(The Drive)   The US Navy's future carrier-based armed drones will be vulnerable to remote control by its greatest adversary   (thedrive.com) divider line
424 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 06 Apr 2023 at 3:30 AM



13 Comments
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Your headline is garbage subby. The US Navy's greatest adversary is not the USAF; it is the USMC.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait until Space Force hears about this.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fascinating article.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the biggest rivalry was between Army versus Navy during college football season.

But seriously, joint operations greatly enhance our war fighting capabilities. I think it's cool having the armed services working together as a team. Living on Army camps, though, sucked in my past experiences.

/Don't need any more Grenada fiascos.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Combined arms means all of them.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the USAF and the USN cooperate on air assets, wonder who we are about to go to war with, not if.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gleaming the TimeCube: When the USAF and the USN cooperate on air assets, wonder who we are about to go to war with, not if.


Poland?  Finland?  Totally drawing a blank here.  Who could it be?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Air Force?
Yep, Air Force.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Gleaming the TimeCube: When the USAF and the USN cooperate on air assets, wonder who we are about to go to war with, not if.

Poland?  Finland?  Totally drawing a blank here.  Who could it be?


i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size

/Sax riff
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wait- wasn't the Air Force originally part of the Navy anyway? Don't they overlap still?And most of all aren't they on the same side? (USA! USA!)
Not seeing the problem.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

skybird659: Wait- wasn't the Air Force originally part of the Navy anyway? Don't they overlap still?And most of all aren't they on the same side? (USA! USA!)
Not seeing the problem.


The Air Force was part of the Army (was called the Army Air Force in WW2), not the Navy.
The Marines were part of the Navy.
Space Force was part of the Air Force.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We live in the age of anti semantic pro Zionists and I'm still not sure what to do with that information
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: We live in the age of anti semantic pro Zionists and I'm still not sure what to do with that information


I'm not sure what to do with your sentence.
 
