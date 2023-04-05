 Skip to content
(WPTV)   Younger Americans with 96 month car loans can finally afford a monthly house payment   (wptv.com) divider line
38
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Do you remember the bills you have to pay?
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
96 MONTHS ARE YOU INSANE
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
TFA: Redfin.com reports over the last year, the average mortgage payment has risen 30% to a record $2,563 a month.

Tinkering a bit with a mortgage calculator, that's basically 90% attributable to the interest hikes. Wild.When I bought in 2021 I figured I was getting kinda farked on the sticker price, (Paid ~$300k for a house that should probably have been ~$250k) but now I'm kinda glad I bought when I did.Makes a guy think that if you really want to encourage home ownership, you should have different (lower) mortgage rates for people buying a primary residence.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

HawgWild: 96 MONTHS ARE YOU INSANE


480 months, I'll be dead. *shrug*
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bankrate.com recently compared 30- and 40-year mortgages and found on a $312,000 loan at 6.85% interest, the monthly payments were $2,044 for 30 years and $1,904 for 40 years.

The extra 10 years also added more interest, close to $170,000 more

Paying an extra $170,000 to save $140 a month is the sort of smart financial decision that really puts you on the path to success.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Goddamn.  30 years seemed long to me but 40?!  F****ck that shiat.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean it makes sense, what with America's skyrocketing life expectancies and quality of life
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily you can get a nice used car with 185k miles for only $14,000 or so. By Grabthar's Hammer!
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Bankrate.com recently compared 30- and 40-year mortgages and found on a $312,000 loan at 6.85% interest, the monthly payments were $2,044 for 30 years and $1,904 for 40 years.

The extra 10 years also added more interest, close to $170,000 more

Paying an extra $170,000 to save $140 a month is the sort of smart financial decision that really puts you on the path to success.


You can pay the difference, especially at the beginning. Makes a huge difference later, you can turn a 30 year into a 15 year. Of course you don't have that money after the down payment, but, eh.
 
Anenu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next I assume that we get special 100 year mortgage where if you don't pay it off 100% by the time you die the property reverts to the bank.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much additional borrowing capacity can adding 10 more years gain.

A $400k loan at 7% costs $2,661.21/mo in int/princ.
That same loan costs $2,485.73/mo for an extra decade.

Saving $175/mo on that loan ends up costing $235k in interest
 
Chabash [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 30 year loan is part of what screwed everything up in the first place.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BretMavrik: Do you remember the bills you have to pay?


Or even yesterday?
 
Solreal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: TFA: Redfin.com reports over the last year, the average mortgage payment has risen 30% to a record $2,563 a month.

Tinkering a bit with a mortgage calculator, that's basically 90% attributable to the interest hikes. Wild.When I bought in 2021 I figured I was getting kinda farked on the sticker price, (Paid ~$300k for a house that should probably have been ~$250k) but now I'm kinda glad I bought when I did.Makes a guy think that if you really want to encourage home ownership, you should have different (lower) mortgage rates for people buying a primary residence.


Indeed. I bought a 300k house in early 2020 that was overpriced and in a bidding war. As all were in my area at the time. Got a 3.7% rate though. And was able to refinance in 2021, getting it down to 2.85%.

My monthly payment (including everything, mortgage, taxes, insurance, etc) is $1650. Less per month than the one bedroom apt I was renting before I bought.

I feel blessed, even though at the time I though I was getting shafted. The house now appraises at 425k.

If I were a prospective first time buyer I'd be praying for another pandemic. O.o
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is like a rent-to-own scam where for a $500 TV you end up paying $6000 over several years. this is a trap for people who don't do math well. and with the new tax code you cannot easily deduct that unless you itemize everything but the standard deduction tends to be a better bet so this feels very much like a scam that banks are perpetrating.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plus the inflation and looming quasi/recession and rising oil prices. Tents are a cheaper alternative to house/car for the former boys or girl scouts.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anenu: Next I assume that we get special 100 year mortgage where if you don't pay it off 100% by the time you die the property reverts to the bank.


Dont worry, its coming.......
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then, 10 years into the 40 year mortgage comes a 10 year home equity loan on more skyrocketing bullshiat appreciation.

