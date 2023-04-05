 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Man was fed up with children knocking on his door and running off. Then a door-to-door salesman came by   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A beating is over the top, but I once yelled at the maintenance guy in my building for pounding on my door like he was on a farking SWAT team. It wasn't like he knocked once and I didn't answer, he launched right into BANG!BANG!BANG!BANG!BANG! like he was the Incredible Hulk on a bad day. Scared the hell out of me and the cats.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why didn't he set up a booby trap like a normal enraged person?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
very simple. put up a sign


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTA: Lester had a history of violent offending, with 15 convictions for 25 offences on his record before the attack.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
CSB time!

So we've all seen the movie Goodfella's where Henry explains how Paulie would get phone calls from the payphone on his street. Kids would answer it, run to his door, ring the bell and tell Paulie, he had a phone call...

right?

Ok,

So my aunt, lived on that same street. Her friends would be the one to answer and ring his bell.

One day they decided to play ring and run on his doorbell.

I can't even imagine.

LOL
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 minute ago  
{sniff}  Our little guy is all grown up now.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I know the perfect welcome home gift for this guy when he gets out:

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
