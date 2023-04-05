|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: I submitted this with a better headline
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2023-04-05 12:24:57 PM (15 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
181 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2023 at 12:54 PM (27 minutes ago) | Favorite | Watch | share:
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
Last Thursday we ran a block ad blockers test. We had to drop it earlier than expected due to politics-related News Cycle stuff. The idea was to try to get a comparison with the previous Thursday, but that became impossible when we got hit with that traffic spike. However, looking at the six hours' worth of data, it doesn't look like blocking ad blockers moved the needle at all.
We did however get a bunch of new subscriptions during the test. Which got me wondering, does anyone have any idea for some subscription drive stunts we/I could do? I've been considering a livestreamed evening of me drinking bourbon out of a wine glass culminating in me deleting the politics tab again like I did 10 years ago. But surely there are other ideas? I'm game for whatever, post your thoughts in the comments.
The Fark News Livestream will be a game-time decision this week. Politics sucked all the air out of the news cycle this week, but if it rallies by noon tomorrow we'll do it. Also of note, Dill's house had a close call with a tornado just hours after last week's livestream. Family is fine, house is fine, chickens are fine, but he's now the proud owner of a pile of dead trees stacked higher than his house. Hopefully he'll drink too much one evening and light that sucker on fire like a rural Indiana burning man or something. Anyhow, keep an eye out, we'll know by noon tomorrow.
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Louisiana_Sitar_Club recognized someone who was strolling around Little Rock with a big-ass tornado in the background
NotCodger thought about how a time traveler would use a mobile phone in 1943
steklo had one thought when it came to a middle schooler using a PowerPoint presentation to threaten 10 other kids in class
oldfarthenry figured a 9th-century Viking is still paying a price for a "bum-splitting" poop
scottydoesntknow considered the worst part about your 12-year-old neighbor killing you to steal your guns then being caught because of a pizza receipt
BumpInTheNight pointed out the most depraved part of threatening classmates in an in-class PowerPoint presentation
Wessoman made an observation about the name of a popular new Girl Scout cookie
Ivo Shandor rewrote a headline about a charter school principal who sent a $100k check to a scammer impersonating Elon Musk
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That proved Wireless Joe wrong about the giant Viking poop
The Pope of Manwich Village commented about the plan to return an orca to the ocean after nearly 50 years of captivity
Smart:
BizarreMan "accidentally" taught a coworker a lesson about pranking
Wessoman potentially identified the model of mobile phone a time traveler was photographed with in 1943
NewportBarGuy discussed the types of animals that are in aquariums
Robinfro explained a woman's reaction when strangers put a bucket over her head for a TikTok prank
DoughyGuy analyzed a Viking's dropping
gilatrout described some of the reasons it can be so hard to evict squatters
MrBallou cited an early warning about building oceanfront homes that people in Rodanthe, NC should've heeded
Hey Nurse! talked about vacations not going as expected
CSB Sunday Morning theme: Learning to drive
Smart: cherryl taggart taught a speed demon how to drive
Funny: WyDave went to great lengths to earn a nickname
Politics Funny:
monsatano explained what happened to the shirt of a man who's purported to be Trump fan Catturd
grokca pointed out why you should never question Lauren Boebert
North_Central_Positronics assured Ron DeSantis that Florida would not have to help extradite Trump to New York
bobtheme discussed the reaction on Fox News to Trump's indictment
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes described how people reacted to the number of charges against Trump
Politics Smart:
Lyger shared a message for Transgender Day of Visibility
snowjack found the weapon that Russia bragged about having that could destroy the United States
BigMax noticed that Republicans have been using a certain word a lot lately
Grand_Moff_Joseph had a suggestion for universities that have low enrollment numbers because of the politics of the state they're in
discotaco thought that Fox News accidentally came up with their new slogan
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
GoodDoctorB turned these pendant lights into something that could never ever possibly destroy us
Yammering_Splat_Vector knew that this chick is an awesome skier
RedZoneTuba showed us an intimidating motorcycle racer
RedZoneTuba relaxed in the music room
Stephen_Falken made Shatner's flight into the Twilight Zone even worse
Herb Utsmelz knew what to put in the center square
Stephen_Falken made an album cover
rnatalie discovered that ceiling cat has branched out
whatsupchuck demonstrated what these long longs can do
west.la.lawyer found the next Heisman Trophy winner
Farktography theme: Free For All 3
orionid captured a magical scene of a white wolf in a sunbeam
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
♫ Oompa Loompa doopity doo / We found another body for you / Oompa Loompa doopity dee / We thought there were two, but now there are three ♫
The Dairy Queen laughed to see such sport as the thieves ran away with their spoon
Hey, Ron: ♫ M-I-C See...we screwed you. K-E-Y Why? Because you're an idiot. M-O-U-S-E ♫
What about the left ones?
Asstronomers say all that bleaching you've been doing has worked
Epstein didn't fire himself
Coors launches its first-ever bourbon. Needless to say, you won't need to order it with water
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, although I'm still confused about vacation destinations that market themselves by showing how expensive they are on game shows. On the Quiz itself, Shotgun Justice takes the top spot with 1007 and a ticket to the 1000 club, where we're camping out in the alley in the back with a cheap charcoal grill and a case of Coors Light, a $6,691 value. Resident modmin Two Dogs Farking scored 976. followed by Denjiro in second with 965 and reachforthetop9 in third with 943. mrs. badcrumble made fourth with 933, and bughunter rounds out the top five with 900.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was one of those terms you knew from Mr. Collins' 11th grade English lit class but forgot as soon as the test was over. Only 37% of quiztakers caught the Merriam-Webster Word of the Day last Tuesday and knew that a "bildungsroman" is a novel about the moral and psychological growth of the main character. An object that serves no purpose other than to move the story forward is a "McGuffin" (like the briefcase in Pulp Fiction), and a naming convention in which a part stands for the whole is a "synecdoche" ("hands" to refer to crew members).
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about which actor was warning Ukrainians of incoming attacks. 84% of quiztakers knew that Mark Hamill was happy to record lines for Ukraine's free Air Alert app that is connected to the country's air defense systems and will tell residents when to proceed to the nearest shelter.. Although his lines are in English, many Ukrainians prefer his voice to the lines recorded in Ukrainian, I'm guessing because the Ukrainian voice doesn't end the "All Clear" message with "May the Force be with you."
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz last week was about the new Netflix series based on the book by A.J, Quinnell. Only 50% knew that Quinnell wrote "Man on Fire" about former CIA agent John Creasy who works as a bodyguard. Believe it or not, "The Book of Eli" was an original screenplay by Gary Whitta and not a bad adaptation of a beloved sci-fi novel as it seemed at the time. I'm not sure I would ever try to adapt something already done by Tony Scott and Denzel Washington, but then again, I'm not Netflix, and they just did "Wednesday".
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about songwriter Bernie Taupin and his upcoming exhibition at London's Iconic Images Gallery. 89% recognized the name of one half of one of the most prolific hit-making duos of all time, the other half being Elton John. Taupin writes the lyrics, then Sir Elton comes up with the melody to match. It works for them - 25 platinum albums, a quarter of a billion records - and the biggest selling single of all time in "Candle In the Wind '97", which Taupin re-wrote for the occasion, having also written the original.
If you missed out last week, it's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again on Friday.
· · ·
15 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 15 of 15 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
|