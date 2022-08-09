 Skip to content
(Reuters) Day 406 of WW3. Ukraine is building another army; 44,000 new recruits since February. Welcome to your Wednesday Russo-Ukraine War thread
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning all. It's Wednesday and the defence of Ukraine is still holding strong, court intrigue in Moscow is apparently starting to get explody, and Ukraine's combat beaver is getting it's own Wikipedia page. *re-reads last news item in confusion, shrugs, and presses on.* Here's your overnight war news updates from the Kyiv Post and the Kyiv Independent.


Kyiv Post Daily Thread - The Latest News From and About Ukraine on April 5

Invasion Damages $2.6 bn Worth of Ukraine's Heritage, Culture
UN issues estimate of Russian damage to Ukraine's heritage and cultural sites.

Murder at Café Putin
No, it's not a new film based on an Agatha Christie novel, but it might well be. The recent assassination of a notorious Russian milblogger is rife with vicious intrigue.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Announces New Demining Initiative
As the extent of contamination with landmines and explosive remnants (ERW) grows to the size of 'two Austrias', the clearance challenge also mounts.

Kuleba on Results of Meeting of Ukraine-NATO Commission
'My message - Vilnius 2023 is opportunity to correct mistakes of Bucharest 2008, Foreign Minister reports.

EXPLAINED - Ex-US President Bill Clinton Says He Feels 'Terrible' About the Budapest Memorandum
In a fresh interview, the man who convinced Ukraine to abandon the world's third largest nuclear arsenal - and give it to Russia no less! - now has second thoughts.

Ukraine's Upcoming Offensive - Russia is Warned: "Leave or Be Destroyed"
"You still have time to run" - a combative President Zelensky throws down the gauntlet to Russian troops, soon to be hit by Ukraine's Spring offensive

US Details New $2.6 bn Military Aid Package for Ukraine
Details about new substantial US military aid package for Ukraine revealed.

Russia Says Ready to Return Ukraine Children if Parents Request
Under international pressure, Russia goes through the motions concerning readiness to return abducted Ukrainian children.

'Kadyrovites' Threatened Residents of Moscow With War Because of Protests Over Mosque Construction
Ramzan Kadyrov has also responded to the protests in Moscow, calling on protesters to be conscripted and fight for 'Russia's world' in trenches with a machine gun.

Ukraine's 'Combat Beaver' to Get Wikipedia Page Devoted to its 'Decisive Victory' in Trench Battle
A belligerent beaver battled a Ukrainian soldier for control of his fortification and the rodent's 'victory' may now be preserved in a military history record.

Russia has targeted Ukroboronprom facilities more than 150 times since start of full-scale invasion.Russia has targeted Ukraine's state defense conglomerate Ukroboronprom facilities more than 150 times since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, General Director Yurii Husiev said in an interview on April 5.

State Bureau of Investigation: Commander who beat subordinate can face up to 12 years in prison.A platoon commander in Zhytomyr Oblast who attacked a conscript faces up to 12 years in prison, the State Bureau of Investigation reported on April 5. The bureau concluded its investigation into the incident and has submitted its indictment to the court.

Russia launches multi-weapon attack against 8 oblasts over past 24 hours.Four people were killed and 14 were injured from Russian attacks across eight oblasts over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported via the Military Media Center on April 5.

UK Defense Ministry: Russia likely expecting 'friendly' nations to purchase its state debt.Russia is likely expecting financial assistance from "friendly" nations, including the purchase of its state debt, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote in its April 5 intelligence update.

Erdogan: Current structure of UN Security Council 'unsustainable.'Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for a reform of the UN Security Council's structure, saying that the current model is "unsustainable," Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

White House: Release of detained US reporter is a priority for Biden.The release of the detained reporter Evan Gershkovich is a "priority" and "urgency" for U.S. President Joe Biden, according to the White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

General Staff: Russia launches 3 missiles, 47 airstrikes in the past day.Russian forces continued concentrating efforts on advancing along Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka directions in Donetsk oblast as Ukrainian soldiers repelled 60 attacks.

ISW: Kremlin continues to falsely reassure Russian public that Ukraine war won't have significant economic consequences.Russian President Vladimir Putin held a State Council Presidium meeting on April 4 to discuss developing Russian industry in the face of sanctions pressure, during which he claimed that sanctions are having "positive outcomes" by forcing Russian firms to embrace import substitution.

The Guardian: Britain blocks UN webcast featuring Russian children's commissioner, subject to arrest warrant.The U.K. has blocked the United Nation's webcast of an informal security council meeting on Ukraine scheduled for April 5 at which Russia's commissioner for children's rights is due to speak, according to the Guardian.

