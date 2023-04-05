 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave music is a re-run, so fingers crossed the powers that be press the right button today. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
41
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Orange County, California, Federal Communications Commission, KUCI FCC Public Files, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Irvine, California, California  
•       •       •

72 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 05 Apr 2023 at 12:30 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hola, chicos!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all.
The Cure world is abuzz again. Four additional NA dates added with pending announcements for LATAM soon
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" 'Sitting' Quietly.
(For a frickin' change...)"

(This greeting is re-run from 3-21-23)
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: " 'Sitting' Quietly.
(For a frickin' change...)"

(This greeting is re-run from 3-21-23)


Ohhhh does that mean I can rerun my comments? Lazy me is totally down for that.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have a dinosaur living in my new garden
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

I want to call her Eddie Lizard
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
WAH!!! 1/2 hour early re-run broadcast!!!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yay pF half an hour early!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Here We Go....."
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"fingers crossed the powers that be press the right button today."

Hall pass -

"I pressed in the right place
But it must have been the wrong time..."
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hello Dear Farkers🎸
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Howdy, early birdie - tune in; the show is on now...
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is SCNW out today?
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yessir - at least he's not on air; he may pop in here, like he did yesterday. He's got Stuff this week.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I saw two great shows this past weekend: The Church and Robyn Hitchcock. I am still walking in the clouds.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

perigee: "fingers crossed the powers that be press the right button today."

Hall pass -

"I pressed in the right place
But it must have been the wrong time..."


That was the kiss of death huh?
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Floki: I saw two great shows this past weekend: The Church and Robyn Hitchcock. I am still walking in the clouds.


I can tell you're gassed about it -
   
"I saw The Church and Robyn Hitchcock this past weekend.
I am a kid again. In love. So happy!"

Congrats on starting Spring properly! Now... you've set the bar... live up to it! There are 8 more months for concerts! Stay Young!
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is for SCNW and all Church Service attendees. Wish you were all here:

The Church - Sinclair - March 31, 2023

Ascendence
Destination
Metropolis
Columbus
No Other You
Kings
Is This Where You Live
Hypnogogue
Hotel Womb
Antarctica
Old Coast Road
Albert Ross
Fly
One Day
Comedown!
C'est La Vie
Under the Milky Way
Grind
Tantalized
Second Bridge

Encore:
Reptile
You Took
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hey Maddy! You're late!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm on the lookout for show recording from gigs you folks have been to on dimeadozen & the traders den but sod's law is prevailing currently
I see The Church from Chicago & SF available.
For Hitchcock I only see
Fark user imageView Full Size


Still nothing on last year's Numan shows :(
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
/scnw is gonna be bummed, they played both 'Destination' and 'You Took' at your shows - the Church didn't at the LA Shows.

Looks like a fantastic set! How was the sound? Would love a little mini review...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pista: I'm on the lookout for show recording from gigs you folks have been to on dimeadozen & the traders den but sod's law is prevailing currently


Dimeadozen. Wow.
Forgot ALL about that site...
Gonna go peek...
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So I'm here on time, yet somehow late
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Almost on time... Hellosh!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

perigee: Hey Maddy! You're late!


Danged temporal anomalies!
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pista: I'm on the lookout for show recording from gigs you folks have been to on dimeadozen & the traders den but sod's law is prevailing currently
I see The Church from Chicago & SF available.
For Hitchcock I only see
[Fark user image image 832x452]

Still nothing on last year's Numan shows :(


Robyn Hitchcock at City Winery in Boston is the show I saw Sunday!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

djslowdive: So I'm here on time, yet somehow late


sno man: Almost on time... Hellosh!


Don't worry. Someone pressed the button a bit to early
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Floki: Pista: I'm on the lookout for show recording from gigs you folks have been to on dimeadozen & the traders den but sod's law is prevailing currently
I see The Church from Chicago & SF available.
For Hitchcock I only see
[Fark user image image 832x452]

Still nothing on last year's Numan shows :(

Robyn Hitchcock at City Winery in Boston is the show I saw Sunday!


