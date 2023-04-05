 Skip to content
(Twitter) DeathSantis has devolved into a child kidnapper (twitter.com)
    More: Asinine, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
farkin' meatball... <shaky fist, angry face>
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This is the kind of thing that should cause the President to send in hired goons to remove the Governor from power and/or life.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Too bad Florida rakes in enough money from international tourism that they don't really give a shiat what other states think of them. I guess the only was they will ever care about anything is if of the international airports there shut down for some reason.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

kudayta: This is the kind of thing that should cause the President to send in hired goons to remove the Governor from power and/or life.


On the one hand, sending in the National Guard or something would be rather nice to see.

On the other hand, the minute any Federal government-looking vehicle moves towards the Florida Governor's Mansion, DeSantis will be crying for the patriots to come defend him against the Federal New World Order Communist Takeover Second Civil Wharrgarbl.

I'm seriously starting to wonder if perhaps it's time and past time for a National Day Of Liberals Buying A F*ckload of Guns and Ammo. Just to put the fear of FSM into them that they won't have an easy fight.

These farks have certainly gotten bold in what they do because they're convinced that the liberal side of things won't fight back, at least not in the "stand your ground" or "armed mob pounding at the doors of the Statehouse" sense.  They're already, as evidenced here, using the government to harass and intimidate citizens. You know, the thing they so readily accuse any liberal of the minute a random cop pulls one of 'em over for having a taillight out or some stupid shiat like that.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is a crazy person who has proven delusional, including delusions of grandeur.  Just something to keep in mind.

It's easy enough to go after this guy with legitimate sources and causes.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I cannot find any independent news story on the alleged arrest of Rebekah Jones' son. That may be because the state is not releasing information under the guise he's only 13. But, that smacks against past news reports when young kids are arrested for crimes.

Can anyone else find anything about this?  While I doubt she is being a drama queen here and/or making up fake news, Twitter posts are not solid news sources.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

AirForceVet: I cannot find any independent news story on the alleged arrest of Rebekah Jones' son. That may be because the state is not releasing information under the guise he's only 13. But, that smacks against past news reports when young kids are arrested for crimes.

Can anyone else find anything about this?  While I doubt she is being a drama queen here and/or making up fake news, Twitter posts are not solid news sources.


She absolutely is a drama queen who makes things up.  Watch the video of her arrest (their entire, long visit has been released), then read her account of it.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Naido: AirForceVet: I cannot find any independent news story on the alleged arrest of Rebekah Jones' son. That may be because the state is not releasing information under the guise he's only 13. But, that smacks against past news reports when young kids are arrested for crimes.

Can anyone else find anything about this?  While I doubt she is being a drama queen here and/or making up fake news, Twitter posts are not solid news sources.

She absolutely is a drama queen who makes things up.  Watch the video of her arrest (their entire, long visit has been released), then read her account of it.


She could be. But I thought I would follow up.

I did watch the video by the way. They failed to answer the door for quite sometime, even after being contacted by the police.

Here's the FDLE video release link for others to review, if desired.

As I do not trust DeathSentence at all, I emailed two local TV stations for the Santa Rosa County area, the Pensacola News Journal and the Tampa Bay Times about her Twitter post. They can substantiate her claims, report her as delusional or ignore her.

/Just because you're paranoid, doesn't mean they're not out to get you.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah I don't know what to make of this stuff.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If it's true, it wouldn't surprise me. DeathSentence has gone out of his way to downplay the pandemic like Ol' Pussygrabber. I haven't forgotten that the asshole bullied high school kids for wearing masks.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
devolved??
 
Alphax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Devolves?  He's barely multicellular to start with.
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: This is the kind of thing that should cause the President to send in hired goons to remove the Governor from power and/or life.


No way our current democrats would do that.  Most still want to work out compromises with them....
 
JeffMD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how Twitter rants take higher priority over getting a lawyer. Lady, idgaf what you say is happening in your feed, you get your lawyer and then release a statement.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: I cannot find any independent news story on the alleged arrest of Rebekah Jones' son. That may be because the state is not releasing information under the guise he's only 13. But, that smacks against past news reports when young kids are arrested for crimes.

Can anyone else find anything about this?  While I doubt she is being a drama queen here and/or making up fake news, Twitter posts are not solid news sources.


Hell, is Twitter at a point where any source can be trusted?

