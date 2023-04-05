 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   Italy considers banning English. Ireland, Scotland look on with great interest   (globalnews.ca) divider line
91 Comments     (+0 »)
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I say we return fire.

Introduce a bill to remove as much Latin as possible from English and see how quickly this Italian bill dies.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: I say we return fire.

Introduce a bill to remove as much Latin as possible from English and see how quickly this Italian bill dies.


Do it, seize the day!!!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So what?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Combustion: cman: I say we return fire.

Introduce a bill to remove as much Latin as possible from English and see how quickly this Italian bill dies.

Do it, seizebegrasp the day!!!


FTFY. No Latin, remember?

/Yes we borrowed "seize" from French but endingly it is from Latin.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: So what?


Don't you think it's just a tad bit unfair after all the borrowing our language has done that they refuse to show us the same respect we've shown them?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knock it off Italy, We have pineapple, and we will put it on Lasagne if you keep this up.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is certainly one way to get every multinational company to flee your country.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Combustion: cman: I say we return fire.

Introduce a bill to remove as much Latin as possible from English and see how quickly this Italian bill dies.

Do it, seizebegrasp the day!!!

FTFY. No Latin, remember?

/Yes we borrowed "seize" from French but endingly it is from Latin.


I don't think you're going far enough. We need to ban all words with Proto-Indo-European roots.

/Just grunt at each other, I guess.
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whale
Oil
Beef
Hooked
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before I went to Italy I heard and read that Italians hate English, and it can be difficult for Americans to get around. I crammed for a couple months and learned a bunch of basic Italian. Then we get there and every single person I ran into or interacted with spoke English. People lied.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: cman: Combustion: cman: I say we return fire.

Introduce a bill to remove as much Latin as possible from English and see how quickly this Italian bill dies.

Do it, seizebegrasp the day!!!

FTFY. No Latin, remember?

/Yes we borrowed "seize" from French but endingly it is from Latin.

I don't think you're going far enough. We need to ban all words with Proto-Indo-European roots.

/Just grunt at each other, I guess.


No, you're not going far enough. We also need to get rid of any word we borrowed from the Ugric languages, too.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: iron de havilland: cman: Combustion: cman: I say we return fire.

Introduce a bill to remove as much Latin as possible from English and see how quickly this Italian bill dies.

Do it, seizebegrasp the day!!!

FTFY. No Latin, remember?

/Yes we borrowed "seize" from French but endingly it is from Latin.

I don't think you're going far enough. We need to ban all words with Proto-Indo-European roots.

/Just grunt at each other, I guess.

No, you're not going far enough. We also need to get rid of any word we borrowed from the Ugric languages, too.


Time for Basque to shine
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will they still allow Dothraki and Klingon?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ok then...  La tua faccia sembra la mano di Mitch McConnell
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
never go full german,
says the anglo-saxons
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like I need any more reminders of what a homogeneous country Italy is, and why I probably wouldn't live there.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about Glaswegian English?  I knew a guy from Edinburgh and he said he couldn't understand a word they said.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: cman: Combustion: cman: I say we return fire.

Introduce a bill to remove as much Latin as possible from English and see how quickly this Italian bill dies.

Do it, seizebegrasp the day!!!

FTFY. No Latin, remember?

/Yes we borrowed "seize" from French but endingly it is from Latin.

I don't think you're going far enough. We need to ban all words with Proto-Indo-European roots.

/Just grunt at each other, I guess.


Talk is cheap, just fling poo.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I DEMAND FREEDOM NOODLES!!!!
lilluna.comView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: What about Glaswegian English?  I knew a guy from Edinburgh and he said he couldn't understand a word they said.


My mother was from Glasgow.


Not a single one of my friends understood her.  They all confided in me they mostly just smiled and nodded when she spoke to them.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2123: "Italians consider banning Mandarin. Drop consideration after consulting Beijing, reconsidering."
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And people still wonder how Italy was able to turn fascist so easily.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nationalism is so dumb.
 
dkimball
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you spell Moose-a-lini?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kramer - The Calzone
Youtube S4XNcTQT-yY
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad to see Italy has fixed all the major issues it has so it can focus on trivial crap like this.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They will, however, speak the language of the American Dollar.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KodosZardoz: They will, however, speak the language of the American Dollar.


va bene.

