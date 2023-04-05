 Skip to content
(Fox 35 Orlando) 65-year old man, whose murder conviction was vacated after 30 years, will be reincarcerated because undercrowded prisons aren't profitable (fox35orlando.com)
    Florida, Murder, House arrest, Pardon, Crime, Trial, Death row, Ankle monitor, Lawyer  
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Well, thank God he didn't vote
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Of course it's Florida.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This guy asked DeSantis for clemency? There was a zero chance that was going to work
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ less than a minute ago  
7 years for a plea deal. 20 years on death row instead. He has more than paid his debt to society. I don't even care if he did it. In fact, after 30 years, he should get a free one. He's a goddamn human being, and the justice system is just not doing its job.
 
