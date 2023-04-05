 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WNYT Albany) Hero Fifteen people saved by the city's finest, bravest, unsung heroes. I'm talking, of course, about the garbagemen   (wnyt.com) divider line
11
    More: Hero, Truck, Garbage truck, Home, Night sky, Grand Street, Building, Municipal solid waste, Lighting  
•       •       •

294 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2023 at 10:05 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In the Hierarchy of Heros, isn't a Garbageman right above a Health Inspector?
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bart's Debate
Youtube P8urQgD_TDk
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
thanks, subby!

i've got to take out the trash
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They should have a holiday. Maybe call it Garbage Day.
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Invisible Garbage Truck Jerry | Rick and Morty | adult swim
Youtube qJMnupIeIug
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I know people knock on garbagemen, but literally it's one of those jobs that has to get done for us to have a functioning society. Every job has dignity, and I would put sanitation works decently high up on the pole, above a lot of other jobs. And even those other jobs? They deserve dignity too.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: I know people knock on garbagemen, but literally it's one of those jobs that has to get done for us to have a functioning society. Every job has dignity, and I would put sanitation works decently high up on the pole, above a lot of other jobs. And even those other jobs? They deserve dignity too.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/i mean that in the sincerest "i only have one smart to give"
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Finally, a story from Albany that doesn't make us look weird.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RyansPrivates: I know people knock on garbagemen, but literally it's one of those jobs that has to get done for us to have a functioning society. Every job has dignity, and I would put sanitation works decently high up on the pole, above a lot of other jobs. And even those other jobs? They deserve dignity too.


Garbage Man - The Simpsons
Youtube boAWFriUsMo
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you want to watch a video about garbage collectors that'll make you cry:

I Tried Garbage Collection
Youtube iEQhuCzvYWg
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.