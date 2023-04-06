 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Had a rougher-than-normal airplane ride? Blame climate change. Wait, I thought we were blaming wokeness for this sort of thing now   (npr.org) divider line
21
    More: Scary, Atmosphere, Airliner, Flight attendant, Jet stream, Climate, Turbulence, Lidar, Germany  
•       •       •

191 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Apr 2023 at 10:20 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No no. Woke people won't ride in airlines that still call is a 'cockpit' or in planes with 'master' contactors. 🙄
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what if wokeness is the cause of climate change?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Keep your seatbelt fastened and don't sit in the aisle.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Solar radiation heats the earth's crust, warm air rises, cool air descends: turbulence." More warm air, more turbulence.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yep, there's a comic for that.
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Climate change causes trans gay drag shows.

So it's woke.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wokeness made my chickens give sour milk.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Only the people with the smallest minds and balls are annoyed by "wokeness". Also, flights would be a lot less rougher, climate change or not, if we had some farking legroom again like in the 70s you corporate ghouls.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Mrs. Krabappel and Principal Skinner were in the closet being woke and I saw one of the wokes and the woke looked at me!
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A woke burrito gave me excessive flatulence.

/or maybe it was the woke beer
//with the woke widgets
///the release of gas woke me up
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You can't sick a dick as hard as a jetstream shuffle.
 
tuxq
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In March, Ingrid Weisse, her husband and two young sons were aboard Alaska Airlines 889 from Portland, Ore.,

stopped reading there. Lay off the drugs, hippies.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Climate change...is there anything it can't do? I bet it's to blame for why I stubbed my toe this morning.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
at this point im convinced the republican definition of "woke" is the opposite of whatever they called being tucker and hannity's hypnotoad slave before this.  the "war on wokeness" is them being terrified that their giant propaganda empire is cracking.  the scope and pervasiveness of the attacks on "wokeness" is evidence of how much work the GOP put into that propaganda monster over the decades.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: "Solar radiation heats the earth's crust, warm air rises, cool air descends: turbulence." More warm air, more turbulence.


Hey... quit it with the science.  You're gonna piss off the conservatives.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

elaw: Boojum2k: "Solar radiation heats the earth's crust, warm air rises, cool air descends: turbulence." More warm air, more turbulence.

Hey... quit it with the science.  You're gonna piss off the conservatives.


The quote is from The Hunt for Red October, back when conservatives weren't totally insane.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

oopsboom: at this point im convinced the republican definition of "woke" is the opposite of whatever they called being tucker and hannity's hypnotoad slave before this.


I think they called that "normal"... because for them, it is.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1643981374460948481
 
wildcardjack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Something something women drivers
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.