Sit Still' by.

Bring on the tunes...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: 'Sitting' by... scratch that. Should be 'Highly Caffeinated and Trying To Sit Still' by.

Bring on the tunes...


There's a word for this condition... It's on the tip of my tongue...
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stumbled across a collection of cover versions on bandcamp yesterday that isn't half bad.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: I stumbled across a collection of cover versions on bandcamp yesterday that isn't half bad.


How do you find such cool new stuff? Every time I log in to Bandcamp it's just so much - I spend hours sampling but come up empty. And now that SS is going on hiatus, I'm gonna need a curator or else I'm going to rabbit holing it into the wee hours every Friday nite...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I early or late today?! :p
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
buenas tardes, denizens!
I may be able to chat today. not sure.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Am I early or late today?! :p


Late for Jazz - Early for Siouxsie.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: I stumbled across a collection of cover versions on bandcamp yesterday that isn't half bad.

How do you find such cool new stuff? Every time I log in to Bandcamp it's just so much - I spend hours sampling but come up empty. And now that SS is going on hiatus, I'm gonna need a curator or else I'm going to rabbit holing it into the wee hours every Friday nite...


Sometimes, when it feels like the tags on Bandcamp have reached the highest number before infinity, I'll just start clicking on anything with interesting cover art. I've stumbled across a few good things that way. Anything with a flying tentacled beastie on the cover is likely to be a win. I admit this system will not work for everyone.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Am I early or late today?! :p


yes.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: rabbit holing it into the wee hours every Friday nite...


It's the way to go...just start in the lists, and work forward....https://daily.bandcamp.com/lists/rare-shoegaze-guide
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 425x320]


That doesn't look very SoCal-y
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: [Fark user image image 425x320]


Meanwhile, in CT..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sno man: socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 425x320]

That doesn't look very SoCal-y


You haven't been to California this year, have you?? :p
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: I stumbled across a collection of cover versions on bandcamp yesterday that isn't half bad.

How do you find such cool new stuff? Every time I log in to Bandcamp it's just so much - I spend hours sampling but come up empty. And now that SS is going on hiatus, I'm gonna need a curator or else I'm going to rabbit holing it into the wee hours every Friday nite...


Aswell as SS, I go on the hunt for things. Sometimes I trip over something that looks interesting & it's a bonus when it does sound interesting too.
You can search tags (shoegaze, garage, rock, post punk etc) on bandcamp & it'll usually give you a new & notable shortlist. There's normally something in there.
Also, on Thursday's BBC6 Music actually has a new music block of programing. However it's shunted to the middle of the night for local listeners which is pretty ridiculous.
Luckily it's possible to listen back on their player. But one of those shows is better than the others & this chap can pick a pretty good tune from time to time.
On Friday mornings I go through what he played & find it on YT or bandcamp. If I like it I'll get it.
I never used to be such an avid searcher until I started listening to pF when new tunes were sprinkled in throughout the show. It sort of woke me up to just how much great new stuff was out there itching to be heard
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: [Fark user image image 425x320]

Meanwhile, in CT..
[Fark user image 399x750]


So, if I were in CT I wouldn't have to use my AK? Also, I'm ready for warmer weather!
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hello everyone!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 425x320]


Brrrrrrrrrrr
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 425x320]


Doesn't look too bad, as long as you stay in the car.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pista: I stumbled across a collection of cover versions on bandcamp yesterday that isn't half bad.


Waxahatchee is on that list. I'm in.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Floki: Hello everyone!


Wotcha.
I listened to that Hitchcock show I posted in yesterday's thread &, although he's not my cup of tea really, the sound was really very good.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Pista: I stumbled across a collection of cover versions on bandcamp yesterday that isn't half bad.

Waxahatchee is on that list. I'm in.


& don't be put off by the string quartet version of Fade Into You.
I really swept me off my feet
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
socalnewwaver:

Drive safe and all that
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

perigee: djslowdive: Am I early or late today?! :p

Late for Jazz - Early for Siouxsie.


I hope you're correct!!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What a catwalk might look like
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Madison_Smiled:

Meanwhile, in FL

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Buzzcocks!
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pista: Floki: Hello everyone!

Wotcha.
I listened to that Hitchcock show I posted in yesterday's thread &, although he's not my cup of tea really, the sound was really very good.


He's just an absolute entertainer... endlessly upbeat, engaging, professional, with such a deep musical catalog and a joie de vivre. It felt intimate like a pub setting. I had never seen him before and was just delighted and impressed by the show and his dedicated fan base. They were deeply respectful and clearly appreciated his performance, as did I.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pista: What a catwalk might look like
[media2.giphy.com image 450x252] [View Full Size image _x_]


That's not the former club in Seattle I used to dj at!! :p
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Today's playlist (in ASCIIbetical order)

!!"&'''(())----------------------./12???
AAA
BBBBBB
CCCCCCCCCCCCC
DD
E
FFFFF
GG
HHH
III
JJJ
KK
LLLLL
MMMMMMMMMMMMMM
NNNN
OOOOOO
P
RRRRRR
SSSSSSSSSSSS
TTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT
UU
V
WWWWWWWW
YYY
[]
aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
bbb
ccccccccccccccc
dddddddddddd
eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
ffffffff
ggggggg
hhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
iiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii
kkkkkkkkkkkk
lllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll
mmmmmmmmmm
nnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn
ooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo
pppppppppp
rrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
sssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss
ttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttt
uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu
vvv
wwwwwwww
xx
yyyyyyy
zz
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I feel the urge to ...to......dance
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pista: I feel the urge to ...to......dance
[i.pinimg.com image 220x218] [View Full Size image _x_]


Reminds me to bug Murph about "Forbidden Zone"..
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
perigee:

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
cdn11.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