Then the market adjusts and you owe 600k on a 300k asset...
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Socialism is bad because [describes capitalism]."
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Anenu: Next I assume that we get special 100 year mortgage where if you don't pay it off 100% by the time you die the property reverts to the bank.

Dont worry, its coming.......


Elon Musk wants to allow people who can't afford to go to Mars to be able to work if off once they get there.

Indentured servitude is just slavery with a buyout clause.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Bankrate.com recently compared 30- and 40-year mortgages and found on a $312,000 loan at 6.85% interest, the monthly payments were $2,044 for 30 years and $1,904 for 40 years.

The extra 10 years also added more interest, close to $170,000 more

Paying an extra $170,000 to save $140 a month is the sort of smart financial decision that really puts you on the path to success.


You really think buyers will be in the same house for 40 years?

That luxury was for the parents and grandparents of Boomers, because their employers had pension programs to encourage loyalty to the company, and the company rewarded that loyalty. There was a good reason to stay in the same place - job and house - for 30+ years.

Not anymore, and it's not the fault of the workers.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Stupid millennials. You thought all that ass eating was just glorious fun didn't you? This is how God is paying y'all back.
 
Fourstring
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dv-ous: .Makes a guy think that if you really want to encourage home ownership, you should have different (lower) mortgage rates for people buying a primary residence.


This is already a thing. Investment occupancy loans are higher interest rates than the same borrower buying a primary residence on similar terms.

Rates are based on risk and people are less likely to default on their home than a rental property.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Bankrate.com recently compared 30- and 40-year mortgages and found on a $312,000 loan at 6.85% interest, the monthly payments were $2,044 for 30 years and $1,904 for 40 years.

The extra 10 years also added more interest, close to $170,000 more

Paying an extra $170,000 to save $140 a month is the sort of smart financial decision that really puts you on the path to success.


Don't forget the intangibles such as not having to understand math beyond a 4th-grade level.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dv-ous: TFA: Redfin.com reports over the last year, the average mortgage payment has risen 30% to a record $2,563 a month.

Tinkering a bit with a mortgage calculator, that's basically 90% attributable to the interest hikes. Wild.When I bought in 2021 I figured I was getting kinda farked on the sticker price, (Paid ~$300k for a house that should probably have been ~$250k) but now I'm kinda glad I bought when I did.Makes a guy think that if you really want to encourage home ownership, you should have different (lower) mortgage rates for people buying a primary residence.


That (primary residence) is the impetus behind all of the recent bad photoshop of couples "in front" of their UK homes. Much higher tax rate if you don't live and spend most of your time there.  Hilarious pics.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Stupid millennials. You thought all that ass eating was just glorious fun didn't you? This is how God is paying y'all back.


SILENCE!!!
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Goddamn.  30 years seemed long to me but 40?!  F****ck that shiat.


Back in the '90s Japan was writing 100 year mortgages. This was at the height of their real estate boom, and in a culture where land is so precious that properties are almost never sold out of families.

Living in Tokyo is as easy as living in Manhattan or San Francisco.  All you have to do is have grown up there, done reasonably well for yourself, and inherit your parents home.
 
OMGpizza
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dv-ous: TFA: Redfin.com reports over the last year, the average mortgage payment has risen 30% to a record $2,563 a month.

Tinkering a bit with a mortgage calculator, that's basically 90% attributable to the interest hikes. Wild.When I bought in 2021 I figured I was getting kinda farked on the sticker price, (Paid ~$300k for a house that should probably have been ~$250k) but now I'm kinda glad I bought when I did.Makes a guy think that if you really want to encourage home ownership, you should have different (lower) mortgage rates for people buying a primary residence.


That's not a bad idea, but it doesn't really solve the problem of inventory. I think the only way affordability goes in the right direction is to discourage the real estate dildos who gobble up investment property after investment property. Tax rental income on single units (not full apartment buildings) at an absurd rate, like 80%. You can own multiple houses with no issue if you can actually afford to own them without making someone else pay your mortgage.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
No. No. No. House prices are related to how much buyers can afford to pay for them, which is related in turn to the cost of financing per month.

To put it another way, show me terms on a mortgage that reduce average payments by X percent, and I'll show you a rise in house prices of X/(100-X) percent.