Fatto bene
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
globalnews.caView Full Size


So THIS is what Samantha Bee has been up to!
Come back, Sam! The Daily Show needs you!
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arabic still fine, naturally.

Wasn't planning to beheading to Italia anytime soon anyway.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Knock it off Italy, We have pineapple, and we will put it on Lasagne if you keep this up.



Lulz.

During a workshop back in February, a guy who works in supplier management gave a presentation, and since he is originally from Italy, he actually made an analogy about how dealing with suppliers is like making a pizza....and then he made his preference known when it comes to pineapple on pizza.

Also:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Enjoy Hawaiian pizza on occasion.
//But I would rather have a combo with lots of meats and veggies.
///That's the money pizza, yo.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I still legally shout out "It's a me, Mario!!!" in the middle of Rome?

Also, what if I want to blast "Lasagna" by Weird Al?

/Actually did the latter when my parents and I drove into Italy when I was a kid.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
English is the Lingua franca of Europe. Which spoils the Americans and the British, but it is definitely handy to have a common language to communicate among all the different regions. Banning it would be a dumb move.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quebec: You can do that?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aggiustalo di nuovo, Tony
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

OptionC: That is certainly one way to get every multinational company to flee your country.


Yep.  There's a reason the "Bank of Montreal" (and a whole lot more that used to be in Quebec) is almost entirely run out of Toronto.
 
patrick767
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The bill would see all use of English and even English terms that have naturally made their way into the Italian lexicon banned from government communications, private companies promoting their goods and services, and even university classrooms, unless the course is specifically teaching a foreign language.

Oh FFS. Languages change and readily adopt terms from other languages. English is full of such words. It's normal. Trying to ban the terms if they happen to come from English is silly, as is trying to keep a language "pure" somehow. What are you, French?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

nytmare: English is the Lingua franca of Europe. Which spoils the Americans and the British, but it is definitely handy to have a common language to communicate among all the different regions. Banning it would be a dumb move.



Yup.  Although I still introduce myself by saying "Hello, do you speak English?" in the local language when introducing myself.

Of course, it didn't help me out when I accidentally bumped into the tallest mofo in Bratislava at a bar.  I had no idea how to say "I am so sorry" in Slovak, and when the guy said that he didn't speak English, I tried my best by saying "Dude...I am so sorry" with a legitimately apologetic look on my face.  Thankfully, he smiled and everything was okay.  Damn...I am 6'2" and he made me feel short.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, this is ALL my fault!   They heard me trying to speak Italian and were like, fark this biatch.   BAN ENGLISH!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
camaroash
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Celebrate our differences
Pasta Mafia Bolognese
Celebrate our differences
Talk with hands. Mama mia!

Celebrate our differences
Refugee camp. Allahu Akbar!
Celebrate our differences
Long bread. Dunk in the sewer.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Italy is centuries behind France on this.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I would like to visit Italy, so this concerns me. If Beefaroni and Spaghettios aren't real Italian words I might starve to death.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well that just tears it...I'm throwing out my Spaghetti-Ohs and getting me some Freedom-Rings instead.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/S4XNcTQT-yY]


Family Guy - Speaking Italian
Youtube J6dFEtb06nw
 
ISO15693
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Knock it off Italy, We have pineapple, and we will put it on Lasagne if you keep this up.


Putting cheese (even parmesan) on fish angers them even more. Even to the point that if you ask for a little parmesan cheese on your seafood pasta, they will often just outright say "non se ne fa niente" - as in "uh, thats not happening, EVER"

/lived in Italia for 2 years
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
One time in Boston, I was walking home from work, and some tourists asked me for directions.  I wasn't in the mood that day so I said "sprachen ze Deutsch?".  Luckily they didn't speak German because neither did I.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/it's an oldie but it works here
 