Southern Command: Russia deploys additional ships to Black Sea.Ukraine's Southern Command said on April 4 that Russia deployed additional ships to the Black Sea. There are currently 15 ships, including six missile carriers.

And that's your lot. Enjoy your day folks.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Forwarded from
Zelenskiy / Official

Constantly in touch with our commanders who are confronting the evil state on the battlefield.
A special format of our military meeting was held today. General Syrsky - regarding Bakhmut, the head, head of GUR - regarding the general military situation. The Ministry of Defense - regarding the supply of ammunition and everything else according to the needs of our defenders. Decisions are already being implemented.
All day we are preparing for the international events planned for this week. They are important, brave, ambitious. As it is a rule for Ukraine.
We keep the internal situation under control. In particular, regarding spiritual independence.
We also guarantee it. No one will succeed in breaking Ukraine - neither from the outside nor from the inside.
I thank everyone who is fighting for Ukraine! Avdiivka and Bakhmut, Maryinka and Krasnohorivka, every hot direction... I thank you, soldiers! Thank you to everyone who helps Ukraine!
I would like to highlight two decisions today. The US is providing a $2.6 billion defense support package. Ammunition for "Khaimars", for air defense, for artillery - what is needed. Thank you Mr. President Biden, thank you Congress, thank you every American!
And the second decision: today the work of the UN Independent International Commission investigating Russian crimes against Ukrainians has been extended. Each such international legal step brings the Rashists closer to inevitable, just responsibility.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for March 25 through March 31 (Days 395 to 401) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reposting from yesterday, now linked to the tweet.

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://nitter.nl/AndrejNkv/status/1507365192405073920
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ukraine's combat beaver is getting it's own Wikipedia page."
New album by Pussy Riot?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dark chocolate biscotti next to the espresso machine. Help yourself.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bertor_vidas: Reposting from yesterday, now linked to the tweet.

[Fark user image 481x1500]

https://nitter.nl/AndrejNkv/status/1507365192405073920


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Propagandist claims that Russia is a weapon of God's judgment
Youtube peApV5vzpvc
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
combat beaver
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I wonder if Canada has a tactical moose they can lend Ukraine...
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

xanadian: I wonder if Canada has a tactical moose they can lend Ukraine...


We don't talk about Antler Force One
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

xanadian: I wonder if Canada has a tactical moose they can lend Ukraine...


Equip the combat beaver with a Canadian moose knuckle.
 
Zenith
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fasahd: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/peApV5vzpvc]


if Russia is the best God can call up he's royally fewked
 
Mathematics of Wonton Burrito Meals
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
*yawn*
 
Zenith
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mathematics of Wonton Burrito Meals: *yawn*


late night bubbles!
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why should the 2nd Pacific Squadron get all the glory?  A history of the Russian Black Sea Fleet being generally impotent during the Crimean War:

The Crimean Naval War at Sea - Battleships, Bombardments and the Black Sea
Youtube YdA3nlCRP-E
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fasahd: [YouTube video: Propagandist claims that Russia is a weapon of God's judgment]


I miss the good old days when they were atheists.
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | This will help to win! USA sent the most important help to Ukraine
Youtube _UVYu0ubJlU

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
04 Apr: Ukrainians UNLEASH WESTERN ARTILLERY IN BAKHMUT | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube dLTWzCVzXkI

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
(Posted too late for me to catch it)
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ukraine has a secret enemy that could be more dangerous than Russia
Youtube mJZqxNd8shs

Yesterdays Artur
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://twitter.com/Azovsouth/status/1643218528823123969?s=20
 
Busta Clown Shoes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I figured we'd get to the point where both sides are conscripting (although on different scales). Although Ukraine did so from the beginning with fighting age males not being allowed to leave.

Hope this helps them plant some more sunflowers!
 
Muta
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: [Fark user image 570x557]
https://twitter.com/Azovsouth/status/1643218528823123969?s=20


Were those the NATO Leopards or were they more Russian T-series tanks?
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Muta: TenJed_77: [Fark user image 570x557]
https://twitter.com/Azovsouth/status/1643218528823123969?s=20

Were those the NATO Leopards or were they more Russian T-series tanks?


