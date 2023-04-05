 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Detroit Free Press)   A herring should not be used to attack your opponent. A herring is used to chop down the tallest tree in the forest. If you wish to attack an opponent, you should use a banana, or a pointed stick   (freep.com) divider line
26
    More: Silly, Assault, Time, Prosecutor, Tornado, frozen fish, 60-year-old man, MD Jobul Hussain, Aggravation (law)  
•       •       •

484 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2023 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Notice...NOT A HERRING.
 
Mabman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ni!
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Herring can be deadly under the right aromatic circumstances.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when we used to slap each other with trouts. Kids today don't know their 'istry.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything is a weapon of opportunity if you swing it hard enough.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I never thought I'd have to say this, but if you assault someone with a fish in our county you will be prosecuted," Lucido said. "A frozen fish is dangerous if you use it to hit someone on the head."

No. No it isn't. You're an idiot.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mabman: Ni!


Noo
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: "I never thought I'd have to say this, but if you assault someone with a fish in our county you will be prosecuted," Lucido said. "A frozen fish is dangerous if you use it to hit someone on the head."

No. No it isn't. You're an idiot.


Let me hit you in the head with a 4lb frozen fish. I bet you'd change your opinion.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: "I never thought I'd have to say this, but if you assault someone with a fish in our county you will be prosecuted," Lucido said. "A frozen fish is dangerous if you use it to hit someone on the head."

No. No it isn't. You're an idiot.


Fark user imageView Full Size


them big frozen tuna could do a damage
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly this guy suffered brain damage and is now hard of herring.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: Sadly this guy suffered brain damage and is now hard of herring.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mabman: Ni!


Icky icky P-TANG WHEEP ZOOM UHHH
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 498x382] [View Full Size image _x_]

Notice...NOT A HERRING.


Needs the punch... line(?).
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: Sadly this guy suffered brain damage and is now hard of herring.


img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I absolutely love herring. Doesn't matter if it's fresh or pickled. Yum. Frozen? Yeah, you deserve having your head kicked in. Spent 20+ years on the North Sea coast of Germany, and another year in Denmark. Had quite a few of them fishy thangs.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Gyrfalcon: "I never thought I'd have to say this, but if you assault someone with a fish in our county you will be prosecuted," Lucido said. "A frozen fish is dangerous if you use it to hit someone on the head."

No. No it isn't. You're an idiot.

[Fark user image 800x1073]

them big frozen tuna could do a damage


That isn't their county, though. That's in one of them furrin lands.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I bet this was all about Communism...
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pure Michigan.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size


R.I.P. Bill Paxton
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: [ih1.redbubble.net image 750x920]

R.I.P. Bill Paxton


Did he died?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.