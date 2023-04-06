 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Thames Valley police on the look out for cereal offender   (bucksfreepress.co.uk) divider line
11
11 Comments     (+0 »)
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
While stopping every so often for a pint
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Certainly sounds like kids screwing around, but that isn't making it much more fun to clean up I'd imagine
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Terror in the supermarket, shoppers are in horror
Shredded boxes in the aisles, corpses on the floor
Those who ran, this joy is mine
Now they're gonna to pay
Sugar-coated slaughter's
Now the order of the day!
Toucan, Son of Sam!
 
zez
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"The cereal incidents left the mum of a 10 and 17-year-old concerned"
"When the family were away last Saturday (April 1), nothing was left outside."

Nope, I cannot think of any reason this could be happening.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
(Insert Bill Hicks and Mathew Lillard references here)
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Cereal offender"?
Like this?:
th.bing.comView Full Size

Oh wait, that's offending cereal.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Other residents suggested it could be a prank or a challenge trending on the social media platform TikTok

Because all the residents are brainwashed into thinking that makes sense at all.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Stealth marketing plan for Ring doorbell cams.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You might say someone is ...
*puts on sunglasses*
... playing Trix.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Stealth marketing plan for Ring doorbell cams.


I don't think it's all that stealth.
The "porch pirate" and catalytic converter thief stories are really being churned out harder than ever lately.
Ooga booga!!!!
 