Do you want it?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Today's playlist (in no particular order)

-e
-c soA
lt  g
dSr
tTGlr ce
Mo "a
)sTan
uanIalbv S]
MiBl b
Mha
llitn sm -   eEiK(le-igNsya
JO i aeI pes k e
i Ad'x-B M
a t sOi Tbe-euh1HrY lSueel!
O s
i
NGbhnireflorlC Ynue op- Te v aenlT- nea
tr-aee

bWa
eie92-
r8lplBg
eS aa
eeBOThsizl-aBg
e olltlsbliaD8LossdK
ryocagU)Lehn s
tuloc  iTa
btT
no   t  -fk
rirya tlehtfehO[c S-l-ueuhyB
npsmWeihS S
v YalRnaV1I -n(oeeSae TcohoCcy
kT'atKhTo  lsolg  u-ieoitCSd nkt lrsso eeim-TI &ie rnhs thzHTaucgcddee ln  rTeG ecleoaola r--Sn
rF rl   eece [hsu r oC
pTih
enhu
lpOvyp e ie
lrn husTtr teauehiz huohelr
ei
Yh
Osk an
&r!y
vvo-oCzeTrY
lTucttPhw tnmf iu T
Sn e
niWnrsc
y iPtlli  VtCt- ,a
vecz
eo
ThAurcou LzTA]ggtnnuoeo
hlsxhtoooiUhuesSI re
e oisr loofoomermCl ehrnBn tTS   e lllmho
ntIoreMko  Ths acT e StatoA
ocTCoaieaue gG
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: perigee: Hey Maddy! You're late!

Danged temporal anomalies!


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

A tacyon burst caused a cascade failure in the chronoton field.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pista: Floki: Pista: I'm on the lookout for show recording from gigs you folks have been to on dimeadozen & the traders den but sod's law is prevailing currently
I see The Church from Chicago & SF available.
For Hitchcock I only see
[Fark user image image 832x452]

Still nothing on last year's Numan shows :(

Robyn Hitchcock at City Winery in Boston is the show I saw Sunday!

Do you want it?


Yes! What do I need to do to get it? (Within reason😉)
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Today's playlist (in no particular order)

-e
-c soA
lt  g
dSr
tTGlr ce
Mo "a
)sTan
uanIalbv S]
MiBl b
Mha
llitn sm -   eEiK(le-igNsya
JO i aeI pes k e
i Ad'x-B M
a t sOi Tbe-euh1HrY lSueel!
O s
i
NGbhnireflorlC Ynue op- Te v aenlT- nea
tr-aee

bWa
eie92-
r8lplBg
eS aa
eeBOThsizl-aBg
e olltlsbliaD8LossdK
ryocagU)Lehn s
tuloc  iTa
btT
no   t  -fk
rirya tlehtfehO[c S-l-ueuhyB
npsmWeihS S
v YalRnaV1I -n(oeeSae TcohoCcy
kT'atKhTo  lsolg  u-ieoitCSd nkt lrsso eeim-TI &ie rnhs thzHTaucgcddee ln  rTeG ecleoaola r--Sn
rF rl   eece [hsu r oC
pTih
enhu
lpOvyp e ie
lrn husTtr teauehiz huohelr
ei
Yh
Osk an
&r!y
vvo-oCzeTrY
lTucttPhw tnmf iu T
Sn e
niWnrsc
y iPtlli  VtCt- ,a
vecz
eo
ThAurcou LzTA]ggtnnuoeo
hlsxhtoooiUhuesSI re
e oisr loofoomermCl ehrnBn tTS   e lllmho
ntIoreMko  Ths acT e StatoA
ocTCoaieaue gG


Wow, I don't remember "y iPtlli  VtCt- ,a"being played. That one is super rare.
 
MurphyManifesto
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Today's playlist (in no particular order)


I think that one of us is having a stroke.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Floki: Pista: Floki: Pista: I'm on the lookout for show recording from gigs you folks have been to on dimeadozen & the traders den but sod's law is prevailing currently
I see The Church from Chicago & SF available.
For Hitchcock I only see
[Fark user image image 832x452]

Still nothing on last year's Numan shows :(

Robyn Hitchcock at City Winery in Boston is the show I saw Sunday!

Do you want it?

Yes! What do I need to do to get it? (Within reason😉)


Just hang on a few minutes. I'm uploading it to wetransfer for you. Stay tuned.....
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was in the other room when this song started, and for a moment I thought it was "The Pina Colada Song." And right on the heels of that thought: I wouldn't put it past him.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MurphyManifesto: jasonvatch: Today's playlist (in no particular order)

I think that one of us is having a stroke.


More than one of us now.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.