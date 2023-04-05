 Skip to content
(Fark Fiction Anthology)   "Society is the choice between freedom on someone else's terms and slavery on yours." ― Charlie Jane Anders, All the Birds in the Sky. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Making Choices Edition   (farkfiction.net) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charlie Jane Anders is an American writer and commentator who's received Hugo, Crawford, and Locus awards, hit the Time magazine's Top 10 Novels list, won a Nebula award for Best Novel, received the Lambda Literary Award for work in the transgender community, and all that's only for her writing. She's also an editor, presenter, and one of the founding members of the SF blog io9 and I'm not going to list out all the other things she does because you can look that up on her website. Let's just say that in comparison, I'm an underachiever unless somehow one of my idiotic posts here on Fark wins a Hugo award.

As an editor of i09, she wrote a series of how-to articles on writing that kind of transcend the normal 'how to write' tips we usually do here. She has an article on writing endings, which should be required reading for anyone who's finished a story and then hated it. Her advice on how to torture fictional characters remains brilliant. And then there's 10 storytelling lessons from Buffy. You can't go wrong following any of these.

Sadly, she left io9 in April 2016 to focus on novel writing, but that only means that she's only putting out more books which is win-win in my view.

Writer's Thread Question of the Week!

Have you written an ending you didn't hate?

Writer's Thread Writing Prompts of the Week!

For a change, this week we're looking at another blog/substack (suggested by an awesome regular, thanks!) that lists a bunch of ideas for science fiction:

The Fight in the Phone Booth!
Drones as the Universal Weapon!
A World Alive with Robots!

. . . and a bunch more. Which ones work for you?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

The 2023 Fark Fiction Anthology is open for submissions!

Once again, we've assembled a crack team of editors and readers to bring the world the best short fiction that Fark has to offer. For the eighth year in a row, we'll be assembling and publishing the best of the best as Amazon trade paperback and Kindle e-book editions, and all proceeds will go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, so even if you don't want to bask in the glory of publishing your genius to the world, you can still support a good cause!

We're looking for original, unpublished short fiction of less than 10,000 words in length in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!
(and Anything Else, Really! Because if it's good, we'll make it work!)

This year we'd love to help support underrepresented voices and look forward to hearing from all writers, so get your brilliance to us by sending it in at our submissions page!

If you'd like to check out previous years' Fark Fiction Anthologies, here they are:

Heart of Farkness: The 2016 Fark Fiction Anthology
Through a Scanner Farkly: The 2017 Fark Fiction Anthology
Everybody Panic: The 2018 Fark Fiction Anthology
Oh, No, Not Again!: The 2019 Fark Fiction Anthology
Fark in the Time of Covid: The 2020 Fark Fiction Anthology
Need Help Soonish: The 2021 Fark Fiction Anthology
Doomscrolling: The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology
 
bdub77
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Speaking of making choices - I just announced on Monday I was resigning my current tech writing position so that I can take at least a year off to write full-time, either speculative fiction or as part of game development. I've been fortunate enough to save up a fairly comfortable financial position and now I want to be able to devote myself full-time to the endeavor (and to some other interests). No I'm not published, no I probably won't be published. And at this point that is absolutely the last thing on my mind, it's a YOLO thing. But I do have some good stories and story outlines I've written and that I want to pursue, and this appears to be the only way that I can do it.

Hope to me more active here in the near future.
 
bdub77
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Also as someone who reads far less than I should and tends to have a fairly high critical bar for completing books I start, All the Birds in the Sky was a work that immediately met that threshold. It's a fantastic novel with a fluid and evolving world and well-rounded characters. Highly recommend it.
 
mononymous
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"The U.S. has a wonderful freedom...you get to choose which narcissistic sociopath to work for..."
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Seriously subby, do you try and pick the dumbest possible quote from an author?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Seriously subby, do you try and pick the dumbest possible quote from an author?


No, but thank you for coming here and announcing to the world that you don't comprehend what it means!
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Endings are the bane of my existence! I hate them. I never know how to properly end a story with a bang. My endings sometimes peter out. This article by Charlie Jane Anders is exactly what I need right now.

At the opposite extreme, I used to have a hard time beginning a story until I learned how to write a proper hook from the late Tom Piccirilli, horror writer. He used to host weekly exercises on Facebook asking people to Weeners line or first paragraph of their WIP. We'd read each other's hooks and "like" our favorites. I learned how to get the reader's attention on the first word let alone first sentence. That exercise taught me a great deal, and I got lots of insight from it.
 