If you want to make something more affordable and keep it that way you have to increase the supply, not subsidize the demand. Find ways to get more stuff built close to where people want to live and work.

If it weren't for NIMBYism that's exactly what would be happening.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Stupid millennials. You thought all that ass eating was just glorious fun didn't you? This is how God is paying y'all back.


Care to unroll that for me?
 
fullyautomatic [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chucknasty: this is like a rent-to-own scam where for a $500 TV you end up paying $6000 over several years. this is a trap for people who don't do math well. and with the new tax code you cannot easily deduct that unless you itemize everything but the standard deduction tends to be a better bet so this feels very much like a scam that banks are perpetrating.


My brother fell "victim" (term used very generously) to those Rent-to-Own joint hustlers for nearly a decade. It's garbage grade furniture already marked up you pay out the ass for. Yup he did a TV there too, Think it was about an $800 set at the time and was $2750 when done.

I'm the one single asshole in my family that saves up and buys with cash. I have a couple lines of credit just to keep the credit juices flowing positive but keep em small n on time.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Anenu: Next I assume that we get special 100 year mortgage where if you don't pay it off 100% by the time you die the property reverts to the bank.


this is exactly what they're aiming at. we will see this in our lifetimes.
 
jtown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Like when my friend's grandma bought him a TV and he found out she was paying the minimum payment on a Circus Shiatty credit plan.  She would have been paying that bill until she died and still owed most of the principal.  He stole the next bill and paid it off.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
years ago a friend bought a new car and thought he had made a great deal on the 5 years of payments.
then i pointed out that it was for 66 months, and he just said yep 5 years.
so when i said 60 months is 5 years and the contract was for 5 and a half, he just said oh well close enough.
it was still just an average deal and he could lie with it, and he had to everything was signed a week before.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just make everyone have company housing.
And company transportation, company utilities, etc.
No salaries, company just provides everything for you.
Unless you lose your job of course, then you're on the street.
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HawgWild: 96 MONTHS ARE YOU INSANE


No, but I am buckling under those "tax breaks" from 2017. We took an extended loan. Car will be 10 years old when paid off.

Life. Gotta do what you can, as best as you can.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MikeyFuccon: No. No. No. House prices are related to how much buyers can afford to pay for them, which is related in turn to the cost of financing per month.

To put it another way, show me terms on a mortgage that reduce average payments by X percent, and I'll show you a rise in house prices of X/(100-X) percent.

If you want to make something more affordable and keep it that way you have to increase the supply, not subsidize the demand. Find ways to get more stuff built close to where people want to live and work.

If it weren't for NIMBYism that's exactly what would be happening.


Unless you suddenly dump hundreds to thousands of new homes, increasing supply alone won't do it.  That's how we got 27 new luxury apartment properties in the last 5 years here.  People wanted to live near work, which meant new high rise apartments.  And nobody is going to build cheap when demand is high so they're luxury apartment gives.  Which increased the demand for more stores nearby, which increased the cost of retail rental space, which pushed out all but the really big names, which helped justify the 40% increase in rental cost.  And that increase meant nearby housing value also went up.  But there's nowhere to expand but up, so investment bought a few houses, rezoned, tore down & converted them to more luxury apartments. Rinse & repeat.  The few times new houses are able to be built, the demand is so high they jack the price up way beyond reasonable.  New "affordable" (as touted by the city) housing starts at $400k for a single residence in a quadplex, with former starter homes starting at $300k in questionable neighborhoods.
 
Monocultured
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MikeyFuccon: No. No. No. House prices are related to how much buyers can afford to pay for them, which is related in turn to the cost of financing per month.

To put it another way, show me terms on a mortgage that reduce average payments by X percent, and I'll show you a rise in house prices of X/(100-X) percent.

If you want to make something more affordable and keep it that way you have to increase the supply, not subsidize the demand. Find ways to get more stuff built close to where people want to live and work.

If it weren't for NIMBYism that's exactly what would be happening.


True facts. Also fine any situation that results in a house sitting unoccupied for more than a reasonable period related to re/development. Speculation, rental properties, conversion projects that run years over, et al. Wanna increase availability you have to enable projects and punish non-completion.

Also make landlordery illegal. Fark equity squatters. I've never seen a landlord renting anything south of what would cover the mortgage, utilities and all maintenance.
 