/As in, is it even real?
 
sephjnr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: kudayta: This is the kind of thing that should cause the President to send in hired goons to remove the Governor from power and/or life.

On the one hand, sending in the National Guard or something would be rather nice to see.

On the other hand, the minute any Federal government-looking vehicle moves towards the Florida Governor's Mansion, DeSantis will be crying for the patriots to come defend him against the Federal New World Order Communist Takeover Second Civil Wharrgarbl.


This is the tipping point. Appeasement gives these assholes just as much ground as rebuttal, so you *have to* go in and stop a fascist civil war before it has the chance to start.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meanwhile, about 40% of our friends, neighbors & colleagues "i don't care for politics. it's so nasty. i just stay out of it."
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moar citations needed..And independent reporting..Not just ranting of one of the people involved..

Three sides to every story...Yours, Mine, and the truth....
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only recent news articles I've seen connected to this person say that in December, she made a plea agreement to avoid prosecution for illegally accessing a government computer and 3 weeks ago, she filed a lawsuit to get her job back with 2 years of back pay.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strapp3r: meanwhile, about 40% of our friends, neighbors & colleagues "i don't care for politics. it's so nasty. i just stay out of it."


"first they came for. . . "
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Read about this... don't take the headline for the whole story. It gets pretty nuts (but then... Florida so...).
 
pueblonative
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: strapp3r: meanwhile, about 40% of our friends, neighbors & colleagues "i don't care for politics. it's so nasty. i just stay out of it."

"first they came for. . . "


Donald Trump, and I said "ewww even lemon party has standards"
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Since I don't live in Florida is this similar to a Trump situation where his adherents would die for him or is it more one where they keep electing him because he's a convenient tool to spread their hate?
 
Vern
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've been thinking for a while now that transporting illegal immigrants across state lines under false pretenses might be illegal.

It seems like promising these people that they'll have jobs where they're going, promising that they'll have housing where they're going, promising that they'll have a support network where they're going, when you know that that's not true, and then shipping them across the country sounds like human trafficking. Especially when you consider than DeSantis stands to gain monetarily from donations to himself from like-minded individuals.

I don't see how it can be legal for a governor to order people onto a plane or a bus and tell them there's jobs and houses waiting for them when they get there, when they know full well there isn't.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
An arrest warrant signed by a judge based on evidence is not kidnapping. That said it was the left that just convicted someone for sharing a meme so I'm not sure why it's suddenly not fair when it's the other way around
 
Super_pope
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Vern: I've been thinking for a while now that transporting illegal immigrants across state lines under false pretenses might be illegal.


Its a very substantial felony under a law Trump signed into law during his term.
 
phooeypapa
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She's bat shiat crazy. But go ahead and use her case to fit the narrative.
 
Muta
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Naido: She absolutely is a drama queen who makes things up.  Watch the video of her arrest


You realize that her child is NOT accountable for her alleged crimes.  Has she been found guilty in a court of law?
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I will ruin your life.

Me: I'll allow it.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Hell, is Twitter at a point where any source can be trusted?


Twitter labeled PBS as "State Media", so probably not.
 
henryhill
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When a problem comes along.......
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She's a conspiracy theorist nutjob who constantly posts misinformation and then backpedals when called on it with sources.

Just because she is a nutjob for the right side doesn't make her less of a nutjob.
 
Magruda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
WTF?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Alphax: Devolves?  He's barely multicellular to start with.


The true bad news is that this is not his final form.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: An arrest warrant signed by a judge based on evidence is not kidnapping. That said it was the left that just convicted someone for sharing a meme so I'm not sure why it's suddenly not fair when it's the other way around


Good point about the judge. But your follow-up about the left just convicting someone about a meme is unsubstantiated. Need citation, dude.

We do have a history of people being arrested for crimes with little to no evidence, driven by political and/or hidden agendas. The Central Park Five comes to mind at this time due to TFG's involvement.

Right now, we have a mom who's pretty upset about her child's arrest. She needs to get a lawyer for him immediately. If the kid is being singled out, we need to react accordingly.
 
Vern
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Super_pope: Vern: I've been thinking for a while now that transporting illegal immigrants across state lines under false pretenses might be illegal.

Its a very substantial felony under a law Trump signed into law during his term.


