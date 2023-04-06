 Skip to content
(Metro)   Russia 'gains key intelligence' after 'salvaging remains of downed US Reaper drone' from the depths of the Black Sea. Will now be able to start RC plane clubs across the country   (metro.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Unlikely  
•       •       •

arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The very human face of the sentence "please don't kill me".

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also I thought pilots had to be in good shape? Those buttons are struggling.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Where will they get the microchips from?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Where will they get the microchips from?


You know that washing machine you just threw away?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: NewportBarGuy: Where will they get the microchips from?

You know that washing machine you just threw away?


Yeah, it was sent to China and picked clean.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: The very human face of the sentence "please don't kill me".

[Fark user image 337x334]

Also I thought pilots had to be in good shape? Those buttons are struggling.


All I can think of when seeing that photo is "FRONT TOWARDS ENEMY"
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Commander, it uses a non-coal-powered engine!"

"This changes everything!"
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: arrogantbastich: The very human face of the sentence "please don't kill me".

[Fark user image 337x334]

Also I thought pilots had to be in good shape? Those buttons are struggling.

All I can think of when seeing that photo is "FRONT TOWARDS ENEMY"


OW MY EYE
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Metro: "here is this helpful map, showing you where Crimea is. Sorry, but explaining what the icons mean to this story, if anything, is asking too much."

Fark user imageView Full Size



Also:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: The very human face of the sentence "please don't kill me".

[Fark user image 337x334]

Also I thought pilots had to be in good shape? Those buttons are struggling.


They need people that are sober enough to fly so their pilot pool is limited.
 
p51d007
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Shoot, with all of the spying going on, they probably already have it, via CHINA.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: arrogantbastich: The very human face of the sentence "please don't kill me".

[Fark user image 337x334]

Also I thought pilots had to be in good shape? Those buttons are struggling.

All I can think of when seeing that photo is "FRONT TOWARDS ENEMY"


So point towards Putin?
 
Wessoman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The intelligence: "Ahh, so American uses drone for recon instead of Russian method of using drunk inmate conscript with grenade taped to backside".
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Key Intelligence

geeklift.comView Full Size



"Keys lock things and keys can unlock things"
 
