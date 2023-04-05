 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   For-Profit Colleges petition the U.S. Supreme Court to force Pres. Biden to stop helping the students they have put into debt slavery because it hurts their profit margins   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
26
    More: Murica, Law, Lawsuit, Student loan, Supreme court, Court, Supreme Court of the United States, Loan, The Borrowers  
•       •       •

546 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2023 at 12:35 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Non-profits still allowed to make debt slaves.
 
wage0048
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The "schools" already got paid.  They have nothing to lose or gain, so they should have no standing to sude.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's insane that schools would become lenders.

Precedent in the form of automobile manufacturers having their own financing divisions notwithstanding.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dear For-Profit Colleges:

Not a chance in hell.

Sincerely, Everyone Who's Gotten Themselves Out Of Your Damned Debt-Slavery Clutches
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Education should never be a for-profit institution.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Dear For-Profit Colleges:

Not a chance in hell.

Sincerely, Everyone Who's Gotten Themselves Out Of Your Damned Debt-Slavery Clutches


You forgot who 6 of the US Supreme Court Justice work for.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Education should never be a for-profit institution.


Please explain that to all these religious people asking for education tax dollars to go to their Jesus Factories.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Or they could, I dunno, just spitballing here... or they could not suck?

Nah.
 
Anenu
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Some things should never be for profit, education is one example, healthcare another.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wage0048: The "schools" already got paid.  They have nothing to lose or gain, so they should have no standing to sude.


Won't somebody think of their exploitive business model?

How can they get more money if they can't get more suckers into the debt hopper?
 
Snort
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I am sure there is a second amendment solution somewhere.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dark Brandon: "I hear you, for-profit colleges. After much consideration, I'm cancelling all student debt and nationalizing university. Professors will be paid well, and the education system will reform to meet the needs of society rather than corporations"

Actual Brandon: "I'm something of a neoliberal myself. *concedes*"
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Education should never be a for-profit institution.


But without $100k+ fees, how will they afford to pay the football coaches?
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
debt slavery

Fark user imageView Full Size

/got debt. Not slave
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Personally i would cut all not for profit colleges off from government backed student loans and also from grants top students. Do that and they will crumble back into the dust from which they arose.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: Personally i would cut all not for profit colleges off from government backed student loans and also from grants top students. Do that and they will crumble back into the dust from which they arose.


All for profit colleges

/I need stronger coffee.
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Commander Lysdexic: Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Education should never be a for-profit institution.

But without $100k+ fees, how will they afford to pay the football coaches?


For-profit operations don't tend to be the ones with the glitzy sports programs.
 
madpeanut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wage0048: The "schools" already got paid.  They have nothing to lose or gain, so they should have no standing to sude.


Actually they do stand to lose their price gouging ways as people are asking why it cost is so much to attend college with putting people into significant debt which then keeps them at the poverty line after.  They've become greedy at the expense of offering higher education which benefits the country.

Also expect them to change tactics because what's better than lots of money once?  Lots of money over time where they start making you recertify that degree every few years to keep it 'active' and then you will also owe them money before you even pmfinish paying off your loans if you want to 'keep' that degree.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: wage0048: The "schools" already got paid.  They have nothing to lose or gain, so they should have no standing to sude.

Won't somebody think of their exploitive business model?

How can they get more money if they can't get more suckers into the debt hopper?


And then 'service' the indebted.
In both senses of that verb.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


or alternatively, get good grades and get scholarships.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MBooda: debt slavery

[Fark user image 594x775]
/got debt. Not slave


We've seen your posts. There is no way you ever stepped foot in a college.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
for the hundredth time, Biden should never have gone with student loan forgiveness and hardly anyone even wanted that.   He should absolutely have gone with student loan interest forgiveness instead.   That would take away the right wing talking points and focus everyone on the real issue: students are paying off their loans three times over due to usury-level interest rates on their loans.   I don't know a single student who wouldn't gladly pay of their loan ... once.
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MBooda: debt slavery

[Fark user image image 594x775]
/got debt. Not slave


How much education debt do you have?

Also, do you know how metaphors work?

/also eat my ass
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: [i.imgflip.com image 500x500]

or alternatively, get good grades and get scholarships.


Education should be free, you psycho.
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Anenu: Some things should never be for profit, education is one example, healthcare another.


Prisons.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

austerity101: /also eat my ass


Ahhhhhhhhhh... A Yalie!

Well spotted, good Sir!
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.