The South African reenactment of Snakes on a Plane is a winner despite a lack of Sam Jackson
12
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since landing, however, the snake has not been found

For Sale: 1 Plane

*may include cobra
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Since landing, however, the snake has not been found. It seems to have boarded (and disembarked, everyone hopes) on its own.

I'm guessing that it's still there.

We once had a Fark thread about trying to get a pet snake out of a car's dashboard. I don't think we've ever done a plane.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wanted to post the Far Side cartoon with the cobras at the gym but couldn't find it, so here's this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Do venomous snakes slither differently than the non-venomous kind?  Is he some kind of snake whisperer?
 
skyotter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Snakes on Indy's Plane
Youtube dL3ZIc5IL2w
 
Luse [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Since landing, however, the snake has not been found

For Sale: 1 Plane

*may include cobra


Don't know about you guys but I for one would never board that plane again.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Luse: TorpedoOrca: Since landing, however, the snake has not been found

For Sale: 1 Plane

*may include cobra

Don't know about you guys but I for one would never board that plane again.

[i.pinimg.com image 320x256]


No no no, that's a waste.  Have some shady bastards offer it to Putin as an emergency escape plane
 
Luse [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Luse: TorpedoOrca: Since landing, however, the snake has not been found

For Sale: 1 Plane

*may include cobra

Don't know about you guys but I for one would never board that plane again.

[i.pinimg.com image 320x256]

No no no, that's a waste.  Have some shady bastards offer it to Putin as an emergency escape plane


The two cold hearted reptiles would likely make an evil alliance then, until it's nature finally overcame the worse of the two so it would bite it's partner in crime. Now you just gave putZler an aircraft with an inflight meal. Altho if you include a not so small shaped charge directly below the pilot seat the plan may be salvageable, (hopefully unlike the plane)
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

You'd think Cobra Commander would at least be able to get a private jet....
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 179x281]
You'd think Cobra Commander would at least be able to get a private jet....


Robot Chicken?
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 179x281]
You'd think Cobra Commander would at least be able to get a private jet....


Budget cuts, you know how much silver faceplates and helmets go for these days
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DRTFA: I wanted to post the Far Side cartoon with the cobras at the gym but couldn't find it, so here's this.
[Fark user image image 425x582]


This one?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
