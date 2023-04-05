 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Delta Air Lines pilot never trained to be the world's most convincing "FBI field interrogation subject" role player... but he did stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night   (cbsnews.com) divider line
31
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

736 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2023 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
they were mistakenly sent to the wrong room and detained an individual, not the intended role player. Thankfully nobody was injured.

So they realized their mistake before the "pull fingernails" part of the training
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I ain't opening the hotel room door for nobody. Any legit cops can get a pass key, otherwise fark off.

Who opens the door? Honestly
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meanwhile the actual roleplayer did what? Went home since no one showed up?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bajtaur: Meanwhile the actual roleplayer did what? Went home since no one showed up?


Spent $300 on the mini-bar since it's the Feds paying for it
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's more than a little disheartening to find out our nation's supposedly elite law enforcement agency is no better at getting the right address than the local team of Roscoe and Enos.
 
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have a lot of questions.

Let's start with why are we training FBI agents to roust a suspect in the middle of the night, handcuff them, throw them in the shower, and interrogate them on site without a lawyer for 45 minutes?

Pretty sure we should train them to do absolutely none of that.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I see dollar signs in that particular pilots future.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: I see dollar signs in that particular pilots future.


You're talking about the US Government, he were smart he would accept the apology and move on.

Would hate to see something happen to that pilot's license of his...........
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Mistakes were made".

JFC.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: BizarreMan: I see dollar signs in that particular pilots future.

You're talking about the US Government, he were smart he would accept the apology and move on.

Would hate to see something happen to that pilot's license of his...........


Hell if he weren't a pilot, so reasonably rich and probably a white veteran, they would probably have just shot him and left his body somewhere so they didn't have to fill out all of the paperwork.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

yahyahyah: I have a lot of questions.

Let's start with why are we training FBI agents to roust a suspect in the middle of the night, handcuff them, throw them in the shower, and interrogate them on site without a lawyer for 45 minutes?

Pretty sure we should train them to do absolutely none of that.


They sure as fark aren't doin it when someone is hoarding classified documents.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: and probably a ... veteran



If so, he's been through worse than that for interrogation training so was probably half amused so only half pissed as hell.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: I ain't opening the hotel room door for nobody. Any legit cops can get a pass key, otherwise fark off.

Who opens the door? Honestly


Not to hard to open an interior hotel room door.

[979] Reaching UNDER a Door To Open It? (With Deviant Ollam)
Youtube O74Q1VTz4j4
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTA "FBI, along with other federal agents, entered the wrong hotel room as part of a training exercise."

Good to see someone is training to make proactively make mistakes.  Better mistakes come from training and focus on making mistakes.   Field training with wrong subjects is even better.

I pity the poor pilot who got no sleep and is flying the agents back to their normal work site.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A good way to prevent this.

Trainer- "Hey guys ,this is Mark. He will be your torture victim today in this very room."
Torturers- " Hi Mark. Maybe we can go out for beers afterward.."
Mark- "Sounds great."
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That doesn't sound like a legal interrogation to me.

What were they going to do next if it wasn't a drill? Waterboarding? A bullet in the kneecap?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So the FBI accept people with Dyscalculia?

Or does the hotel have several rooms with the same number assigned?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They handcuffed the man and interrogated him for nearly an hour before realizing their mistake, sources said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: They handcuffed the man and interrogated him for nearly an hour before realizing their mistake, sources said.

[Fark user image image 225x267]


whoops!
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: They handcuffed the man and interrogated him for nearly an hour before realizing their mistake, sources said.

[Fark user image image 225x267]


also lol.  and yoink
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The article said it was DOD training for agents in a "deployed environment". So, FBI agents are training to interrogate people overseas? I have questions.
 
ng2810
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I call BS.

I've been part of law enforcement training as a victim (LAPD, local city fire dept, not FBI, but still) and the training areas were always closed off to the public, with every single person on site an actor or observer. For LAPD I played a victim for 2 anti-terrorism drills and one mass shooting. They took over an entire mall for the evening. They had the mall pretty much like it was during the day, save the fact we were all knew that terrorist were gonna take over and react accordingly. When I trained for the fire depts, same thing: they put us in a burned out building and turned on the smoke machine. The building was in their training grounds at the edge of town, closed to the public.

I had signed up to do training with the US Army where they send troops to the Mojave to fake Afgahn villages, again completely closed off to the public.

Theres no way in hell an agency would conduct a training exercise and risk endangering civilians.

Methinks they were doing an actual raid and didnt follow proper protocols (ie informing local law enforcement) and got a civilian instead of the intended target, and to cover up their fark up said it was "training"
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: A good way to prevent this.

Trainer- "Hey guys ,this is Mark. He will be your torture victim today in this very room."
Torturers- " Hi Mark. Maybe we can go out for beers afterward.."
Mark- "Sounds great."


Or at least show them a photo of the roleplayer.

Establishing an in-person rapport could make it difficult to treat him with adequate contempt once the fun starts.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ng2810: I call BS.

I've been part of law enforcement training as a victim (LAPD, local city fire dept, not FBI, but still) and the training areas were always closed off to the public, with every single person on site an actor or observer. For LAPD I played a victim for 2 anti-terrorism drills and one mass shooting. They took over an entire mall for the evening. They had the mall pretty much like it was during the day, save the fact we were all knew that terrorist were gonna take over and react accordingly. When I trained for the fire depts, same thing: they put us in a burned out building and turned on the smoke machine. The building was in their training grounds at the edge of town, closed to the public.

I had signed up to do training with the US Army where they send troops to the Mojave to fake Afgahn villages, again completely closed off to the public.

Theres no way in hell an agency would conduct a training exercise and risk endangering civilians.

Methinks they were doing an actual raid and didnt follow proper protocols (ie informing local law enforcement) and got a civilian instead of the intended target, and to cover up their fark up said it was "training"


Doesn't sound like these fools bothered to crosscheck the basic info from their "interrogation" (I'm a pilot, and here's my FAA issued licence).

You wouldn't believe anything they documented...
 
WTP 2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
how many more pilots will have to suffer because ....


THEY NEED MORE TRAINING !!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: That doesn't sound like a legal interrogation to me.

What were they going to do next if it wasn't a drill? Waterboarding? A bullet in the kneecap?


They did put him in the shower, for reasons not explained in the article. Maybe if it had one of those handheld shower wands, it would be easier than waterboarding with a regular shower head, but it could probably be done either way.
 
davebarnes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He be black, he be dead
 
alexanderplatz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nitwits.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I ain't opening the hotel room door for nobody. Any legit cops can get a pass key, otherwise fark off.

CSB time:Former boss (FB), who's 50-something, gets an electronic key to his room.  He has a wicked piss waiting, so he opens the door, throws the suitbag on the bed and heads for the bathroom.

The hotel's given out keys to a room that's already occupied and as FB is unzipping his pants in the bathroom, the young woman (who HAD been fast asleep until assaulted by a suitbag) starts to scream.  It took the hotel management 30 minutes to calm her down.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWolfJaeger
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Man, SERE's gotten kinda weird these days.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.