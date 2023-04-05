 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Man who sold fake records now has own real record
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My fake MP3 downloads are perfect copies of the real thing.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wish I could get that kind of penalty for stealing well over a million dollars.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I used to go to a local record shop in town when I was a kid.

At the front counter, he had all these cassette tapes in plain white covers.

They were recordings of local shows, captured from the mixing board of the venue.

So one day I walked in and asked if he had a "bootleg" of The Who At Shea Stadium 1982.

"These are not bootlegs, you say that word one more time in this store and I'm banning you. These are "hard to find live recordings, not bootlegs"

"Ok, whatever, you got a copy or what?"

"Yeah, right here..."
 
E.S.Q. [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You wouldn't download a record, would you?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He fought the law, and the law won.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sounds like the guy got greedy.
 
khatores
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: I wish I could get that kind of penalty for stealing well over a million dollars.


Yeah...that's a VERY light sentence. They didn't even prohibit him from using a computer or anything.  He could easily do this again.

Hutter, 55, from Ringwood, Hampshire, was given a suspended jail sentence, ordered to do 250 hours unpaid work and told to wear a tag for three months.

Also, this is a really stupid thing to do when you're selling fakes...

He was found out when a Clash fan demanded his money back because of the poor sound quality on the record he had bought online.

When the refund was refused the customer complained to trading standards officers, who bought two sample records - Appetite for Destruction by Guns N' Roses and Songs for the Deaf by Queens of the Stone Age - from Hutter's online business and both turned out to be fakes.

What an idiot.  If he had just refunded the money he could probably have continued doing this for years.

I bought some fake Sonicare heads on ebay once although I didn't realize they were fake.  They even came in authentic-looking packaging and had the little brush covers and everything.

When I compared it to the real one, I noticed some slight differences so I asked the seller. They immediately refunded the money and told me to keep the brush heads. I couldn't get them to take them back.  I didn't even want the refund.

In any case I let it slide and didn't pursue the issue.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I remember some kid in HS in 1983 selling copies of The Beatles, Black Album on cassette.

I had to remind him that they never recorded an album with that title.

He went on to explain they were out-takes from 1968-1969 and compiled to one collection.

Awful quality.
 
Bslim
That is the correct way to handle the situation.
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTFA: ...told to wear a tag for three months.
So, "Dumbass"? "(Fake)"?
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Called out by a Clash fan. The ignominy of it all...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bslim: That is the correct way to handle the situation.


being too young and not experienced, I once bought a Fender Butterscotch Blonde Telecaster. Always wanted one. I was about 18 at the time. The price seemed a bit low, but within my budget.

Took it home and a few days later, the Fender sticker on the headstock was coming off. Odd, that's never happened to me before.

Then the sticker fell off completely. An older friend came by and told me I had purchased a fake Fender.

So I went back to the store and asked for a refund.

"Sorry kid. No returns" and points to the sign.

I wound up selling it to a school friend who wanted to learn to play guitar. I told him, "it's not a real Fender" but he didn't care and took it off my hands.

In 2015 at a guitar swap in Freeport, Long Island, I finally got my real, authentic, butterscotch blonde tele.

It's beautiful.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Called out by a Clash fan. The ignominy of it all...


Actually the vendor was probably lucky that he wasn't within a baseball bat lengths reach of said Clash fan
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: You wouldn't download a record, would you?


Of course not.

The 3D printer required to print it out would be prohibitively expensive.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sentencing Hutton, he said: "Your benefit from your criminal activity over that period of six years was £1,274.222.84p, and I make a confiscation order of £373,589.64p."


so he got no jail time an got to keep £900k, less lawyers fees

sounds like he still ended up doing just fine
 
Bslim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: Bslim: That is the correct way to handle the situation.

being too young and not experienced, I once bought a Fender Butterscotch Blonde Telecaster. Always wanted one. I was about 18 at the time. The price seemed a bit low, but within my budget.

Took it home and a few days later, the Fender sticker on the headstock was coming off. Odd, that's never happened to me before.

Then the sticker fell off completely. An older friend came by and told me I had purchased a fake Fender.

So I went back to the store and asked for a refund.

"Sorry kid. No returns" and points to the sign.

I wound up selling it to a school friend who wanted to learn to play guitar. I told him, "it's not a real Fender" but he didn't care and took it off my hands.

