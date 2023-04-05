 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   A deep dive into the war between the US and China over undersea internet cables   (reuters.com) divider line
22
    More: Interesting, United States, Pacific Ocean, Philippines, National Security Agency, Telecommunication, France, Indian Ocean, China Telecom  
•       •       •

949 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Apr 2023 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told it's not cables, but tubes...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I was told it's not cables, but tubes...


I thought it was a big truck?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to cut your cable, Lebowski!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China to Taiwan: "Surrender to Xi's authority to control you and your internet usage, or we'll keep cutting your internet cables!"

Taiwan to China: "Do you hear yourself right now?!"
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do what you want China.....we have the Iron Man.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: I thought it was a big truck?


Close.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you want moist packets?  Cause that's how you get moist packets.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they don't, fix the cable?

What a lousy adult film that's going to be.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I was told it's not cables, but tubes...


Actually it's a series of tubes
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the U.S. government, concerned about the potential for Chinese spying on these sensitive communications cables, ran a successful campaign to flip the contract to SubCom through incentives and pressure on consortium members.

So the US could spy on the sensitive communications?

So if the data was truly encrypted, would this make a difference?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Stuxnet china's servers.  What good will the cables do if we take down the internet for them?

Also cut all the cables going into china.  Total information embargo.  Make it so they have to smuggle internet with buckets of USB drives.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That subsea fiber optic cables between continents even exist much less work very well reliably is totally astonishing on a technical level. Let's not f this up
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The term "deep dive" is super overused and I've grown to hate it already.

HOWEVER, nice work subby.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Listening in on undersea cable traffic?  I can't imagine anyone doing that

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Actually it's a series of tubes


You know this hiats home, right?

Ex US Army Signal Corp Soldier. I was working the "Arpanet, Milnet, and Disnet" back in the early 90's over at DISA. in Arlington, VA.

Also, ex resident of Fredneck MD. Not far from Ft Detrick...Been there a few times. Used to eat at the McDonalds at one of the gates.

enough said.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

berylman: That subsea fiber optic cables between continents even exist much less work very well reliably is totally astonishing on a technical level. Let's not f this up


I don't know how you tap a undersea fiber cable, I assume you'd detect someone splicing in when your data drops off then comes back a few hours later. The US use to do that shiat with subs on copper lines back in the day. I don't know what they do now. Seem like China just farks them up with boat anchors for fun because I doubt they can tap them and get any data successfully, especially with encryption.
 
Loreweaver
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: berylman: That subsea fiber optic cables between continents even exist much less work very well reliably is totally astonishing on a technical level. Let's not f this up

I don't know how you tap a undersea fiber cable, I assume you'd detect someone splicing in when your data drops off then comes back a few hours later. The US use to do that shiat with subs on copper lines back in the day. I don't know what they do now. Seem like China just farks them up with boat anchors for fun because I doubt they can tap them and get any data successfully, especially with encryption.


The concern here is that if a Chinese-owned company lays the cable, the Chinese government can add their own built-in listening hardware directly into the hardware systems, giving them unfettered access to any and all data going through the cables.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: berylman: That subsea fiber optic cables between continents even exist much less work very well reliably is totally astonishing on a technical level. Let's not f this up

I don't know how you tap a undersea fiber cable, I assume you'd detect someone splicing in when your data drops off then comes back a few hours later. The US use to do that shiat with subs on copper lines back in the day. I don't know what they do now. Seem like China just farks them up with boat anchors for fun because I doubt they can tap them and get any data successfully, especially with encryption.


I am sure the US Navy has that figured out with both tapping and breaking encryption (though they may get help from the NSA for the latter). As for China, they just annoyingly destroy the undersea internet cables, because Xi is bitter that Taiwan is still independent from China, so they destructively troll Taiwan anyway they can without retaliation (since damaging/destroying internet cables isn't as fit for a retaliatory response (also Taiwan not having the ability to cut China's internet cables) as opposed to something like, invasion).
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Loreweaver: The concern here is that if a Chinese-owned company lays the cable, the Chinese government can add their own built-in listening hardware directly into the hardware systems, giving them unfettered access to any and all data going through the cables.


Quick, send in Bicycle repair man....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: We're going to cut your cable, Lebowski!
[Fark user image image 425x230]


As usual, Flea understands the assignment.
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 1 minute ago  
See, this is why we need:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.