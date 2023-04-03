 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   If you're denied your request to sing another karaoke song at a restaurant, what's a good next logical step to take? (Hint: It's not this)   (clickorlando.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's up with karaoke bars being so dangerous?

https://lawandcrime.com/crime/man-wounded-in-biker-gang-bar-shootout-that-killed-3-faces-murder-charges/
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is all about Social Stratification. A poor, black man in America has to arm himself with a machete because he can't even afford a GUN like most of white America. When will things be truly equal???
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kind of understand, I've been at Karaoke and wanted to kill people.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"And what song would you like to sing, sir?"

"Tequila."

*machete-ing ensues*
 
Salmon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Whoopi has really let it go.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Was it a brujeria song?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did he ask for "Electric Avenue"?

/damn!  Eddie Grant is 75 now.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did someone sing "My Way"?
 
cide1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
the article is missing the one detail i want to know
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Anger is  Appropriate, always.  Even if it's nuts.  Always.  The life mission is to not let that valid anger be a reason to break the law.
 
hammettman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cide1: the article is missing the one detail i want to know


Yep.  What are the odds that it was "Mandy?"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
1) Ah....good old Brevard County...my Grandmother used to live in Melbourne.  Thankfully I never had any trouble with any of the locals at any bars during my last visit in 2004.

2) And what kind of Jason Voorhees shiat is this?  Did he request "He's Back (The Man Behind the Mask)" by Alice Cooper?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Anger is  Appropriate, always.  Even if it's nuts.  Always.  The life mission is to not let that valid anger be a reason to break the law.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A capaella
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Hey pendejo, I asked for "La Cucaracha"."
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
(Hint: Florida tag)
 
ElPrimitivo [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The machete is a persuasive argument. I'd let him sing.

Unless it was some Billy Joel or crap like that. I'd prefer the hacking up
 
thomasvista
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I wanna know what song provoked this.
 
Fubar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's clear from the comments that the Fark community has never done Karaoke in Florida.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fubar: It's clear from the comments that the Fark community has never done Karaoke in Florida.



I've done it in Nashville, and since it was "Teenage Dirtbag" by Wheatus, it's a miracle that I was not assaulted.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Let someone who has been booed out of a karaoke bar trying to mend their broken heart through song throw the first stone.

Yeah, that was me :)
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We are at a karaoke session once with a guy who thought he was Neil Diamond. He wasn't even Neil Rhinestone.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: waxbeans: Anger is  Appropriate, always.  Even if it's nuts.  Always.  The life mission is to not let that valid anger be a reason to break the law.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 221x228]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They told me I couldn't sing another song....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: waxbeans: Anger is  Appropriate, always.  Even if it's nuts.  Always.  The life mission is to not let that valid anger be a reason to break the law.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 221x228]


Perfectly reasonable response, I'd allow it
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

guestguy: "And what song would you like to sing, sir?"

"Tequila."

*machete-ing ensues*


A rousing karaoke performance of 4'33"
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What do you mean 'someone just sang Love Shack, so I need to pick a different song'!?
 
