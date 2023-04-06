 Skip to content
(AP News)   Only the French would loot a Nespresso store   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, France, Trade union, Charles de Gaulle, Protest, Eiffel Tower, Charles de Gaulle Airport, Marseille, Riot  
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Savages. If you don't have a bean-to-cup machine you deserve to be poor.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think most rioters have access to a Nespressssssssssion store.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I thought they were supposed to have good taste?  Nespresso is horrible.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a very simple foolproof  Nesspresso machine. It doesn't work anymore. Fark it, I switched to Folgers crystals. Tastes just as good.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: I have a very simple foolproof  Nesspresso machine. It doesn't work anymore. Fark it, I switched to Folgers crystals. Tastes just as good.


You know you can sprinkle that stuff on anything? Ice cream, mashed potatoes, or just eat it right out of the can for a quick pick me up.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: I have a very simple foolproof  Nesspresso machine. It doesn't work anymore. Fark it, I switched to Folgers crystals. Tastes just as good.


Protip: just push a bit up your butt if you're in a hurry.  You'll be moving like a Senator with a hot stock tip.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Savages. If you don't have a bean-to-cup machine you deserve to be poor.


The Italian National Baseball team would like a word.

/yes I know it is absurd to type "Italian National Baseball Team"
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nesspresso? I would have expected them to burn it down.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Veni, Vidi, DeVito
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What was that waiters name again?

Oh right...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Savages. If you don't have a bean-to-cup machine you deserve to be poor.


Go drink tea.. if you can find any...
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: [Fark user image 425x553]

Veni, Vidi, DeVito


Unavailable for comment:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How do they say Lootie in France?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: [Fark user image 425x553]

Veni, Vidi, DeVito


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Loucifer: I have a very simple foolproof  Nesspresso machine. It doesn't work anymore. Fark it, I switched to Folgers crystals. Tastes just as good.

You know you can sprinkle that stuff on anything? Ice cream, mashed potatoes, or just eat it right out of the can for a quick pick me up.


Shameful csb: I sometimes like to pour out a teaspoonful of Nescafe Clasico on my palm and then swish iat down with whiskey or beer. Now that is instant coffee
 
groppet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Numbers dwindling? Seems like there are still enough there to handle things, but hey some people might have some stuff to handle at home . Maybe they work in shifts.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: baronbloodbath: [Fark user image 425x553]

Veni, Vidi, DeVito

[Fark user image image 640x882]


https://youtu.be/MlW7T0SUH0E
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As an American, I take offense to this
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: baronbloodbath: [Fark user image 425x553]

Veni, Vidi, DeVito

[Fark user image image 640x882]


dammit.

El Chombo - Chacarron (Official Video)
Youtube MlW7T0SUH0E
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FOLGERS COMMERCIAL
Youtube CKgKPGBa9EQ
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
OMG!  Is George Clooney alright?!  Please tell me George Clooney is ok!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: baronbloodbath: [Fark user image 425x553]

Veni, Vidi, DeVito

[Fark user image 640x882]


Smackerel: unit of measure for honey, commonly used by obese, jaundiced bears.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Folgers Incest Commercial]

lol. That never gets old. I just want to wake up to you and the smell of Columbian dark roast
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
