(CNN)   Massive ring of flamboyantly costumed groomers exposed in Baltimore   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Abuse, Report, Child sexual abuse, Crime, Sexual abuse, Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore, Psychology, abuse of the most vulnerable children  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Most of the Baptist and evangelical churches would happily brand the Catholic Church services as a drag show.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Priests and ministers have been raping children for so long, it was a running punchline for centuries until rape jokes were finally recognized as Not Cool.  I'm glad to see the legal system starting to address that.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice, subby.

I mean, not nice, actually. Horrific.

But a nice headline
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Priests and ministers have been raping children for so long, it was a running punchline for centuries until rape jokes were finally recognized as Not Cool.  I'm glad to see the legal system starting to address that.


Wait, spoke too soon.  They ain't "addressing" shiat.  Just reporting it.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AKA the lost sixth season of The Wire.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

/and how did that work out for them Bobo?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But only the dead ones are called out by name.   The living ones are redacted.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sigh* now we're gonna have to start using the term "pet stylists" or "pet barbers", aren't we?
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would say 600 is a very low estimate of victims. So many hid the fact they were abused or scared into not telling anyone.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Benevolent Misanthrope: Priests and ministers have been raping children for so long, it was a running punchline for centuries until rape jokes were finally recognized as Not Cool.  I'm glad to see the legal system starting to address that.

Wait, spoke too soon.  They ain't "addressing" shiat.  Just reporting it.


Well, they are addressing it by speaking to it. Not that they're actively doing anything about it, but they're at least on speaking terms.

/my viking ancestors had the right ideas regarding the farking Church.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: *sigh* now we're gonna have to start using the term "pet stylists" or "pet barbers", aren't we?


Undoubtedly.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, poor Father Mulcayhe is absolutely apoplectic and disappointed.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: Kit Fister: *sigh* now we're gonna have to start using the term "pet stylists" or "pet barbers", aren't we?

Undoubtedly.


GDISM. Leave it to the assholes to keep destroying everything good and pure in this country.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: AKA the lost sixth season of The Wire.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Louis CK learns about the Catholic Church - lektor PL
Youtube 7Tu8Y5g8pXg
 
lefty248
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No drag queens involved. 3 articles about religious nut jobs molesting today on Fark.
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Walker: [pbs.twimg.com image 828x414]
/and how did that work out for them Bobo?


Exactly as planned.  The trans folk and drag queens are the pedo threat. The kids claims' about Pastor Chester are all exaggerated and they just need to get together and 'talk it out'.

They don't give a shiat about actual pedos and never did.  It was always about power and control and how they're losing it in modern society.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: [pbs.twimg.com image 828x414]
/and how did that work out for them Bobo?


bobo the kkklown also became sanctimonious on parents teaching their kids about sex (eww) until her daughter got pregnant.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lefty248: No drag queens involved. 3 articles about religious nut jobs molesting today on Fark.


Well, I mean, the church outfits kinda look like dresses, and given how ignorant the GOP is, they probably can't tell the difference and are blaming the wrong people.

d.newsweek.comView Full Size



Since, yanno, everything they're scared of really doesapply...just to Catholic Priests rather than drag queens.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Remember the rule for the GQP: Every accusation is a confession.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sick farks. Now do the other major religions
 
Halfabee64 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Priests and ministers have been raping children for so long, it was a running punchline for centuries until rape jokes were finally recognized as Not Cool.  I'm glad to see the legal system starting to address that.


I knew two who were moved around and finally removed from any parish.  I just played dumb to their advances and they left me alone.

/Alter boy
//Lapsed Catholic
///Can you blame me?
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Stands With A Tiny Fist: Kit Fister: *sigh* now we're gonna have to start using the term "pet stylists" or "pet barbers", aren't we?

Undoubtedly.

GDISM. Leave it to the assholes to keep destroying everything good and pure in this country.


Out of curiosity, now that I think of it, are there groomers for hedgehogs?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We don't let kids to tell people to fark off.
And we don't let kids tell us why they feel a emotion.  And we don't let them feel mad.
So this will keep happening.  Thanks ladies and gentlemen.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Shut down the whole Archdiocese. Litigate it into oblivion then liquidate the assets and give the cash to the survivors.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Walker: [pbs.twimg.com image 828x414]
/and how did that work out for them Bobo?


My representative has been in the house for a few terms and she has yet to attempt to preach morality.

Last I saw her committee was working with the Navy to ensure the spend the money allocated to update their utility ships such as ice breakers.

Doing the job you were elected to do is sooo boring.
 
djZorbof
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Those good Catholics must have been possessed by demonic trans people. They could not control themselves.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Sick farks. Now do the other major religions


Nice thing about Paganism, Norse or otherwise: We're open and up front that there may be sex magick involved, some rites may involve nudity, and only consenting adults need apply.

Thankfully we're nowhere near as prudish as the farking Christians and similar that freak out at the mere idea of most things natural.

/really, it's like Christians and other related sects go out of their way to demonize everything that's part of the natural order of things and punish anything and everything that's even the slightest bit Earth/nature-centric.
//Talk about screwed up.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: lefty248: No drag queens involved. 3 articles about religious nut jobs molesting today on Fark.