In 2015 at a guitar swap in Freeport, Long Island, I finally got my real, authentic, butterscotch blonde tele.

It's beautiful.

[Fark user image image 848x288]


Very nice!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

steklo: I used to go to a local record shop in town when I was a kid.

At the front counter, he had all these cassette tapes in plain white covers.

They were recordings of local shows, captured from the mixing board of the venue.

So one day I walked in and asked if he had a "bootleg" of The Who At Shea Stadium 1982.

"These are not bootlegs, you say that word one more time in this store and I'm banning you. These are "hard to find live recordings, not bootlegs"

"Ok, whatever, you got a copy or what?"

"Yeah, right here..."


WE SELL TOBACCO SMOKING PRODUCTS AND ACCESSORIES - NOT BONGS!

/of course now they proudly sell bongs
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

steklo: I remember some kid in HS in 1983 selling copies of The Beatles, Black Album on cassette.

I had to remind him that they never recorded an album with that title.

He went on to explain they were out-takes from 1968-1969 and compiled to one collection.

Awful quality.


After Elvis died, RCA really dug into the vaults and was releasing about anything they could.  In the '90s they put out an album of his outtakes which apparently consisted of false starts, studio talk, extraneous instrumental tracks and doodling around....Never remotely considered release-worthy.  Barrell-bottom scrapings
One reviewer called it the equivalent of filming somebody on the toilet, and "you'd be better off giving your money to a tramp."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: WE SELL TOBACCO SMOKING PRODUCTS AND ACCESSORIES - NOT BONGS!


Bslim: Very nice!


See this "head shop"?  It was in my local mall growing up. The kid I sold the fake Telecaster, his dad owned this place.

They never liked the word bong while in the store but if you visited their home? It was allowed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: steklo: I remember some kid in HS in 1983 selling copies of The Beatles, Black Album on cassette.

I had to remind him that they never recorded an album with that title.

He went on to explain they were out-takes from 1968-1969 and compiled to one collection.

Awful quality.

After Elvis died, RCA really dug into the vaults and was releasing about anything they could.  In the '90s they put out an album of his outtakes which apparently consisted of false starts, studio talk, extraneous instrumental tracks and doodling around....Never remotely considered release-worthy.  Barrell-bottom scrapings
One reviewer called it the equivalent of filming somebody on the toilet, and "you'd be better off giving your money to a tramp."


Tom Parker did the same thing when Elvis was still alive, release an album of stage banter on his on label to avoid Copyright , and to locked all of the minds eye from sales.

Having Fun With Elvis On Stage - FULL ALBUM
Youtube ZQRUnH7Fuxo
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: After Elvis died, RCA really dug into the vaults and was releasing about anything they could.  In the '90s they put out an album of his outtakes which apparently consisted of false starts, studio talk, extraneous instrumental tracks and doodling around....Never remotely considered release-worthy.  Barrell-bottom scrapings


This, I can believe. They say Prince has thousands of hours of unreleased stuff, when The Beatles released their Anthology set, even then, I thought it was "bottom of the barrel" stuff. Not all of it, but most of it.

The book, "The Beatles Recording Sessions" is a great book. In chronological order it lists every time they put something down on tape...someone had to sit there, put the tapes up on the machine and catalog it. Apparently he was an EMI engineer with cancer, and had the time to go through it all.

Amazing.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: WE SELL TOBACCO SMOKING PRODUCTS AND ACCESSORIES - NOT BONGS!

Bslim: Very nice!

See this "head shop"?  It was in my local mall growing up. The kid I sold the fake Telecaster, his dad owned this place.

They never liked the word bong while in the store but if you visited their home? It was allowed.

[Fark user image image 520x778]


I should open up a nursing home and call it, " Different Strokes".
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Claude Ballse: steklo: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: WE SELL TOBACCO SMOKING PRODUCTS AND ACCESSORIES - NOT BONGS!

Bslim: Very nice!

See this "head shop"?  It was in my local mall growing up. The kid I sold the fake Telecaster, his dad owned this place.

They never liked the word bong while in the store but if you visited their home? It was allowed.

[Fark user image image 520x778]

I should open up a nursing home and call it, " Different Strokes".


Truth in advertising!
 