Those are T-series.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Unsurprisingly, it's getting more expensive to bribe your way out of military service in Russia (Thread Reader link):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (embroidered shirts make good Easter gifts... I think.  I haven't found a site selling those decorated eggs)

Posters & t-shirts: https://helpukraine.threadless.com
Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Britain Blocks UN Webcast Of Security Council Meeting On Ukrainian Children Called By Russia

"She should not be afforded a UN platform to spread disinformation," a spokesperson for Britain's UN mission said in a statement quoted by Reuters. "If she wants to give an account of her actions, she can do so in The Hague."
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TenJed_77: [Fark user image image 570x557]
https://twitter.com/Azovsouth/status/1643218528823123969?s=20


Hope it is time for the Orcs have another really bad day soon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Muta: TenJed_77: [Fark user image 570x557]
https://twitter.com/Azovsouth/status/1643218528823123969?s=20

Were those the NATO Leopards or were they more Russian T-series tanks?

Those are T-series.


THanks!
 
Halfabee64 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ukraine is building another army; 44,000 new recruits since February.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albus Grundledore
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fasahd: [YouTube video: Propagandist claims that Russia is a weapon of God's judgment]


The question is, of course, which god?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Actually, Sithrak is pretty chill nowadays, and says to disregard his "teen poetry" phase.
// So my vote is for one of the Discworld's shiattier gods, Nuggan.
/// "Nuggan sets these terrible prohibitions for his worshippers, but doesn't tell them if there are any good things that they could and should do ("love thy neighbours" or such)"
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Muta: TenJed_77: [Fark user image 570x557]
https://twitter.com/Azovsouth/status/1643218528823123969?s=20

Were those the NATO Leopards or were they more Russian T-series tanks?

Those are T-series.


Are those Bradleys bringing up the rear?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
One of Russia's largest banks just announced a $7.7 billion loss.  Do you think Russia's economy might not actually be doing fine?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
An Architect's Dream of Rebuilding a Battered City in Ukraine

Max Rozenfeld has spent much of the war imagining how the destruction of Kharkiv presents opportunities for reinventing its future.

/Open in a new private window.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Polish Hussar: Muta: TenJed_77: [Fark user image 570x557]
https://twitter.com/Azovsouth/status/1643218528823123969?s=20

Were those the NATO Leopards or were they more Russian T-series tanks?

Those are T-series.

Are those Bradleys bringing up the rear?

[Fark user image image 425x255]

[Fark user image image 425x287]


Never mind, they look more like M113s at second glance.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Polish Hussar: Muta: TenJed_77: [Fark user image 570x557]
https://twitter.com/Azovsouth/status/1643218528823123969?s=20

Were those the NATO Leopards or were they more Russian T-series tanks?

Those are T-series.

Are those Bradleys bringing up the rear?

[Fark user image image 425x255]

[Fark user image image 425x287]


No, notice that there's no turret?
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: One of Russia's largest banks just announced a $7.7 billion loss.  Do you think Russia's economy might not actually be doing fine?

[Fark user image 600x540]


scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Mad_Radhu: Polish Hussar: Muta: TenJed_77: [Fark user image 570x557]
https://twitter.com/Azovsouth/status/1643218528823123969?s=20

Were those the NATO Leopards or were they more Russian T-series tanks?

Those are T-series.

Are those Bradleys bringing up the rear?

[Fark user image image 425x255]

[Fark user image image 425x287]

No, notice that there's no turret?


Yeah, it was blurry enough that I wasn't sure but looking at it more there isn't one. Oh well.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Polish farm minister quits amid protests over Ukrainian grain imports

Henryk Kowalczyk quit because the EU Commission would not reimpose tariffs on Ukrainian grain imports.
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Muta: TenJed_77: [Fark user image 570x557]
https://twitter.com/Azovsouth/status/1643218528823123969?s=20

Were those the NATO Leopards or were they more Russian T-series tanks?

Those are T-series.


^ what they said.
I don't believe you'll see NATO armor very much before the next big push.
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Polish Hussar: Muta: TenJed_77: [Fark user image 570x557]
https://twitter.com/Azovsouth/status/1643218528823123969?s=20

Were those the NATO Leopards or were they more Russian T-series tanks?

Those are T-series.

Are those Bradleys bringing up the rear?

[Fark user image 425x255]

[Fark user image 425x287]


Didn't catch those.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

KangTheMad: xanadian: I wonder if Canada has a tactical moose they can lend Ukraine...

Equip the combat beaver with a Canadian moose knuckle.


You can joke about the moose knuckes until you get kicked by one in the... pretty much anything:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fasahd: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/peApV5vzpvc]


Puny god!

Hulk - "Puny god"
Youtube CohHfOw4w9c
 
gyorg [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The new army will be interesting. On the one hand, it won't be the battle hardened folks already out there.  On the other, I suspect it will be heavily trained in combined forces (or whatever the term is) that Russia is not, allowing it to make use of all the unique toys that fit together like puzzle pieces.  I guess we'll get to see how well that really works and how much of a difference it makes.
 