Pretty sure it was illegal before anything Trump did. And if the Meatball is breaking Trumps laws, why isn't the Pumpkin calling him out?
 
fireclown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It may be worth noting that Rebekah Jones is the lady from the Florida COVID task force who refused to misrepresent data and founded a dashboard on her own !with a small group of other like minded statisticians).  She was fired for it by the desantis administration.  This stinks of retaliation.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rebekah_Jones
 
Tokin42
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
She's a bipolar lunatic. If her son is missing and she's on the run....I hope they find the poor little bastard healthy
 
gaspode
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: An arrest warrant signed by a judge based on evidence is not kidnapping.


Abusing the legal process through influence to punish your rivals by having their children spied on and then arrested on trumped up charges isn't kidnapping, its a LOT worse than mere kidnapping.

Not it may be that this story is not true, but if it is then kidnapping is a pretty generous way to describe it.
 
Alphax
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Alphax: Devolves?  He's barely multicellular to start with.

The true bad news is that this is not his final form.


Uh oh.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tokin42: She's a bipolar lunatic. If her son is missing and she's on the run....I hope they find the poor little bastard healthy


She's bipolar? OMG, where the fark did you pull THAT up from?

/Too many Bloody Marys this morning?
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Alphax: bighairyguy: Alphax: Devolves?  He's barely multicellular to start with.

The true bad news is that this is not his final form.

Uh oh.

[Fark user image image 850x614]


At this point, I would find it refreshingly honest if Republicans would just morph into their monstrous demonic forms In the Mouth of Madnessstyle.
 
Alebak
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kudayta: This is the kind of thing that should cause the President to send in hired goons to remove the Governor from power and/or life.


With all the REALLY bad shiat that's bubbling under the surface in this country, stuff like this, the bounty hunting women trying to get abortions shiat, the uptick in Rightwing psycho milita goon squads, the open attempts to take control of the local/state level government positions involved with counting votes to make races go their way, the lack of any real and visible response by the federal government is concerning.

This is no longer a "Don't boo, vote" situation, seeing as how they're putting serious effort and money into making your vote not matter. I don't think a bake sale, some gumption and a can do attitude can overcome millions in capital donated anonymously.
 
Halfabee64 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What is wrong with you people?

She was wrongfully fired for doing her job and refusing to cook the COVID numbers to hide DeSantis' failed policies.

She was wrongfully arrested at gunpoint for an alleged white collar crime and had her possessions seized.

Now she's had her son arrested for something that is done hundreds of times a day (often far worse) on this very page and you people are attacking the victim as a drama queen?

She's a frickin' hero in my eyes.  Tell me if all of that happened to you that you wouldn't be lashing out through any means necessary to get your story out to anyone that could help you?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Moar citations needed..And independent reporting..Not just ranting of one of the people involved..

Three sides to every story...Yours, Mine, and the truth....


That's an interesting version of BSABSVR.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fireclown: It may be worth noting that Rebekah Jones is the lady from the Florida COVID task force who refused to misrepresent data and founded a dashboard on her own !with a small group of other like minded statisticians).  She was fired for it by the desantis administration.  This stinks of retaliation.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rebekah_Jones


The trolls in this thread are well aware...she's also had a child out of wedlock with a college student and hasn't divorced her husband which enrages religious bigots.

Jones' isn't lying...a DeSantis appointed judge has rubber-stamped a police claim that an Uvalde-inspired meme was made (not simply shared) by her 13 yr old son and constitutes "terror".
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gaspode: Warlordtrooper: An arrest warrant signed by a judge based on evidence is not kidnapping.

Abusing the legal process through influence to punish your rivals by having their children spied on and then arrested on trumped up charges isn't kidnapping, its a LOT worse than mere kidnapping.

Not it may be that this story is not true, but if it is then kidnapping is a pretty generous way to describe it.


There had to be enough evidence for a judge to sign off on the warrant and now a trial will determine the facts of the case. And I don't think anyone here is having this much concern for Douglas Mackey who was convicted of the horrible crime of making a meme
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So what's it going to take to fix this?

That kid is going to be completely farked for life.  And no one will ever be held accountable.

Be safe people.  Teach your children to be cautious around facsists.

If all it takes is an aloof accusation of "terroristic something" to lock up a child with no due process, that is not just a tiny little problem.  The Feds should have acted to fix this by now.
 
Alphax
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Harlee: Mr. Shabooboo: Moar citations needed..And independent reporting..Not just ranting of one of the people involved..

Three sides to every story...Yours, Mine, and the truth....

That's an interesting version of BSABSVR.


The Vorlon version is 'Understanding is a three edged sword.'
 
