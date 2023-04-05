 Skip to content
(ABL13 Houston)   Are you one of the many people in Greater Houston to have misplaced an iPhone or iPad? Don't worry, the Find My iPhone app knows they all are at some random home in the suburbs   (abc13.com) divider line
    Strange, Door, Owner-occupancy, Sleep, Twitter, IPhone, Dozen, Instagram, Software engineer  
29 Comments     (+0 »)
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a shooting waiting to happen

Dude should sue Apple
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't the first time this kind of thing has cropped up.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: This is a shooting waiting to happen

Dude should sue Apple


I agree.  Dude should sue, maybe that will at least get Apple to think about figuring out the problem.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: This is a shooting waiting to happen

Dude should sue Apple


Hard. I can think of several angles, especially since he's got a record of reaching out to them.

On the other hand, since it's TX, if this dude ever gets the urge to smoke some people...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should build a booby trap!
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tomorrow's headline:

Richmond homeowner arrested for cellphone theft ring.
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a.similar sounding story a while back, I wonder how that ended up.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2016/08/kansas-couple-sues-ip-mapping-firm-for-turning-their-life-into-a-digital-hell/amp/
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: cman: This is a shooting waiting to happen

Dude should sue Apple

I agree.  Dude should sue, maybe that will at least get Apple to think about figuring out the problem.


Problem could be with the cellular company, ISP, or China. Or the dude could be using this as a setup so he and his neighbors can start smoking people.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NightSteel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has to be a geolocation issue.  His house just happens to be at the center of whatever generalized region he lives in, so when geolocation can't pin it down any further than the region, his house is the default.

Happened to some folks that ended up being the center of the United States.  Some geolocation company eventually had to manually set the center to the middle of a lake somewhere so this wouldn't keep happening.
 
Gleaming the TimeCube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This always turns out to be the almost random pin they put on something when it can't be resolved an finer.  Like the pin for the city where the cell provider is registered. All of those Find Any Phone location ripoff apps show you this sort of bad info. They can't actually see anything beyond who services the phone number, so they show you a map with a pin in the middle of nowhere that corresponds to that carrier's registered city. I learned this trying to get my phone back when I knew the thief was using it.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't live at a centroid in somebody's geospatial data.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<wince> *AND* in Houston. That is not a great situation for some hapless soul...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NightSteel: Has to be a geolocation issue.  His house just happens to be at the center of whatever generalized region he lives in, so when geolocation can't pin it down any further than the region, his house is the default.

Happened to some folks that ended up being the center of the United States.  Some geolocation company eventually had to manually set the center to the middle of a lake somewhere so this wouldn't keep happening.


It's a UI failure on Apple's side too. If the position is uncertain, that needs to be clearly communicated to the user. Don't show a precise dot to represent a fuzzy blob of possible locations.
 
NightSteel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hagbard_C: There was a.similar sounding story a while back, I wonder how that ended up.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2016/08/kansas-couple-sues-ip-mapping-firm-for-turning-their-life-into-a-digital-hell/amp/


*shakes fist*
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: cman: This is a shooting waiting to happen

Dude should sue Apple

I agree.  Dude should sue, maybe that will at least get Apple to think about figuring out the problem.


Apple can't figure out how to do a simple password change.
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can relate to this. I live next to a neighbor with very loud and obnoxious dogs, who bark and yowl all the time. People assume that they are my dogs, because I have a fenced in backyard. I have had people at all hours of the day and night banging on my door to complain. Most of them are really pissed off and aggressive. I'm afraid that someone is going to get violent. Animal control will only come out if the animals are being abused, and the police non-emergency line refers me back to animal control.
 
whimofsteel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My 90-year-old mother's watch regularly shows her in the middle of the river (and its a big river)
She's between 2 cell towers, one on each side.
 
shamen123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When all you now is "pin means location of stolen phone" without knowing that the huge big circle around the pin means "but anywhere in this circle"
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He said he is just upset about the people showing up at his door because he has two young children, 7 and 9 years old, and worries for their safety.
"There are plenty of irrational people if they are angry, drunk, had a rough night and lost their phone and thought it was stolen," Schuster said. "That's my biggest concern. Someone coming to the house potentially with a weapon."

He has thoughtfulness and empathy. You don't often read about people like that in the news.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprising the phone owners haven't called the cops who go get a warrant and then wreck the guy's house looking for the phones.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What could possibly go wrong when we let computer algorithms set the standard for "truth."
 
spacechecker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Digital "proof" that he has stolen property. This is not a good situation, especially in TX.

I'm sorry but I have to wonder what would happen if he was a black man in his mid-twenties. White privilege doesn't exist, my ass.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Houstonians, like all Texans, are known for their self control and use of the legal system.

It's not like anyone has used an AirTag to track down their stolen property, like truck or anything, and completed a DIY theft recovery.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Hagbard_C: There was a.similar sounding story a while back, I wonder how that ended up.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2016/08/kansas-couple-sues-ip-mapping-firm-for-turning-their-life-into-a-digital-hell/amp/

As any geography nerd knows, the precise center of the United States is in northern Kansas, near the Nebraska border. Technically, the latitudinal and longitudinal coordinates of the center spot are 39°50′N 98°35′W. In digital maps, that number is an ugly one: 39.8333333,-98.585522. So back in 2002, when MaxMind was first choosing the default point on its digital map for the center of the U.S., it decided to clean up the measurements and go with a simpler, nearby latitude and longitude: 38°N 97°W or 38.0000,-97.0000.

As a result, for the last 14 years, every time MaxMind's database has been queried about the location of an IP address in the United States it can't identify, it has spit out the default location of a spot two hours away from the geographic center of the country. This happens a lot: 5,000 companies rely on MaxMind's IP mapping information, and in all, there are now over 600 million IP addresses associated with that default coordinate. If any of those IP addresses are used by a scammer, or a computer thief, or a suicidal person contacting a help line, MaxMind's database places them at the same spot: 38.0000,-97.0000.

And that precise GPS location is exactly where the Arnold family lives.

...

To its credit, MaxMind has since fixed the error in its IP databases by moving the location of a default IP address to the middle of a Kansas lake, but customers do not often update their data, so it could be many years before this issue is fully resolved.


Now Richmond Texas isn't in the center of anything, but I'm sure there's some sort of similar glitch in Apple's software.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
ip addess lookup is just about worthless. They probably live at Houston

The Glitch That Kept Sending The FBI To A Tiny Kansas Farm
Youtube vh6zanS_epw
 
SonOfSpam [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And this is why "2000 Mules" is bullshiat. Well, one reason of many.
 
Back2Good
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fort Bend side of Richmond or Harris County?
Matters for shooty and response reasons.
 
nytmare
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
While it's probably a geocentric error with Apple's UI (compounded by an error with Apple's customer service which unfortunately is typical for all companies), maybe it could be that some thief is always using the dumpster right behind his house.
 
strawbury78 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That happened to us last year. A woman insisted her phone was in our house. She even left a note. She kept coming back and threatening to call the cops. We searched all over our street. Thankfully, it hasn't happened since. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
