(MLive.com)   Places you might think of when going skinny-dipping: French Riviera, Ibiza, Greece. Places you might not think of when going skinny-dipping: Michigan   (mlive.com) divider line
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not shocked some Michiganders like to go naked whenever possible... Michigan also has Turtle Lake Resort, the mid-west's largest nudist campground.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Any beach is a nude beach if you have enough pina colada
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Skinny dip, or chunky dunk?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Negative, Ghostrider. I've never stepped foot in Lake Michigan, but I'd have to imagine that, even in summer, it'd turn my stub into an innie.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
....shrinkage
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
With more than 60,000 acres, this is Michigan's largest state park. "The Porkies," as it's known, is located in the western U.P.

I know the park exists around the Porcupine Mountains and that's where "The Porkies" comes from, allegedly. But I have my doubts as the true origin of that nickname, especially given this article's topic.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm so ugly, I don't even skinny dip in my own pool.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hippie Hollow sucks. Purely rock, lots of clothed onlookers in boats or drinking beer on the shore. Law enforcement pretty hostile.

Black's Beach and Baker Beach are great if you like being naked in a cold fog next to water cold enough to give you hypothermia.

Best places I've found to swim naked are San Onofre and St Maarten. Have heard good things about the nude beach near Miami
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Negative, Ghostrider. I've never stepped foot in Lake Michigan, but I'd have to imagine that, even in summer, it'd turn my stub into an innie.


That's Lake Superior.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I heard you can get an underwater squeezer at the party island at Wasaga Beach. If you're not taking an aqua dump.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

crustysandman: Michigan also has Turtle Lake Resort, the mid-west's largest nudist campground


Any wonder why they call it "Turtle Lake?"

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I once swam naked in Lake Michigan.

Well, it was more like wading.

But I assure you, I had a perfectly legitimate reason to be doing so.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I once swam naked in Lake Michigan.

Well, it was more like wading.

But I assure you, I had a perfectly legitimate reason to be doing so.


"fishing for stripers" isnt what you think it is, there are 2 Ps in strippers.
 
buster_v
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Lake Superior is great for swimming -- about 6 weeks a year. The rest of the time, either the water or the air is way too cold.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you're looking for a nude beach in Europe, look for the words, "Plage," "Playa," or "Strand."

Those are various terms for "Nude Beach."
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There's no chance I'm dangling my crank bait in a river, ocean or lake, .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReluctantPaladin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
TTIUWP

Pics from the French Riviera or Ibiza, not Michigan!!!

/no one wants skinny dippers from Michigan
//at least not the northern part
 
buster_v
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, here's my other thought (and maybe some of fark's law-talking-guys/gals can clue me in) -- if I take the effort to hike to some beach that I know is remote and then I  swim there naked, how is that "indecent exposure?"

I mean, my argument would be that I went someplace remote, because I wasn't intending to "expose" myself and I was SWIMMING, so I wasn't intending to be "indecent."

I have gone skinny dipping.  It's not so great, actually.  I prefer to just wear a comfortable swim suit like a normal person.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Negative, Ghostrider. I've never stepped foot in Lake Michigan, but I'd have to imagine that, even in summer, it'd turn my stub into an innie.


Sometimes it's tolerable, by mid-August
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Theme song for this thread:

L.A. EXES - Skinny Dipping (Official Music Video)
Youtube 9lSFPWtzM8g
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My neighbors pool was clothing optional. You think a lack of a privacy fence would have hindered them. Not at all. She was a redhead. I miss that neighborhood.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If a boner goes flaccid in a forest, and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So....this is all total bullshiat, right? Like, no one is so experienced at skinny dipping around the world that they could write an article ranking the top 100 places to do it, right?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