Well, I mean, the church outfits kinda look like dresses, and given how ignorant the GOP is, they probably can't tell the difference and are blaming the wrong people.

[d.newsweek.com image 850x637]


Since, yanno, everything they're scared of really doesapply...just to Catholic Priests rather than drag queens.


So wait.  Is it all just a big misunderstanding in that Drag Queen is just RW code for clergy members?  Because if so it seems more likely.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Most of the Baptist and evangelical churches would happily brand the Catholic Church services as a drag show.


Interesting how when you confront the MAGAts with stories like this, they'll pay lip service on how, yeah, it's pretty bad that things like this happen, sure.....BUT DRAG SHOW GROOMERS PROTECT THE CHILDREN FROM TRANS PERVERTS EXECUTE THEM ALL!!!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: Kit Fister: Stands With A Tiny Fist: Kit Fister: *sigh* now we're gonna have to start using the term "pet stylists" or "pet barbers", aren't we?

Undoubtedly.

GDISM. Leave it to the assholes to keep destroying everything good and pure in this country.

Out of curiosity, now that I think of it, are there groomers for hedgehogs?


Well, I mean, not really? not any more than for other very small pets.  You basically bathe them and trim the nails at home and stuff, esp. since Hedgehogs aren't all that common in the US so knowing how to care for them and clean them isn't common.  I imagine it's the same as dealing with a ferret or a bunny or any other non-common pet.

Fark user imageView Full Size


besides, we're more compact and convenient, so making a nice spa bath out of an ordinary sink is quite doable.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTFA: "From the 1940s through 2002, over a hundred priests and other Archdiocese personnel engaged in horrific and repeated abuse of the most vulnerable children in their communities while Archdiocese leadership law enforcement looked the other way,"

FTFY, especially since this is just some rando report thrown out there. Stop being lazy. DO something.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just shut this shiat down now. The Catholic Church needs to be expelled from the US. Sorry, but enough is enough. You want Confession? use Zoom. You want Mass? Stream it over YouTube. You want Communion? Go downtown and suck a bums dick

We do not need an organization that's been committed to rape and molestation of women and children and the mass murder and enslavement of non-whites for the last thousand years (assuming the time before Charlemagne was any better)

Frankly, I would love to see all religions disappear, but the Catholic Church has been the cause of far more pain and suffering on this planet than all other religions combined
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Benevolent Misanthrope: Priests and ministers have been raping children for so long, it was a running punchline for centuries until rape jokes were finally recognized as Not Cool.  I'm glad to see the legal system starting to address that.

I knew two who were moved around and finally removed from any parish.  I just played dumb to their advances and they left me alone.

/Alter boy
//Lapsed Catholic
///Can you blame me?


Sounds like you didn't have a purdy mouth..,
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Stands With A Tiny Fist: Kit Fister: Stands With A Tiny Fist: Kit Fister: *sigh* now we're gonna have to start using the term "pet stylists" or "pet barbers", aren't we?

Undoubtedly.

GDISM. Leave it to the assholes to keep destroying everything good and pure in this country.

Out of curiosity, now that I think of it, are there groomers for hedgehogs?

Well, I mean, not really? not any more than for other very small pets.  You basically bathe them and trim the nails at home and stuff, esp. since Hedgehogs aren't all that common in the US so knowing how to care for them and clean them isn't common.  I imagine it's the same as dealing with a ferret or a bunny or any other non-common pet.

[Fark user image 700x700]

besides, we're more compact and convenient, so making a nice spa bath out of an ordinary sink is quite doable.


Oh... my... god!...  *faints in delighted squeeing, much like the spa hedgehog* :D
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: Kit Fister: Stands With A Tiny Fist: Kit Fister: *sigh* now we're gonna have to start using the term "pet stylists" or "pet barbers", aren't we?

Undoubtedly.

GDISM. Leave it to the assholes to keep destroying everything good and pure in this country.

Out of curiosity, now that I think of it, are there groomers for hedgehogs?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Short answer yes
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well sure, this is obvious in the reality-based universe. But in the GQP imaginary universe, the people they *want* to be pedos are the "real" pedos -- and it's totally, 100% a pure coincidence that the people they want to be the pedos happen to be a marginalized, vulnerable group they can oppress. Funny how that works. Meanwhile, the actual pedos are all over the communities they revere as role models - GQP politicians, religious leaders, etc., and they just pretend the problem doesn't exist there.

/But yeah, imagine just being able to create a "reality" out of pure imagination, and convince yourself it's true, as a grown adult.
 
lefty248
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: Kit Fister: lefty248: No drag queens involved. 3 articles about religious nut jobs molesting today on Fark.

Well, I mean, the church outfits kinda look like dresses, and given how ignorant the GOP is, they probably can't tell the difference and are blaming the wrong people.

[d.newsweek.com image 850x637]


Since, yanno, everything they're scared of really doesapply...just to Catholic Priests rather than drag queens.

