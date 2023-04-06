 Skip to content
(Fox 35 Orlando)   Woman's viral Everglades Gator vs. Invasive Python video goes from NatGeo to SciFi Channel Original to WWE Raw in 5 seconds. Oh, to think what 'Mean Gene' Okerlund would've said to Sir David Attenborough   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
EnderWiggnz [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jake the snake is at it again gorilla?
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that the one with Debbie Gibson?
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WWF Prime Time Gorilla Monsoon FURIOUS at Bobby Heenan!!! (01-23-1989)
Youtube YCYLhItOxw8
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember this moment from 2005?  Be sure to chew your food, kids.

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/article/photo-in-the-news-python-bursts-after-eating-gator-update


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bah Gawd King! That's Neil deGrasse Tyson's music!"
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnderWiggnz: Jake the snake is at it again gorilla?


WOULD YOU STOP!!!
 
nytmare
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gators can't chew their food, and would have difficulty ripping the snake to pieces because it's too light-weight, so it has to be eaten whole.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AgentKGB: [YouTube video: WWF Prime Time Gorilla Monsoon FURIOUS at Bobby Heenan!!! (01-23-1989)]


No more wrestling show links without Mean Gene.
 
MagnusBarefoot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

nytmare: Gators can't chew their food, and would have difficulty ripping the snake to pieces because it's too light-weight, so it has to be eaten whole.


This.

And, the "body slam" is a move to align the snake directly toward the water's edge, so it can be easily dragged straight into the gullet. Notice the several chomps it takes before the slam, until it gets the grip it wants to do the maneuver successfully.

It's not news (at least inasmuch as "Cool video went viral" should not be the bar for "news") (it's Fark) but it is cool.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Klippoklondike: Is that the one with Debbie Gibson?


Yeah and Tiffany, on SyFy network.

I think they both play scientists, who settle their professional differences with a catfight, and maybe some jello wrestling?
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fredbox: AgentKGB: [YouTube video: WWF Prime Time Gorilla Monsoon FURIOUS at Bobby Heenan!!! (01-23-1989)]

No more wrestling show links without Mean Gene.


Mean Gene Okerlund & Bobby Heenan [1993-03-28]
Youtube XYA14lWvoPs
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

nytmare: Gators can't chew their food, and would have difficulty ripping the snake to pieces because it's too light-weight, so it has to be eaten whole.


LOL, nope.  I'll grant you that your first 5 words are true but the rest?  horse hockey.

They'll take it under water and tuck it under something until it gets rotten and squishy and easily falls apart.
 
