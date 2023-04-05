 Skip to content
(UPI)   In South Carolina, they like to eat water-logged peanuts with the shells on. But now there's something else the state is famous for   (upi.com) divider line
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are you hating on hot boiled peanuts, subby? The hell's wrong with you?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Kalyco Jack: Are you hating on hot boiled peanuts, subby? The hell's wrong with you?


Damn straight.  Do NOT slag on the boiled peanuts, philistine.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Kalyco Jack: Are you hating on hot boiled peanuts, subby? The hell's wrong with you?


Those are gross.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

grokca: Kalyco Jack: Are you hating on hot boiled peanuts, subby? The hell's wrong with you?

Those are gross.


I bet you hate edamame too, then
 
SomeTexan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: grokca: Kalyco Jack: Are you hating on hot boiled peanuts, subby? The hell's wrong with you?

Those are gross.

I bet you hate edamame too, then


Actually... yeah.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some psycho guy that killed his wife and son, as well as probably had a pedophiliac/incestuous relationship with his older son and pathetically tried to fake his own death?

Also, Susan Smith. And getting their ass kicked by the north.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeTexan: Benevolent Misanthrope: grokca: Kalyco Jack: Are you hating on hot boiled peanuts, subby? The hell's wrong with you?

Those are gross.

I bet you hate edamame too, then

Actually... yeah.


I don't hate it, it's just not worth the trouble.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God I can smell the stink off that from the picture
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Kalyco Jack: Are you hating on hot boiled peanuts, subby? The hell's wrong with you?

Damn straight.  Do NOT slag on the boiled peanuts, philistine.


Name me one food which tastes better boiled than cooked some other way.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...earning the Guinness World Record for longest mustache on a living person"

But not as long as the longest mustache on a dead person?
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Benevolent Misanthrope: Kalyco Jack: Are you hating on hot boiled peanuts, subby? The hell's wrong with you?

Damn straight.  Do NOT slag on the boiled peanuts, philistine.

Name me one food which tastes better boiled than cooked some other way.



Pasta?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: foo monkey: Benevolent Misanthrope: Kalyco Jack: Are you hating on hot boiled peanuts, subby? The hell's wrong with you?

Damn straight.  Do NOT slag on the boiled peanuts, philistine.

Name me one food which tastes better boiled than cooked some other way.


Pasta?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Benevolent Misanthrope: Kalyco Jack: Are you hating on hot boiled peanuts, subby? The hell's wrong with you?

Damn straight.  Do NOT slag on the boiled peanuts, philistine.

Name me one food which tastes better boiled than cooked some other way.


Spaghetti???
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A South Carolina man's 2-foot, 1-inch...
.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boiled peanuts farking rock.
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Benevolent Misanthrope: Kalyco Jack: Are you hating on hot boiled peanuts, subby? The hell's wrong with you?

Damn straight.  Do NOT slag on the boiled peanuts, philistine.

Name me one food which tastes better boiled than cooked some other way.


.....

hlehmann: the longest mustache on a dead person?


....?
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Benevolent Misanthrope: Kalyco Jack: Are you hating on hot boiled peanuts, subby? The hell's wrong with you?

Damn straight.  Do NOT slag on the boiled peanuts, philistine.

Name me one food which tastes better boiled than cooked some other way.


Hot Dogs

/I didn't say they taste good, but they do taste better than slimy boiled peanuts
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: God I can smell the stink off that from the picture


Yup.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Are you hating on hot boiled peanuts, subby? The hell's wrong with you?


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Benevolent Misanthrope: Kalyco Jack: Are you hating on hot boiled peanuts, subby? The hell's wrong with you?

Damn straight.  Do NOT slag on the boiled peanuts, philistine.

Name me one food which tastes better boiled than cooked some other way.


Filet mignon. Then throw some catsup on it
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
GET 'EM FROM THE PEANUT MAN by Lil Johnson 1936
Youtube WqX0Hn1oB_k
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Benevolent Misanthrope: Kalyco Jack: Are you hating on hot boiled peanuts, subby? The hell's wrong with you?

Damn straight.  Do NOT slag on the boiled peanuts, philistine.

Name me one food which tastes better boiled than cooked some other way.


Spaghetti noodles. Tried grilling them, tried deep frying them, tried  baking them on a cookie sheet, but just not nearly as good as boiling them in water.
Same with rice.
And mashed potatoes.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MythDragon: foo monkey: Benevolent Misanthrope: Kalyco Jack: Are you hating on hot boiled peanuts, subby? The hell's wrong with you?

Damn straight.  Do NOT slag on the boiled peanuts, philistine.

Name me one food which tastes better boiled than cooked some other way.