So wait.  Is it all just a big misunderstanding in that Drag Queen is just RW code for clergy members?  Because if so it seems more likely.


Sure seems that way.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Stands With A Tiny Fist: Kit Fister: Stands With A Tiny Fist: Kit Fister: *sigh* now we're gonna have to start using the term "pet stylists" or "pet barbers", aren't we?

Undoubtedly.

GDISM. Leave it to the assholes to keep destroying everything good and pure in this country.

Out of curiosity, now that I think of it, are there groomers for hedgehogs?

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 557x551]

Short answer yes


Heh, little guy's more chill about the nail clipper than either of my cats are.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: besides, we're more compact and convenient, so making a nice spa bath out of an ordinary sink is quite doable.


We?

On the internet, nobody knows you're a hedgehog.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
South Park: Red Hot Catholic Love (part 4/9)
Youtube TNnnM6LTBmw
 
LL316
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Would be great if they reported on Baptist pedos too
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Also, poor Father Mulcayhe is absolutely apoplectic and disappointed.


Fun Fact: In the movie version of M.A.S.H. Father Mulcahy as played by Odo.
 
LL316
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: [pbs.twimg.com image 828x414]
/and how did that work out for them Bobo?


Catholicism isn't real Christianity, they'll say.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: *sigh* now we're gonna have to start using the term "pet stylists" or "pet barbers", aren't we?


I haven't shaved in months out of fear of being labeled a groomer.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: Kit Fister: lefty248: No drag queens involved. 3 articles about religious nut jobs molesting today on Fark.

Well, I mean, the church outfits kinda look like dresses, and given how ignorant the GOP is, they probably can't tell the difference and are blaming the wrong people.

[d.newsweek.com image 850x637]


Since, yanno, everything they're scared of really doesapply...just to Catholic Priests rather than drag queens.

So wait.  Is it all just a big misunderstanding in that Drag Queen is just RW code for clergy members?  Because if so it seems more likely.


Well, I mean, I have no idea since I'm not an RWNJ or RWNJ-adjacent.

However, from what I've read as an amateur psychologist, it wouldn't be out of line to think that they might associate certain behaviors or appearances with repressed traumatic memories.  Yanno, loathing and striking out at something because you subconsciously associate it with past trauma and/or shame.

So, it seems somewhat reasonable to suggest that they lash out and hate drag queens because they sincerely do have some form of repressed trauma that came from some figure that was male but in what could be described as female/feminine clothing.   If you're a young kid and you got molested by a dude in robes that kinda look like a gown, and you repress it to the point that it only surfaces subconsciously when something triggers it, like seeing someone dressing in ostensibly similar types of attire (loosely speaking), it might very well result in you feeling a deep sense of loathing and hate and disgust for that new association.

Again, I'm spitballing, and am certainly no expert on psychology or transfer of trauma/guilt beyond the bounds of my own PTSD and trauma, but...yeah...similar situations, smells, outfits, behaviors...it can all trigger something deeply buried.

And that's not even going into the psychology of generational abuse perpetuated by early childhood experiences translating to behaviors as an adult.

Finally, considering that the whole conservative ego is based on the classic "Manly man" image of masculinity built up in the 40s and 50s (and thus most likely experienced by them as kids or transferred to them by parents) that is centered around stoicism, lack of emotion, toughing it out, and punishing anyone that doesn't fit into that general mold, you're only adding more pressure and mental discord to the mix since they wouldn't only be dealing with trauma from childhood, but would actively be destroying themselves because of what the trauma represents to them and how they view they "should be". Mix it all up, and you get a very farked up, very angry, very hateful, very abusive individual that's going to crack at some point under the weight of it, and will destroy anything and everything that represents the sources of their trauma and repressed pain.

TL;DR: it's entirely likely that the...ah...feminine-like clothing of the clergy robes, combined with early trauma and abuse, combined with trying to live up to a very toxic idea of masculinity would end up leading to a need to outright destroy anything that represented the source of their trauma and pain.

/again, not a pyschologist, please see your local actual MD psych for details.
//Some people truly are just assholes, but if you dig down deep enough, it's almost always tied to a defensive/compensative reaction to some underlying trauma or suffering or shame.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: Well sure, this is obvious in the reality-based universe. But in the GQP imaginary universe, the people they *want* to be pedos are the "real" pedos -- and it's totally, 100% a pure coincidence that the people they want to be the pedos happen to be a marginalized, vulnerable group they can oppress. Funny how that works. Meanwhile, the actual pedos are all over the communities they revere as role models - GQP politicians, religious leaders, etc., and they just pretend the problem doesn't exist there.

/But yeah, imagine just being able to create a "reality" out of pure imagination, and convince yourself it's true, as a grown adult.


That's basically what religion is.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: Kit Fister: besides, we're more compact and convenient, so making a nice spa bath out of an ordinary sink is quite doable.

We?

On the internet, nobody knows you're a hedgehog.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Hedgehog in a human mechasuit, thank you.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If *any* other organization had raped over 600 kids, they would have been forced to disband and their property seized.

But we never seem to hold christian clergy accountable.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Rico the lot of them
 
