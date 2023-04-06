 Skip to content
(BBC)   Ramadan cat is lucky Mohammed preferred cats over dogs   (bbc.co.uk)
DeathByGeekSquad [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I question whether or not the Imam is lipsynching - that cat put its face right against the microphone and there wasn't even a whimper of purring/breathing.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
thisispete
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ramadan cat is watching you consecrate.
 
Vern
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: I question whether or not the Imam is lipsynching - that cat put its face right against the microphone and there wasn't even a whimper of purring/breathing.


It could be fake, but at :22 you can see him stop singing and hear him taking a quick breath. And not all cats are noisy, I have a lovely cat who purrs quite a bit, you can feel her going like a motor, but you can't hear it unless you put your ear right next to her chest. They're all different, there are cats that you can hear purring from across the room, but some like to be silent.

Regardless, this is a really cute video. And it shows that cats will just do whatever the fark they want, and they don't care what anyone else thinks.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hey holy dude, whatchya think of this starfish?
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you zoom in on its arse it kinda looks like Mohammad.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This was on the PBS Newshour too.  Right before it ended, the host said this was probably a first.  They were actually going to show a cat video,

Best thing I've seen on TV all week.
 