Spaghetti noodles. Tried grilling them, tried deep frying them, tried  baking them on a cookie sheet, but just not nearly as good as boiling them in water.
Same with rice.
And mashed potatoes.


Yeah, I was going to say rice.
 
khatores
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Boiled peanuts farking rock.


I remember stopping to get them as a kid in the winter time and the boiled peanut contraption was really warm.  It's like some kind of holiday thing that isn't mentioned in Christmas carols. It's cold outside, no bugs, clear sky, dry air and that boiled peanut contraption is puffing and steaming away. Best time ever.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Those are some whoppin' whiskers.
 
SmugLife
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Benevolent Misanthrope: Kalyco Jack: Are you hating on hot boiled peanuts, subby? The hell's wrong with you?

Damn straight.  Do NOT slag on the boiled peanuts, philistine.

Name me one food which tastes better boiled than cooked some other way.


I think pot roast is basically boiled beef - and I like pot roast.  It's not steak, so you have to do it that way.

The idea of a bag of water full of unshelled peanuts (the kind they sell at gas stations in S. Carolina) has no appeal for me.  When they were hot, maybe - but a cold bag of water, full of soggy, shell-on peanuts... nope.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: grokca: Kalyco Jack: Are you hating on hot boiled peanuts, subby? The hell's wrong with you?

Those are gross.

I bet you hate edamame too, then


Edamame are delicious. There's nothing like fresh, delicious green food. Refreshing.

Boiled peanuts are disgusting. Soggy, dry tasting, dirt nuggets? Ok, I'll try one. Yum. I'm good. That's enough.

This mustache is epic. Have you ever tried to grow one? It's impossible to have one this long.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Some things in life are obvious
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Boiled peanuts are like Vienna Sausages. I may want one every ten years, simply to taste it again, and then I'm good.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Benevolent Misanthrope: Kalyco Jack: Are you hating on hot boiled peanuts, subby? The hell's wrong with you?

Damn straight.  Do NOT slag on the boiled peanuts, philistine.

Name me one food which tastes better boiled than cooked some other way.


Lentil soup.
Marinara sauce.
Alfredo sauce.

/Do you want to know more?
 
50th
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Closeted Senators and backwoods murderers is what I think of when I hear South Carolina.

I do like boiled peanuts, but I live in Alabama, so we got that.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Boiled peanuts? You bastards have the audacity to hate on our ham & pineapple pizza while you boil peanuts in water to make them less crunchy. Wow.
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Boiled peanuts are disgusting. Soggy, dry tasting, dirt nuggets? Ok, I'll try one. Yum. I'm good. That's enough.


You're not using enough salt.
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Benevolent Misanthrope: Kalyco Jack: Are you hating on hot boiled peanuts, subby? The hell's wrong with you?

Damn straight.  Do NOT slag on the boiled peanuts, philistine.

Name me one food which tastes better boiled than cooked some other way.


Food of the gods!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He may have won the identifies as male category in South Carolina.

The alternative category will be announced in the next week.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Wine Sipping Elitist: Boiled peanuts are disgusting. Soggy, dry tasting, dirt nuggets? Ok, I'll try one. Yum. I'm good. That's enough.

You're not using enough salt.


I'm not a salt person

Except for on tomatoes, the next day after drinking. Tomatoes, cheese, and eggs is what I crave after a night of drinking booze. Apparently that's a thing, to crave salty food to replenish electrolytes.

Come to think of it and stay on topic,an egg BLT with cheese and spinach sounds good right about now.
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Kalyco Jack: Wine Sipping Elitist: Boiled peanuts are disgusting. Soggy, dry tasting, dirt nuggets? Ok, I'll try one. Yum. I'm good. That's enough.

You're not using enough salt.

I'm not a salt person

Except for on tomatoes, the next day after drinking. Tomatoes, cheese, and eggs is what I crave after a night of drinking booze. Apparently that's a thing, to crave salty food to replenish electrolytes.

Come to think of it and stay on topic,an egg BLT with cheese and spinach sounds good right about now.


Yup: that's why electrolyte water is such a big thing now. I drank some on a hiking trip and declared that it just tasted like hangover.

You could always just drink pickle brine.
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SmugLife: foo monkey: Benevolent Misanthrope: Kalyco Jack: Are you hating on hot boiled peanuts, subby? The hell's wrong with you?

Damn straight.  Do NOT slag on the boiled peanuts, philistine.

Name me one food which tastes better boiled than cooked some other way.

I think pot roast is basically boiled beef - and I like pot roast.  It's not steak, so you have to do it that way.

The idea of a bag of water full of unshelled peanuts (the kind they sell at gas stations in S. Carolina) has no appeal for me.  When they were hot, maybe - but a cold bag of water, full of soggy, shell-on peanuts... nope.


