(Mirror.co.uk)   If you live in New Zealand and want to name your baby "Talula Does the Hula from Hawaii", I have some bad news for you   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Isn't that kid old enough to vote by now?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh FFS...
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I THOUGHT THIS WAS AMERICA!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
As long as Boromir is still on the table.
 
englaja
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My wife asked me after sex what we would name the baby.

"Houdini", I said, as I tied up the condom.

/ that joke's as much of an antique as TFA, that's why I picked it
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you live anywhere and want to name your child that, you need to be pimp slapped so hard all your teeth fly out of your mouth.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Muzzleloader: If you live anywhere and want to name your child that, you need to be pimp slapped so hard all your teeth fly out of your mouth.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/dares you to try
//mom of Peaches, Fifi Trixibelle, and Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily
///unfortunately, she died 23 years ago
 
IDisposable
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In my family, we let the child name itself. It worked out great for my son, Spiderman.
 
Fairmont
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
While most of the names in that list I can understand their reasoning, I'm curious why Portugal banned "Tom".
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Geez this is old news. I heard about this on the radio almost 20 years ago.
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Geez this is old news. I heard about this on the radio almost 20 years ago.


It's a slow news cycle. Not much going on in the world right now, and they have to fill space with something.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fairmont: While most of the names in that list I can understand their reasoning, I'm curious why Portugal banned "Tom".


MySpace, obviously
 
