(MSN)   Illinois high school walkout for gun control disrupted by lockdown   (msn.com) divider line
34
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Five students in custody but they're not gonna tell you why. Hmmm.

If they had guns or threatened to hurt somebody, they'd tell you. Probably show you body cam video.

I'll wager they mouthed off to the cops.
 
skybird659 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm guessing the 'anonymous call' came from the school principal. Expect more short circuited student walk outs like this.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: I'm guessing the 'anonymous call' came from the school principal. Expect more short circuited student walk outs like this.


edmo: Five students in custody but they're not gonna tell you why. Hmmm.

If they had guns or threatened to hurt somebody, they'd tell you. Probably show you body cam video.

I'll wager they mouthed off to the cops.


Given Highland Park's demographics, five is also about the number of black male students.

Just saying, that's consistent with Illinois policing. There were no black homeowners until 2000-something.

And I'm betting regardless, none of these kids get treated nearly as gently as they treated the rich white parade shooter last summer.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You don't want the lambs for the slaughter to get away.  What would the gunman say?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Murica tag bleeding out somewhere?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But they don't ask the important question:  which gun would they prefer to be shot with?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The police added: "Five students have been taken into custody. No further information is available at this time."

I'd bet that these are the organizers of the walkout.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sounds like a rough neighborhood.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Just saying, that's consistent with Illinois policing. There were no black homeowners until 2000-something.


Are you wanting us to believe that there were no Black homeowners in Illinois until sometime in the past 23 years?

Whatever you're on, I want three for Friday night.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: The police added: "Five students have been taken into custody. No further information is available at this time."

I'd bet that these are the organizers of the walkout.


I saw that movie.  Oh that stupid principal!  He'll get what's coming to him!
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: fnordfocus: Just saying, that's consistent with Illinois policing. There were no black homeowners until 2000-something.

Are you wanting us to believe that there were no Black homeowners in Illinois until sometime in the past 23 years?

Whatever you're on, I want three for Friday night.


No black homeowners in Highland Park. Once you get north of Evanston it was all sundown towns.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: But they don't ask the important question:  which gun would they prefer to be shot with?


Easy a Derringer,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: The police added: "Five students have been taken into custody. No further information is available at this time."

I'd bet that these are the organizers of the walkout.


$50 says the five were a brain, and an athlete, and a basket case, a princess, and a criminal.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
the district received an anonymous tip shortly after the walkout started

Seems legit
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Sounds like a rough neighborhood.


Yep, better drop the property values.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: BunchaRubes: fnordfocus: Just saying, that's consistent with Illinois policing. There were no black homeowners until 2000-something.

Are you wanting us to believe that there were no Black homeowners in Illinois until sometime in the past 23 years?

Whatever you're on, I want three for Friday night.

No black homeowners in Highland Park. Once you get north of Evanston it was all sundown towns.


LMFAO.

I graduated from high school in Illinois in the early 80s in Chicagoland.  You're straight up full of shiat.
 
0z79
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: BunchaRubes: fnordfocus: Just saying, that's consistent with Illinois policing. There were no black homeowners until 2000-something.

Are you wanting us to believe that there were no Black homeowners in Illinois until sometime in the past 23 years?

Whatever you're on, I want three for Friday night.

No black homeowners in Highland Park. Once you get north of Evanston it was all sundown towns.


https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2021/oct/23/fate-of-racist-covenants-in-spokane-deeds-rests-in/

Here in Washington, there's still home deeds which state that no black person can ever own the property
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: fnordfocus: Just saying, that's consistent with Illinois policing. There were no black homeowners until 2000-something.

Are you wanting us to believe that there were no Black homeowners in Illinois until sometime in the past 23 years?

Whatever you're on, I want three for Friday night.


If you drop the preceding sentence, yeah, it doesn't make any sense.  IF.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Don't go to school so you can protest injustices."

This message brought to you by Amazon and the Prison Industrial Complex.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's a new one.

I bet that the threat was completely, entirely, unmitigated horse shiat cooked up to disrupt the walkout.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Illinois already has strict gun-control laws. Are they protesting weak gun controls in other states? Next week they'll skip class to show solidarity for Tibet, will make about as much difference.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They locked kids up in a building where they had access to BOOKS?! Are they crazy?!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Just saying, that's consistent with Illinois policing. There were no black homeowners until 2000-something.


The fark?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

0z79: fnordfocus: BunchaRubes: fnordfocus: Just saying, that's consistent with Illinois policing. There were no black homeowners until 2000-something.

Are you wanting us to believe that there were no Black homeowners in Illinois until sometime in the past 23 years?

Whatever you're on, I want three for Friday night.

No black homeowners in Highland Park. Once you get north of Evanston it was all sundown towns.

https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2021/oct/23/fate-of-racist-covenants-in-spokane-deeds-rests-in/

Here in Washington, there's still home deeds which state that no black person can ever own the property


I don't think it's limited to Washington, but to sooth anyone's SJW outrage - try to enforce that part of the deed.  Ain't happening.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Illinois already has strict gun-control laws. Are they protesting weak gun controls in other states? Next week they'll skip class to show solidarity for Tibet, will make about as much difference.


You don't get it.  This is a white suburb.  They were protesting those people shooting each other.  White people crazy yo.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: the district received an anonymous tip shortly after the walkout started
Seems legit


False flag, man.  They just want to throw these kids into the corrupt system for trying to make a difference, man.

Or some kids figured they could get the whole day off.  Whatever.  I don't care.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Buncha Rubes:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mistahtom: "Don't go to school so you can protest injustices."

This message brought to you by Amazon and the Prison Industrial Complex.


Well now, that's just a miasma of WTF.

What does Amazon or prisons have anything to do with this?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I need something better than rye and less damaging to my liver to deal with the news of the day.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

2wolves: I need something better than rye and less damaging to my liver to deal with the news of the day.


That's generally called "therapy."
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Murica tag bleeding out somewhere?


Locked in a ballistic cupboard.
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Given Highland Park's demographics, five is also about the number of black male students.


Now let's be fair - a verbal report of "five blackmail students" is worth responding to. Those kids could be holding the principal to ransom over his day drinking.
 