You've clearly never had a little old black lady come to your house selling boiled peanuts and bean pies door-to-door.

Damn, neither of those can be matched.  Comparing them to edamame and pumpkin pie is like comparing prime rib eye to a Big Mac.

/Aiken boy
//now ask me about mustard BBQ
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Benevolent Misanthrope: grokca: Kalyco Jack: Are you hating on hot boiled peanuts, subby? The hell's wrong with you?

Those are gross.

I bet you hate edamame too, then

Edamame are delicious. There's nothing like fresh, delicious green food. Refreshing.

Boiled peanuts are disgusting. Soggy, dry tasting, dirt nuggets? Ok, I'll try one. Yum. I'm good. That's enough.

This mustache is epic. Have you ever tried to grow one? It's impossible to have one this long.

[Fark user image image 425x283]

Some things in life are obvious


I'm curious about where he's wedged the hook on the coathanger supporting his moustache...
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Benevolent Misanthrope: grokca: Kalyco Jack: Are you hating on hot boiled peanuts, subby? The hell's wrong with you?

Those are gross.

I bet you hate edamame too, then

Edamame are delicious. There's nothing like fresh, delicious green food. Refreshing.

Boiled peanuts are disgusting. Soggy, dry tasting, dirt nuggets? Ok, I'll try one. Yum. I'm good. That's enough.

This mustache is epic. Have you ever tried to grow one? It's impossible to have one this long.

[Fark user image image 425x283]

Some things in life are obvious


I dunno. I mean, I do respect the mustache here, but the waxing just looks like abuse.

If I could grow a mustache like that, I'd go Fu Manchu with it.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


But at least I can grow me some epic sideburns.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: foo monkey: Benevolent Misanthrope: Kalyco Jack: Are you hating on hot boiled peanuts, subby? The hell's wrong with you?

Damn straight.  Do NOT slag on the boiled peanuts, philistine.

Name me one food which tastes better boiled than cooked some other way.

Food of the gods![Fark user image image 400x400]


Did you know that if you coat a coffee cup with butter on the inside and crack an egg into it, microwave it for 30 seconds, add salt, pepper, and garlic powder/flakes and mix it up, add a couple slices of honey ham, and microwave for 30 more seconds, and then put that into that some Ramen noodles that you started to cook, that it will sustain you for life?

It's like eating ramen with ponyo. I hope you try and enjoy. It's a really easy 5 min meal. Substitute the ham with any left over meat to match to flavor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Wine Sipping Elitist: Kalyco Jack: Wine Sipping Elitist: Boiled peanuts are disgusting. Soggy, dry tasting, dirt nuggets? Ok, I'll try one. Yum. I'm good. That's enough.

You're not using enough salt.

I'm not a salt person

Except for on tomatoes, the next day after drinking. Tomatoes, cheese, and eggs is what I crave after a night of drinking booze. Apparently that's a thing, to crave salty food to replenish electrolytes.

Come to think of it and stay on topic,an egg BLT with cheese and spinach sounds good right about now.

Yup: that's why electrolyte water is such a big thing now. I drank some on a hiking trip and declared that it just tasted like hangover.

You could always just drink pickle brine.


Claussen Pickle Juice is a sipping food of the gods.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bughunter: SmugLife: foo monkey: Benevolent Misanthrope: Kalyco Jack: Are you hating on hot boiled peanuts, subby? The hell's wrong with you?

Damn straight.  Do NOT slag on the boiled peanuts, philistine.

Name me one food which tastes better boiled than cooked some other way.

I think pot roast is basically boiled beef - and I like pot roast.  It's not steak, so you have to do it that way.

The idea of a bag of water full of unshelled peanuts (the kind they sell at gas stations in S. Carolina) has no appeal for me.  When they were hot, maybe - but a cold bag of water, full of soggy, shell-on peanuts... nope.

You've clearly never had a little old black lady come to your house selling boiled peanuts and bean pies door-to-door.

Damn, neither of those can be matched.  Comparing them to edamame and pumpkin pie is like comparing prime rib eye to a Big Mac.

/Aiken boy
//now ask me about mustard BBQ


I never heard of bean pie so I looked it up. That actually sounds very intriguing...

https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/216354/no-fail-bean-pie/
 
daffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

foo monkey: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: foo monkey: Benevolent Misanthrope: Kalyco Jack: Are you hating on hot boiled peanuts, subby? The hell's wrong with you?

Damn straight.  Do NOT slag on the boiled peanuts, philistine.

Name me one food which tastes better boiled than cooked some other way.


Pasta?

[Fark user image 425x238] [View Full Size image _x_]


He got you on that one.
 
